Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu All I Want for Christmas is You - Mariah Carey: Kunci Mulai dari G

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu All I Want for Christmas is You yang dibawakan oleh Mariah Carey.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu All I Want for Christmas is You yang dinyanyikan oleh Mariah Carey.

Lagu bertema Natal ini telah rilis sejak 29 Oktober 1994.

Sementara lagu ini juga masuk dalam album Mariah Carey yang bertajuk Under the Misteltoe.

All I Want for Christmas is You juga telah dicover oleh beberapa penyanyi lain seperti Fifth Harmony, Olivia Olson, dan Lindsey Sterling.

Selain itu All I Want for Christmas is You juga memiliki video klip yang diunggah di kanal YouTube Mariah Carey dan telah ditonton sekitar 235 juta kali sejak artikel ini ditulis.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu All I Want for Christmas is You - Mariah Carey

[Intro] Mallet/Vibraphone

G Em C D

[Verse 1]

G

I don't want a lot for Christmas

G/B

There's just one thing I need

C

I don't care about the presents

Cm/Eb

Underneath the Christmas tree

G/B B7

I just want you for my own

Em Cm/Eb

More than you could ever know

G/D E7

Make my wish come true

Am7 Cm6/D

All I want for Christmas is...

G Em C D

You

[Verse 2]

G

I don't want a lot for Christmas

There's just one thing I need

C

I don't care about the presents

Eb6

Underneath the Christmas tree

G

I don't need to hang my stocking

G

There upon the fireplace

C

Santa Claus won't make me happy

Eb6

With a toy on Christmas day

[Chorus]

G B7

I just want you for my own

Em Eb6

More than you could ever know

G/D E7

Make my wish come true

Am7 Cm6/D

All I want for Christmas is you

G Em C D

You baby

[Verse 3]

G

I won't ask for much this Christmas

G

I don't even wish for snow

C

I'm just gonna keep on waiting

Eb6

Underneath the mistletoe

G

I won't make a list and send it

To the North Pole for Saint Nick

C

I won't even stay awake to

Eb6

Hear those magic reindeer click

[Chorus]

G B7

'Cause I just want you here tonight

Em Eb6

Holding on to me so tight

G/D E7

What more can I do

Am7 Cm6/Eb

Baby all I want for Christmas is

G Em C D

you Ooh baby

[Bridge]

B7

All the lights are shining

Em

So brightly everywhere

B7

And the sound of children's

Em

Laughter fills the air

Eb6

And everyone is singing

G/D E7

I hear those sleigh bells ringing

Am7

Santa won't you bring me the one I really need

Am7/D

Won't you please bring my baby to me...

[Verse 4]

G

Oh I don't want a lot for Christmas

This is all I'm asking for

C

I just want to see my baby

Eb6

Standing right outside my door

[Chorus]

G B7

Oh I just want you for my own

Em Eb6

More than you could ever know

G/D E7

Make my wish come true

Am7 Cm6/D

Baby all I want for Christmas is...

G Em Am7 D

You

[Outro]

G Em Am7 D

All I want for Christmas is you... baby

G Em Am7 D

All I want for Christmas is you... baby

