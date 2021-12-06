Chord Gitar I'm Not Okay - My Chemical Romance, dari Kunci C: I'm not Okay, You Wear Me Out

Breaking News:

Chord Gitar I'm Not Okay - My Chemical Romance, dari Kunci C

Berikut ini Chord Gitar I'm not Okay - My Chemical Romance, dari Kunci C.


Pixabay/FirmBee
Ilustrasi Chord gitar 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu I'm not Okay yang dinyanyikan oleh My Chemical Romance.

Lagu ini tergabung dalam album May Death Never Stop You.

My Chemical Romance mengunggah video klip I'm not Okay di kanal YouTube-nya pada 27 Februari 2010.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar I'm not Okay - My Chemical Romance

Capo di fret 2

(Intro) C Am Dm G

          C
Well if you wanted honesty,

            C
that's all you had to say..

  Am
I never want to let you down

     Am                                                 Dm
or have you go, it's better off this way

                    Dm
For all the dirty looks

                 Dm
the photographs your boyfriend took

        G
Remember when you broke your foot

                G
from jumping out the second floor?

(Chorus)

        C                              Am
I'm not okay.. I'm not okay..

              Dm                               G
I'm not okay.. You wear me out..

            C
What will it take to show you

                C
that it's not the life it seems?

   Am
I told you time and time again

         Am
you sing the words but

                                          Dm
don't know what they mean

                Dm
So be a joke and look,

      Dm
another line without a hook

     G
I held you close as we both shook

               G
for the last time take a good hard look!

(Chorus)

         C                            Am
I'm not okay.. I'm not okay..

               Dm                              G
I'm not okay.. You wear me out..

(Int.)

Am G D
G D Em D
Am G D..

     G
Forget about the dirty looks

                   G
The photographs your boyfriend took?

           G
You said you read me like a book,

                   G
but the pages are all torn and frayed

(Chorus)

           C              Am
I'm okay.. I'm okay..

        Dm
I'm okay, now, (I'm okay, now)

                                                      G
But you really need to listen to me

                                               G
Because I'm telling you the truth

                                G
I mean this, I'm okay! (Trust Me)

(Chorus)

         C                            Am
I'm not okay.. I'm not okay..

                                         Am
Well, I'm not okay, I'm not o-f*cking

                 Dm              G        C
I'm not okay.. I'm not okay..

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
