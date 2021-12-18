Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Last Christmas - Wham!: Last Christmas I Gave You My Heart
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Last Christmas yang dinyanyikan oleh duo grup, Wham!.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Last Christmas yang dibawakan duo grup bernama Wham!.
Last Christmas merupakan salah satu lagu yang berada pada album terakhir Wham! bertajuk Music From The Edge of Heaven.
Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 1986 dan menjadi soundtrack dari film yang berjudul sama dan disutradarai oleh Paul Freig.
Selain itu ada pula video klip yang telah diunggah di YouTube sejak 12 tahun lalu dan telah ditonton sebanyak 641 juta kali sejak artikel ini ditulis.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Last Christmas - Wham!
[Intro]
C Am Dm G
[Chorus] (x2)
C
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
Am
But the very next day you gave it away
Dm
This year, to save me from tears
G
I'll give it to someone special
[Break]
C Am Dm G
[Verse 1]
C
Once bitten and twice shy
Am
I keep my distance but you still catch my eye
Dm
Tell me baby, do you recognise me?
G
Well, it's been a year, it doesn't surprise me
[Verse 2]
C
(Merry Christmas) I wrapped it up and sent it
Am
With a note saying "I love you", I meant it
Dm
Now I know what a fool I've been
G
But if you kissed me now I know you'd fool me again
[Chorus] (x2)
C
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
Am
But the very next day you gave it away
Dm
This year, to save me from tears
G
I'll give it to someone special
[Verse 3]
C
A crowded room, friends with tired eyes
Am
I'm hiding from you and your soul of ice
Dm
My God, I thought you were someone to rely on
G
Me? I guess I was a shoulder to cry on
[Verse 4]
C
A face on a lover with a fire in his heart
Am
A man under cover but you tore me apart
Dm
Now I've found a real love (now I've found)
G
You'll never fool me again
[Chorus] (x2)
C
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
Am
But the very next day you gave it away
Dm
This year, to save me from tears
G
I'll give it to someone special
[Outro]
C
A face on a lover with a fire in his heart
Am
A man under cover but you tore him apart
Dm
Maybe next year I'll give it to someone
G
I'll give it to someone special
