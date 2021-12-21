Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande: Don't Make Me Fall In Love Again

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Santa Tell Me yang dipopulerkan oleh Ariana Grande, lengkap dengan video klipnya.

Penulis: Adya Ninggar P
Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Santa Tell Me dari Ariana Grande dalam artikel ini. 

Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2014 dan dipopulerkan oleh Ariana Grande.

Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2014 dan dipopulerkan oleh Ariana Grande.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande:

[Intro]
G C Em D

[Chorus]
G                          C
   Santa tell me if you're really there
            Em
Don't make me fall in love again
     D                                G
If he won't be here next year
                          C
Santa tell me if he really cares
          Em                                D                                G
Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year

[Verse 1]
                                    C
Feeling Christmas all around
                                       G
And I'm trying to play it cool
                                     C                                                G
But it's hard to focus when I see him walking 'cross the room
                                      C
Let it snow, is blasting now
                                       G
But I won't get it in the mood
                               C                                      G
I'm avoiding every mistletoe until I know it's true love
               C
That he thinks of
                  Bm                 D
So next Christmas I'm not all alone boy

[Chorus]
G                          C 
   Santa tell me if you're really there
            Em
Don't make me fall in love again
     D                                G
If he won't be here next year
                          C
Santa tell me if he really cares
          Em                                D                                G
Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year

[Verse 2]
                                            C
I've been down this road before
                                        G
Fell in love on Christmas night
                                        C                                            G
But on New Year's Day I woke up and you wasn't by my side
                                       C
Now I need someone to hold
                           G
Be my fire in the cold
                                   C                                      G
But it's hard to tell if this is just a fling or if it's true love
               C
That he thinks of
                  Bm                 D
So next Christmas I'm not all alone boy

[Chorus]
G                          C
   Santa tell me if you're really there
            Em
Don't make me fall in love again
     D                                G
If he won't be here next year
                          C
Santa tell me if he really cares
          Em                                D                                G
Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year

[Bridge]
          C                                              Em (D)
Oh I wanna have him beside me like ooh
           C                                 Em (Eb)
On the 25th by the fireplace ooh
                   G                      (F#m)
But I don't want no broken heart
   C                               D
This year I got to be smart

       G C
Oh baby
                   Em                          D
If he won't be, if he won't be here

[Chorus]
G                           C 
   Santa tell me if you're really there
            Em
Don't make me fall in love again
     D                                G
If he won't be here next year
                          C
Santa tell me if he really cares
         Em                                 D                                G
Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year

G                           C
   Santa tell me if you're really there
            Em
Don't make me fall in love again
     D                                G
If he won't be here next year
                          C
Santa tell me if he really cares
           Em                               D                                G
Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year

Video Klip

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
