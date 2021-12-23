Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mistletoe - Justin Bieber: I Don't Wanna Miss Out On The Holiday
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Mistletoe yang dipopulerkan oleh Justin Bieber.
Penulis: Adya Ninggar P
Editor: Arif Fajar Nasucha
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu berjudul Mistletoe yang dipopulerkan oleh Justin Bieber.
Justin Bieber merilis lagu yang berjudul Mistletoe pada Oktober 2011, lalu.
Baca juga: CHORD Gitar All I Want for Christmas is You - Mariah Carey
Baca juga: Chord Disini Tanpamu - Padi: Berjalan Lagi Lalui Hari Warnai Hitam Putih Hidup Ini
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mistletoe - Justin Bieber:
G
It’s the most beautiful time of the year
D
Lights fill the streets spreading so much cheer
Em
I should be playing in the winter snow
C
But I'mma be under the mistletoe
G
I don’t wanna miss out on the holiday
D
But I can’t stop staring at your face
Em
I should be playing in the winter snow
C
But I’mma be under the mistletoe
G D
With you, shawty with you
Em
With you, shawty with you
C
With you under the mistletoe
G
Everyone's gathering around the fire
D
Chestnuts roasting like a hot July
Em
I should be chilling with my folks, I know
C
But I’mma be under the mistletoe
G
Word on the street Santa's coming tonight,
D
Reindeer's flying through the sky so high
Em
I should be making a list, I know
C
But I’mma be under the mistletoe
G D
With you, shawty with you
Em
With you, shawty with you
C
With you under the mistletoe
G D
With you, shawty with you
Em
With you, shawty with you
C
With you under the mistletoe
G D
Aye, love, the wise men followed the star
Em
The way I followed my heart
C
And it led me to a miracle
G D
Aye, love, don't you buy me nothing
Em C
'cause I am feeling one thing, your lips on my lips
That’s a merry, merry Christmas
G
It’s the most beautiful time of the year
D
Lights fill the streets spreading so much cheer
Em
I should be playing in the winter snow
C
But I'mma be under the mistletoe
G
I don’t wanna miss out on the holiday
D
But I can’t stop staring at your face
Em
I should be playing in the winter snow
C
But I’mma be under the mistletoe
G D
With you, shawty with you
Em
With you, shawty with you
C
With you under the mistletoe
G D
With you, shawty with you
Em
With you, shawty with you
C
With you under the mistletoe
G
Kiss me underneath the mistletoe
D Em
Show me baby that you love me so-oh-oh
C
Oh, oh, ohhh
G
Kiss me underneath the mistletoe
D Em
Show me baby that you love me so-oh-oh
C
Oh, oh, ohhh
Video Klip
(Tribunnews.com/Nadya)