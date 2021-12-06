Chord Gitar Lagu Abcdefu - Gayle, Viral di TikTok: and Your Mom and Your Sister and Your Job

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Abcdefu dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Abcdefu dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Gayle.

Video klip lagu ini telah tayang di kanal YouTube Gayle pada13 Agustus 2021, lalu.

Hingga Senin (6/12/2021), klip tersebut sudah ditonton lebih dari 16 juta kali dan kini lagu Abcdefu tengah viral di TikTok.

Chord Lagu Abcdefu - Gayle:

[Intro]

E G#m C#m A

[Verse 1]

E G#m

I swear I meant to mean the best when it ended

C#m A

Even tried to bite my tongue when you start shit

E G#m

Now you're textin' all my friends asking questions

C#m A

They never even liked you in the first place

E G#m

Dated a girl that I hate for the attention

C#m A

She only made it two days, what a connection

E G#m

It's like you'd do anything for my affection

C#m A

You're goin' all about it in the worst ways

[Pre-Chorus]

E G#m C#m

I was into you, but I'm ov?r it now

A E

And I was tryin' to be nice

G#m C#m

But nothing's getting through, so l?t me spell it out

[Chorus]

N.C. E

A-B-C-D-E, Fuck you

G#

And your mom and your sister and your job

C#m A

And your broke-ass car and that shit you call art

E G#

Fuck you and your friends that I'll never see again

C#m A

Everybody but your dog, you can all fuck off

[Post-Chorus]

E G#m C#m

Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na

A E

A-B-C-D-E, Fuck you

[Verse 2]

E G#m

You said you just needed space and so I gave it

C#m A N.C.

When I had nothin' to say you couldn't take it

E G#m

Told everyone I'm a bitch, so I became it

C#m A

Always had to put yourself above me

[Pre-Chorus]

E G#m C#m

I was into you, but I'm ov?r it now

A E

And I was tryin' to be nice

G#m C#m

But nothing's getting through, so l?t me spell it out

[Chorus]

A E

A-B-C-D-E, Fuck you

G#

And your mom and your sister and your job

C#m A

And your craigslist couch and the way your voice sounds

E G#

Fuck you and your friends that I'll never see again

C#m A

Everybody but your dog, you can all fuck off

[Post-Chorus]

E G#m C#m

Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na

A E

A-B-C-D-E, Fuck off

E G#m C#m

Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na

A E

A-B-C-D-E, Fuck you

[Outro]

And your mom and your sister and your job

A

And your broke-ass car and that shit you call art

E G#m

Fuck you and your friends that I'll never see again

C#m A N.C.

Everybody but your dog, you can all fuck off

Video Klip Lagu Abcdefu - Gayle:

(Tribunnews.com)