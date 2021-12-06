Chord Gitar I'm Not Okay - My Chemical Romance, dari Kunci C: I'm not Okay, You Wear Me Out

Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar I'm Not Okay - My Chemical Romance
Chord Gitar I'm not Okay - My Chemical Romance, dari Kunci C
Chord Gitar I'm not Okay - My Chemical Romance
Capo di fret 2
(Intro) C Am Dm G
C
Well if you wanted honesty,
C
that's all you had to say..
Am
I never want to let you down
Am Dm
or have you go, it's better off this way
Dm
For all the dirty looks
Dm
the photographs your boyfriend took
G
Remember when you broke your foot
G
from jumping out the second floor?
(Chorus)
C Am
I'm not okay.. I'm not okay..
Dm G
I'm not okay.. You wear me out..
C
What will it take to show you
C
that it's not the life it seems?
Am
I told you time and time again
Am
you sing the words but
Dm
don't know what they mean
Dm
So be a joke and look,
Dm
another line without a hook
G
I held you close as we both shook
G
for the last time take a good hard look!
(Chorus)
C Am
I'm not okay.. I'm not okay..
Dm G
I'm not okay.. You wear me out..
(Int.)
Am G D
G D Em D
Am G D..
G
Forget about the dirty looks
G
The photographs your boyfriend took?
G
You said you read me like a book,
G
but the pages are all torn and frayed
(Chorus)
C Am
I'm okay.. I'm okay..
Dm
I'm okay, now, (I'm okay, now)
G
But you really need to listen to me
G
Because I'm telling you the truth
G
I mean this, I'm okay! (Trust Me)
(Chorus)
C Am
I'm not okay.. I'm not okay..
Am
Well, I'm not okay, I'm not o-f*cking
Dm G C
I'm not okay.. I'm not okay..
