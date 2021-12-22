Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mad Woman - Taylor Swift, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan dari Dm

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord guitar dan lirik lagu Mad Woman yang dipopulerkan oleh Taylor Swift.

Mad Woman merupakan bagian dari album ke-8 Taylor Swift bertajuk ‘Foklore’.

Album itu berisi 16 daftar lagu yang ditulis Taylor Swift sendiri.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mad Woman- Taylor Swift:

[Intro]

Dm F C C

[Verse 1]

Dm F C Dm

What did you think I'd say to that?

F C Dm

Does a scorpion sting when fighting back?

F C Dm F C

They strike to kill, and you know I will

Dm F C

You know I will

Dm F C Dm

What do you sing on your drive home?

F C Dm

Do you see my face in the neighbor's lawn?

Dm F

Does she smile?

C Dm F C

Or does she mouth, "Fuck you forever"?

[Pre-Chorus]

F C G F C

Every time you call me crazy, I get more crazy

G

What about that?

F C G F C G

And when you say I seem angry, I get more angry

[Chorus]

F C G

And there's nothing like a mad woman

F C G

What a shame she went mad

F C G

No one likes a mad woman

F C G

You made her like that

F C G

And you'll poke that bear 'til her claws come out

F C G

And you find something to wrap your noose around

F C G F C G

And there's nothing like a mad woman

Dm F C C

[Verse 2]

Dm F C Dm

Now I breathe flames each time I talk

F C Dm

My cannons all firin' at your yacht

F C Dm F C

They say, "Move on," but you know I won't

Dm F C Dm

And women like hunting witches too

F C Dm

Doing your dirtiest work for you

F C

It's obvious that wanting me dead

Dm F C

Has really brought you two together

[Pre-Chorus]

F C G F C

Every time you call me crazy, I get more crazy

G

What about that?

F C G F C G

And when you say I seem angry, I get more angry

[Chorus]

F C G

And there's nothing like a mad woman

F C G

What a shame she went mad

F C G

No one likes a mad woman

F C G

You made her like that

F C G

And you'll poke that bear 'til her claws come out

F C G

And you find something to wrap your noose around

F C G F C G

And there's nothing like a mad woman

[Bridge]

F Dm C F C

I'm taking my time, taking my time

G F Dm

'Cause you took everything from me

C F C

Watching you climb, watching you climb

G F Dm

Over people like me

C F C

The master of spin has a couple side flings

G F Dm

Good wives always know

C F C

She should be mad, should be scathing like me, but

[Outro]

G F Dm C

No one likes a mad woman

F C G F Dm C C

What a shame she went mad

F C G

You made her like that

F Dm C C

F C G G#

Musik Video:

(Tribunnews.com)