Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo, Kunci dari C: You Betrayed Me
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Traitor yang dipopulerkan oleh Olivia Rodrigo, lengkap dengan video klipnya.
Penulis: Adya Ninggar P
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu berjudul Traitor yang dipopulerkan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.
Video klip lagu Traitor telah diunggah di kanal YouTube Olivia pada 20 Mei 2021, lalu.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo:
[Verse 1]
C G
Brown guilty eyes and little white lies
Am Fmaj7
Yeah, I played dumb but I always knew
C G
That you talk to her, maybe did even worse
Am Fmaj7
I kept quiet so I could keep you
[Pre-Chorus]
C
And ain't it funny
G
How you ran to her
Am Fmaj7
The second that we called it quits
C
And ain't it funny
G
How you said you were friends
Am Fmaj7
Now it sure as hell don't look like it
[Chorus]
C
You betrayed me
G Am
And I know that you'll never feel sorry
Fmaj7
For the way I hurt, yeah
C
You talked to her
G
When we were together
Am
Loved you at your worst
Fmaj7
But that didn't matter
C
It took you two weeks
G
To go off and date her
Am
Guess you didn't cheat
N.C.
But you're still a traitor
[Verse 2]
C
Now you bring her around
G
Just to shut me down
Am Fmaj7
Show her off like she's a new trophy
C
And I know if you were true
G
There's no damn way that you
Am Fmaj7
Could fall in love with somebody that quickly
[Pre-Chorus]
C
Ain't it funny
G
All the twisted games
Am Fmaj7
All the questions you used to avoid?
C
Ain't it funny?
G
Remember I brought her up
Am Fmaj7
And you told me I was paranoid
[Chorus]
C
You betrayed me
G Am
And I know that you'll never feel sorry
Fmaj7
For the way I hurt, yeah
C
You talked to her
G
When we were together
Am
Loved you at your worst
Fmaj7
But that didn't matter
C
It took you two weeks
G
To go off and date her
Am
Guess you didn't cheat
N.C.
But you're still a traitor
[Bridge]
C G Am
(Ah, ah, ah, ah) God, I wish that you had thought this through
Fmaj7
Before I went and fell in love with you
C G Am
(Ah, ah, ah, ah) When she's sleeping in the bed we made
Fmaj7
Don't you dare forget about the way
[Chorus]
C
You betrayed me
G Am
Cuz I know that you'll never feel sorry
Fmaj7
For the way I hurt, yeah
C
You talked to her
G
When we were together
Am
You gave me your word
Fmaj7
But that didn't matter
C
It took you two weeks
G
To go off and date her
Am
Guess you didn't cheat
Fmaj7 C G Am
But you're still, you're still a traitor (Ah, ah, ah, ah)
Fmaj7
Yeah, you're still a traitor
[Outro]
C G Am
Oh, oh, oh God, I wish that you had thought this through
Fm
before I went and fell in love with you
Video Klip
