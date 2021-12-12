Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Title - Meghan Trainor, Viral di TikTok

Lagu Title dinyanyikan oleh Meghan Trainor, berikut chord gitar, lirik lagu dan video klipnya berikut ini.

Title oleh Meghan Trainor 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Title, dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Meghan Trainor.

Lirik lagu Title pertama kali dirilis oleh Meghan Trainor pada tahun 2014, silam.

Lagu berjudul Title ini kembali viral setelah banyak bermunculan di sosial media, terutama TikTok.

Kini lagu berjudul Title milik Meghan Trainor menjadi salah satu sound populer di TikTok pada pekan ini.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Title - Meghan Trainor:

[Verse]
 
                 D
If you want my love
                      Bm
He gotta do what he does
                    Em               A
If you want these sweet like sugar Gucci lips
 
He gotta give it
                      D
I know you think I'm cool
                         Bm
But I ain't one of the boys
      Em                                      A
No, don't be scared that I'm gon' tie you down
 
I need a little more
  
[Reff]
 
        D                   Bm
Baby, don't call me your friend
       Em               A
If I hear that word again
           F#m           Bm              Em            A
You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed
             D                  Bm
And I know girls ain't hard to find
            Em              A
But if you think you wanna try
       F#m                Bm          Em           A
Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye
 
               D           Bm
Give me that title, title
                       Em           A
Come on give me that title, title
                     D            Bm
Better give me that title, title
                       Em          A
Come on give me that title, title
  
[Verse]
 
                D
If it ain't no game
                      Bm
I won't be hanging around
            Em                          A
But don't blow up my shit at 3 AM saying; "How you need me now?"
               D
Don't call me boo
                      Bm
Like I'm so kind of ghost
              Em
If you don't want me seeking other guys
A
 Well, here's what you need to know

[Reff]
 
        D                   Bm
Baby, don't call me your friend
       Em               A
If I hear that word again
           F#m           Bm              Em            A
You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed
             D                  Bm
And I know girls ain't hard to find
            Em              A
But if you think you wanna try
       F#m                Bm          Em           A
Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye
 
               D           Bm
Give me that title, title
                       Em           A
Come on give me that title, title
                     D            Bm
Better give me that title, title
                       Em          A
Come on give me that title, title
  
[Bridge]
 
D            Bm
Say I'm a special kind of woman
      Em                          A
I'm loving what you got, but I'm hating what you doing
 F#                          Bm                      Em                     A
Gotta understand that I'm looking for a man who can get up on a bike, look mom, no hands
D         Bm
You gotta show me off, off
Em                       A
But you embarrassed, if that's the case I'm all gone
F#                          Bm                      Em
You gotta treat me like a trophy, put me on the shelf
                      A
I promise something else

[Reff]
 
        D                   Bm
Baby, don't call me your friend
       Em               A
If I hear that word again
           F#m           Bm              Em            A
You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed
             D                  Bm
And I know girls ain't hard to find
            Em              A
But if you think you wanna try
       F#m                Bm          Em           A
Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye
 
               D           Bm
Give me that title, title
                       Em           A
Come on give me that title, title
                     D            Bm
Better give me that title, title
                       Em          A
Come on give me that title, title

Title - Meghan Trainor:

