Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mad Woman - Taylor Swift, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan dari Dm
Berikut ini Tribunnews tuliskan chord guitar dan lirik lagu Mad Woman yang dipopuleran oleh Taylor Swift.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord guitar dan lirik lagu Mad Woman yang dipopulerkan oleh Taylor Swift.
Mad Woman merupakan bagian dari album ke-8 Taylor Swift bertajuk ‘Foklore’.
Album itu berisi 16 daftar lagu yang ditulis Taylor Swift sendiri.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mad Woman- Taylor Swift:
[Intro]
Dm F C C
[Verse 1]
Dm F C Dm
What did you think I'd say to that?
F C Dm
Does a scorpion sting when fighting back?
F C Dm F C
They strike to kill, and you know I will
Dm F C
You know I will
Dm F C Dm
What do you sing on your drive home?
F C Dm
Do you see my face in the neighbor's lawn?
Dm F
Does she smile?
C Dm F C
Or does she mouth, "Fuck you forever"?
[Pre-Chorus]
F C G F C
Every time you call me crazy, I get more crazy
G
What about that?
F C G F C G
And when you say I seem angry, I get more angry
[Chorus]
F C G
And there's nothing like a mad woman
F C G
What a shame she went mad
F C G
No one likes a mad woman
F C G
You made her like that
F C G
And you'll poke that bear 'til her claws come out
F C G
And you find something to wrap your noose around
F C G F C G
And there's nothing like a mad woman
Dm F C C
[Verse 2]
Dm F C Dm
Now I breathe flames each time I talk
F C Dm
My cannons all firin' at your yacht
F C Dm F C
They say, "Move on," but you know I won't
Dm F C Dm
And women like hunting witches too
F C Dm
Doing your dirtiest work for you
F C
It's obvious that wanting me dead
Dm F C
Has really brought you two together
[Pre-Chorus]
F C G F C
Every time you call me crazy, I get more crazy
G
What about that?
F C G F C G
And when you say I seem angry, I get more angry
[Chorus]
F C G
And there's nothing like a mad woman
F C G
What a shame she went mad
F C G
No one likes a mad woman
F C G
You made her like that
F C G
And you'll poke that bear 'til her claws come out
F C G
And you find something to wrap your noose around
F C G F C G
And there's nothing like a mad woman
[Bridge]
F Dm C F C
I'm taking my time, taking my time
G F Dm
'Cause you took everything from me
C F C
Watching you climb, watching you climb
G F Dm
Over people like me
C F C
The master of spin has a couple side flings
G F Dm
Good wives always know
C F C
She should be mad, should be scathing like me, but
[Outro]
G F Dm C
No one likes a mad woman
F C G F Dm C C
What a shame she went mad
F C G
You made her like that
F Dm C C
F C G G#
