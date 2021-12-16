Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Happy - Skinnyfabs, Kunci dari F: Cuz If You Think I'm Such a Happy Person
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Happy - Skinnyfabs: dari kunci F, mudah dimainkan
Penulis: Faishal Arkan
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Happy yang dipopulerkan oleh Skinnyfabs.
Skinnyfabs merilis lagu Happy pada 2019.
Lagu bergenre pop ini tergabung dalam album bertajuk dengan nama yang sama.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu True Love - P!nk feat Lily Allen: Youre the only love Ive ever known
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Somewhere Only We Know - Keane: Kunci Dimulai dari A
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Happy - Skinnyfabs
Intro
F G C Am
F G C
C F G C
Living all alone kinda forgot it's been that long
G/B Am Dm G C
Since someone’s gone, I've been trying to be a little bit strong
C F G C
And it is not that easy to be exactly who I was
G/B Am Dm G C
My shit is done, now it's time for me try to moving on
Reff
F G C G/B Am
’Cuz if you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong
Dm G
By saying my laughter is louder than yours
C C7
Shut your freakin' mouth
F G C G/B Am
No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know
Dm G
So keep your thoughts and stop assuming
C G C
that someone is always fine
F G C G/B Am
Dm G C C7
F G C G/B Am
Dm G C G C
C F G C -G/B
I keep thinking why my friends left me, I can go insane
Am Dm G C
Mom was right about that and now I can't trust again
C F
But I think I don't really need no friends
G C -G/B
I'm alone and it's not that bad
Am Dm G C
Then again it hurts me so bad and people just don’t know that
F Em
Maybe this time, I’ma take back what is mine
Dm C
All the smiles all the joys those are mine
F
There will be no more cry, and
Em
There will be no more try, and
Dm
These places I never belong
G
'Cuz this guy now is gone
Reff
F G C G/B Am
’Cuz if you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong
Dm G
By saying my laughter is louder than yours
C C7
Shut your freakin' mouth
F G C G/B Am
No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know
Dm G
So keep your thoughts and stop assuming
C G C
that someone is always fine
F G C G/B Am
’Cuz if you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong
Dm G
By saying my laughter is louder than yours
C C7
Shut your freakin' mouth
F G C G/B Am
No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know
Dm G
So keep your thoughts and stop assuming
C G C
that someone is always fine
Baca juga: Chord Gitar That Should Be Me - Justin Bieber Feat Rascal Flatts: That Should be Me Holdin Your Hand
(Tribunnews.com)