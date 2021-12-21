Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande: Don't Make Me Fall In Love Again
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Santa Tell Me yang dipopulerkan oleh Ariana Grande
Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2014 dan dipopulerkan oleh Ariana Grande.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande:
[Intro]
G C Em D
[Chorus]
G C
Santa tell me if you're really there
Em
Don't make me fall in love again
D G
If he won't be here next year
C
Santa tell me if he really cares
Em D G
Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year
[Verse 1]
C
Feeling Christmas all around
G
And I'm trying to play it cool
C G
But it's hard to focus when I see him walking 'cross the room
C
Let it snow, is blasting now
G
But I won't get it in the mood
C G
I'm avoiding every mistletoe until I know it's true love
C
That he thinks of
Bm D
So next Christmas I'm not all alone boy
[Chorus]
G C
Santa tell me if you're really there
Em
Don't make me fall in love again
D G
If he won't be here next year
C
Santa tell me if he really cares
Em D G
Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year
[Verse 2]
C
I've been down this road before
G
Fell in love on Christmas night
C G
But on New Year's Day I woke up and you wasn't by my side
C
Now I need someone to hold
G
Be my fire in the cold
C G
But it's hard to tell if this is just a fling or if it's true love
C
That he thinks of
Bm D
So next Christmas I'm not all alone boy
[Chorus]
G C
Santa tell me if you're really there
Em
Don't make me fall in love again
D G
If he won't be here next year
C
Santa tell me if he really cares
Em D G
Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year
[Bridge]
C Em (D)
Oh I wanna have him beside me like ooh
C Em (Eb)
On the 25th by the fireplace ooh
G (F#m)
But I don't want no broken heart
C D
This year I got to be smart
G C
Oh baby
Em D
If he won't be, if he won't be here
[Chorus]
G C
Santa tell me if you're really there
Em
Don't make me fall in love again
D G
If he won't be here next year
C
Santa tell me if he really cares
Em D G
Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year
G C
Santa tell me if you're really there
Em
Don't make me fall in love again
D G
If he won't be here next year
C
Santa tell me if he really cares
Em D G
Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year
Video Klip
