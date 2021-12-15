Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo, Kunci dari C: You Betrayed Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu berjudul Traitor yang dipopulerkan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.

Video klip lagu Traitor telah diunggah di kanal YouTube Olivia pada 20 Mei 2021, lalu.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Wes Tatas - Happy Asmara: Kowe Sing Tak Eman-eman, Ninggalke Roso Kelaran

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Tak Kan Berpisah - Ndarboy Genk: Maturnuwun Sampun Nggawe Nyaman

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo:

[Verse 1]

C G

Brown guilty eyes and little white lies

Am Fmaj7

Yeah, I played dumb but I always knew

C G

That you talk to her, maybe did even worse

Am Fmaj7

I kept quiet so I could keep you

[Pre-Chorus]

C

And ain't it funny

G

How you ran to her

Am Fmaj7

The second that we called it quits

C

And ain't it funny

G

How you said you were friends

Am Fmaj7

Now it sure as hell don't look like it

[Chorus]

C

You betrayed me

G Am

And I know that you'll never feel sorry

Fmaj7

For the way I hurt, yeah

C

You talked to her

G

When we were together

Am

Loved you at your worst

Fmaj7

But that didn't matter

C

It took you two weeks

G

To go off and date her

Am

Guess you didn't cheat

N.C.

But you're still a traitor

[Verse 2]

C

Now you bring her around

G

Just to shut me down

Am Fmaj7

Show her off like she's a new trophy

C

And I know if you were true

G

There's no damn way that you

Am Fmaj7

Could fall in love with somebody that quickly

[Pre-Chorus]

C

Ain't it funny

G

All the twisted games

Am Fmaj7

All the questions you used to avoid?

C

Ain't it funny?

G

Remember I brought her up

Am Fmaj7

And you told me I was paranoid

[Chorus]

C

You betrayed me

G Am

And I know that you'll never feel sorry

Fmaj7

For the way I hurt, yeah

C

You talked to her

G

When we were together

Am

Loved you at your worst

Fmaj7

But that didn't matter

C

It took you two weeks

G

To go off and date her

Am

Guess you didn't cheat

N.C.

But you're still a traitor

[Bridge]

C G Am

(Ah, ah, ah, ah) God, I wish that you had thought this through

Fmaj7

Before I went and fell in love with you

C G Am

(Ah, ah, ah, ah) When she's sleeping in the bed we made

Fmaj7

Don't you dare forget about the way

[Chorus]

C

You betrayed me

G Am

Cuz I know that you'll never feel sorry

Fmaj7

For the way I hurt, yeah

C

You talked to her

G

When we were together

Am

You gave me your word

Fmaj7

But that didn't matter

C

It took you two weeks

G

To go off and date her

Am

Guess you didn't cheat

Fmaj7 C G Am

But you're still, you're still a traitor (Ah, ah, ah, ah)

Fmaj7

Yeah, you're still a traitor

[Outro]

C G Am

Oh, oh, oh God, I wish that you had thought this through

Fm

before I went and fell in love with you

Video Klip

(Tribunnews.com)