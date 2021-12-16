Chord Gitar dan Lirik Happy - Skinnyfabs, Kunci dari F: Cuz If You Think I'm Such a Happy Person

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Happy yang dipopulerkan oleh Skinnyfabs.

Skinnyfabs merilis lagu Happy pada 2019.

Lagu bergenre pop ini tergabung dalam album bertajuk dengan nama yang sama.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Happy - Skinnyfabs (Pixabay/Free-Photos)

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Happy - Skinnyfabs

Intro

F G C Am

F G C

C F G C

Living all alone kinda forgot it's been that long

G/B Am Dm G C

Since someone’s gone, I've been trying to be a little bit strong



C F G C

And it is not that easy to be exactly who I was

G/B Am Dm G C

My shit is done, now it's time for me try to moving on

Reff

F G C G/B Am

’Cuz if you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong

Dm G

By saying my laughter is louder than yours

C C7

Shut your freakin' mouth

F G C G/B Am

No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know

Dm G

So keep your thoughts and stop assuming

C G C

that someone is always fine

F G C G/B Am

Dm G C C7

F G C G/B Am

Dm G C G C

C F G C -G/B

I keep thinking why my friends left me, I can go insane

Am Dm G C

Mom was right about that and now I can't trust again

C F

But I think I don't really need no friends

G C -G/B

I'm alone and it's not that bad

Am Dm G C

Then again it hurts me so bad and people just don’t know that

F Em

Maybe this time, I’ma take back what is mine

Dm C

All the smiles all the joys those are mine

F

There will be no more cry, and

Em

There will be no more try, and

Dm

These places I never belong

G

'Cuz this guy now is gone

Reff

F G C G/B Am

’Cuz if you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong

Dm G

By saying my laughter is louder than yours

C C7

Shut your freakin' mouth

F G C G/B Am

No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know

Dm G

So keep your thoughts and stop assuming

C G C

that someone is always fine

F G C G/B Am

’Cuz if you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong

Dm G

By saying my laughter is louder than yours

C C7

Shut your freakin' mouth

F G C G/B Am

No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know

Dm G

So keep your thoughts and stop assuming

C G C

that someone is always fine

(Tribunnews.com)

