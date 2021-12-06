Ilustrasi Chord gitar - Berikut ini Chord Gitar I'm not Okay - My Chemical Romance, dari Kunci C: I'm not okay, you wear me out, what will it take to show you.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu I'm not Okay yang dinyanyikan oleh My Chemical Romance.

Lagu ini tergabung dalam album May Death Never Stop You.

My Chemical Romance mengunggah video klip I'm not Okay di kanal YouTube-nya pada 27 Februari 2010.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar I'm not Okay - My Chemical Romance

Capo di fret 2

(Intro) C Am Dm G

C

Well if you wanted honesty,

C

that's all you had to say..

Am

I never want to let you down

Am Dm

or have you go, it's better off this way

Dm

For all the dirty looks

Dm

the photographs your boyfriend took

G

Remember when you broke your foot

G

from jumping out the second floor?

(Chorus)

C Am

I'm not okay.. I'm not okay..

Dm G

I'm not okay.. You wear me out..

C

What will it take to show you

C

that it's not the life it seems?

Am

I told you time and time again

Am

you sing the words but

Dm

don't know what they mean

Dm

So be a joke and look,

Dm

another line without a hook

G

I held you close as we both shook

G

for the last time take a good hard look!

(Chorus)

C Am

I'm not okay.. I'm not okay..

Dm G

I'm not okay.. You wear me out..

(Int.)

Am G D

G D Em D

Am G D..

G

Forget about the dirty looks

G

The photographs your boyfriend took?

G

You said you read me like a book,

G

but the pages are all torn and frayed

(Chorus)

C Am

I'm okay.. I'm okay..

Dm

I'm okay, now, (I'm okay, now)

G

But you really need to listen to me

G

Because I'm telling you the truth

G

I mean this, I'm okay! (Trust Me)

(Chorus)

C Am

I'm not okay.. I'm not okay..

Am

Well, I'm not okay, I'm not o-f*cking

Dm G C

I'm not okay.. I'm not okay..

(Tribunnews.com)

