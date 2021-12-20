Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu All I Want for Christmas is You - Mariah Carey: Kunci Mulai dari G
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu All I Want for Christmas is You yang dibawakan oleh Mariah Carey.
Penulis: Yohanes Liestyo Poerwoto
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu All I Want for Christmas is You yang dinyanyikan oleh Mariah Carey.
Lagu bertema Natal ini telah rilis sejak 29 Oktober 1994.
Sementara lagu ini juga masuk dalam album Mariah Carey yang bertajuk Under the Misteltoe.
All I Want for Christmas is You juga telah dicover oleh beberapa penyanyi lain seperti Fifth Harmony, Olivia Olson, dan Lindsey Sterling.
Selain itu All I Want for Christmas is You juga memiliki video klip yang diunggah di kanal YouTube Mariah Carey dan telah ditonton sekitar 235 juta kali sejak artikel ini ditulis.
[Intro] Mallet/Vibraphone
G Em C D
[Verse 1]
G
I don't want a lot for Christmas
G/B
There's just one thing I need
C
I don't care about the presents
Cm/Eb
Underneath the Christmas tree
G/B B7
I just want you for my own
Em Cm/Eb
More than you could ever know
G/D E7
Make my wish come true
Am7 Cm6/D
All I want for Christmas is...
G Em C D
You
[Verse 2]
G
I don't want a lot for Christmas
There's just one thing I need
C
I don't care about the presents
Eb6
Underneath the Christmas tree
G
I don't need to hang my stocking
G
There upon the fireplace
C
Santa Claus won't make me happy
Eb6
With a toy on Christmas day
[Chorus]
G B7
I just want you for my own
Em Eb6
More than you could ever know
G/D E7
Make my wish come true
Am7 Cm6/D
All I want for Christmas is you
G Em C D
You baby
[Verse 3]
G
I won't ask for much this Christmas
G
I don't even wish for snow
C
I'm just gonna keep on waiting
Eb6
Underneath the mistletoe
G
I won't make a list and send it
To the North Pole for Saint Nick
C
I won't even stay awake to
Eb6
Hear those magic reindeer click
[Chorus]
G B7
'Cause I just want you here tonight
Em Eb6
Holding on to me so tight
G/D E7
What more can I do
Am7 Cm6/Eb
Baby all I want for Christmas is
G Em C D
you Ooh baby
[Bridge]
B7
All the lights are shining
Em
So brightly everywhere
B7
And the sound of children's
Em
Laughter fills the air
Eb6
And everyone is singing
G/D E7
I hear those sleigh bells ringing
Am7
Santa won't you bring me the one I really need
Am7/D
Won't you please bring my baby to me...
[Verse 4]
G
Oh I don't want a lot for Christmas
This is all I'm asking for
C
I just want to see my baby
Eb6
Standing right outside my door
[Chorus]
G B7
Oh I just want you for my own
Em Eb6
More than you could ever know
G/D E7
Make my wish come true
Am7 Cm6/D
Baby all I want for Christmas is...
G Em Am7 D
You
[Outro]
G Em Am7 D
All I want for Christmas is you... baby
G Em Am7 D
All I want for Christmas is you... baby
(Tribunews.com)