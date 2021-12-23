Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mistletoe - Justin Bieber: I Don't Wanna Miss Out On The Holiday

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Mistletoe yang dipopulerkan oleh Justin Bieber.

Penulis: Adya Ninggar P
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mistletoe - Justin Bieber: I Don't Wanna Miss Out On The Holiday
twitter
Justin Bieber. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Mistletoe yang dipopulerkan oleh Justin Bieber. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu berjudul Mistletoe yang dipopulerkan oleh Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber merilis lagu yang berjudul Mistletoe pada Oktober 2011, lalu.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mistletoe - Justin Bieber:

G
It’s the most beautiful time of the year
D
Lights fill the streets spreading so much cheer
Em
I should be playing in the winter snow
C
But I'mma be under the mistletoe

G
I don’t wanna miss out on the holiday
D
But I can’t stop staring at your face
Em
I should be playing in the winter snow
C
But I’mma be under the mistletoe

G                                      D
With you, shawty with you
                                        Em
With you, shawty with you
                                    C
With you under the mistletoe

G
Everyone's gathering around the fire
D
Chestnuts roasting like a hot July
Em
I should be chilling with my folks, I know
C
But I’mma be under the mistletoe

G
Word on the street Santa's coming tonight,
D
Reindeer's flying through the sky so high
Em
I should be making a list, I know
C
But I’mma be under the mistletoe

G                                      D
With you, shawty with you
                                        Em
With you, shawty with you
                                    C
With you under the mistletoe

G                                      D
With you, shawty with you
                                        Em
With you, shawty with you
                                    C
With you under the mistletoe

         G                                                      D
Aye, love, the wise men followed the star
                                         Em
The way I followed my heart
                                 C
And it led me to a miracle

          G                                     D
Aye, love, don't you buy me nothing
                                          Em                                  C
'cause I am feeling one thing, your lips on my lips
That’s a merry, merry Christmas

G
It’s the most beautiful time of the year
D
Lights fill the streets spreading so much cheer
Em
I should be playing in the winter snow
C
But I'mma be under the mistletoe

G
I don’t wanna miss out on the holiday
D
But I can’t stop staring at your face
Em
I should be playing in the winter snow
C
But I’mma be under the mistletoe

G                                      D
With you, shawty with you
                                        Em
With you, shawty with you
                                    C
With you under the mistletoe

G                                     D
With you, shawty with you
                                        Em
With you, shawty with you
                                    C
With you under the mistletoe

G
Kiss me underneath the mistletoe
D                                                       Em
Show me baby that you love me so-oh-oh
C
Oh, oh, ohhh

G
Kiss me underneath the mistletoe
D                                                       Em
Show me baby that you love me so-oh-oh
C
Oh, oh, ohhh

