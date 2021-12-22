Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mad Woman - Taylor Swift, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan dari Dm

Berikut ini Tribunnews tuliskan chord guitar dan lirik lagu Mad Woman yang dipopuleran oleh Taylor Swift.

Editor: Inza Maliana
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mad Woman - Taylor Swift, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan dari Dm
Instagram @taylorswift
Taylor Swift. Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord guitar dan lirik lagu Mad Woman yang dipopuleran oleh Taylor Swift. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord guitar dan lirik lagu Mad Woman yang dipopulerkan oleh Taylor Swift.

Mad Woman merupakan bagian dari album ke-8 Taylor Swift bertajuk ‘Foklore’.

Album itu berisi 16 daftar lagu yang ditulis Taylor Swift sendiri.

Baca: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The 1 - Taylor Swift, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan F

Baca: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cardigan - Taylor Swift, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan Em

Baca: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Ku Puja-puja - Ipank: Sungguh Ku Terpuruk dalam Lamunan

Baca: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Kisah Kasih di Sekolah - Chrisye: Malu Aku Malu pada Semut Merah

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mad Woman- Taylor Swift

[Intro]

Dm F C C

 

[Verse 1]

Dm  F           C               Dm

    What did you think I'd say to that?

       F       C                  Dm

Does a scorpion sting when fighting back?

     F    C                Dm     F   C

They strike to kill, and you know I will

Dm        F    C

You know I will

Dm  F          C                 Dm

    What do you sing on your drive home?

       F     C                     Dm

Do you see my face in the neighbor's lawn?

         Dm     F

Does she smile?

C           Dm           F     C

Or does she mouth, "Fuck you forever"?

 

[Pre-Chorus]

F C             G               F       C

   Every time you call me crazy, I get more crazy

G

What about that?

F C            G                  F       C     G

    And when you say I seem angry, I get more angry

  

[Chorus]

            F             C  G

And there's nothing like a mad woman

       F             C  G

What a shame she went mad

F             C  G

No one likes a mad woman

    F            C   G

You made her like that

           F        C            G

And you'll poke that bear 'til her claws come out

        F       C       G

And you find something to wrap your noose around

F C             G              F C G

      And there's nothing like a mad      woman

Dm F C C

 

[Verse 2]

Dm F            C                 Dm

   Now I breathe flames each time I talk

   F          C             Dm

My cannons all firin' at your yacht

     F  C                  Dm     F    C

They say, "Move on," but you know I won't

Dm     F         C              Dm

   And women like hunting witches too

F         C                Dm

Doing your dirtiest work for you

     F           C

It's obvious that wanting me dead

           Dm          F    C

Has really brought you two together

  

[Pre-Chorus]

F C             G               F       C

   Every time you call me crazy, I get more crazy

G

What about that?

F C            G                  F       C     G

    And when you say I seem angry, I get more angry

[Chorus]

            F             C  G

And there's nothing like a mad woman

       F             C  G

What a shame she went mad

F             C  G

No one likes a mad woman

    F            C   G

You made her like that

           F        C            G

And you'll poke that bear 'til her claws come out

        F       C       G

And you find something to wrap your noose around

F C             G              F C G

      And there's nothing like a mad      woman

  

[Bridge]

F Dm    C              F        C

     I'm taking my time, taking my time

       G                  F     Dm

'Cause you took everything from me

C                  F           C

Watching you climb, watching you climb

G               F Dm

Over people like me

    C                   F          C

The master of spin has a couple side flings

G                F   Dm

Good wives always know

C                           F            C

She should be mad, should be scathing like me, but

  

[Outro]

G              F Dm C

No one likes a mad      woman

F C       G                  F Dm C C

     What a shame she went mad

F C   G

    You made her like that

F Dm C C

F C G G#

Baca: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The Last Great American Dynasty - Taylor Swift

Musik Video:

Baca: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mirrorball - Taylor Swift, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan D

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Mad Woman
Taylor Swift
Mad Woman - Taylor Swift
Folklore
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan