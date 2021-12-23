Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande: Fell In Love On Christmas Night

Musik video Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande telah ditonton 247 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 2,8 juta.

Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Santa Tell Me dari Ariana Grande dalam artikel ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Santa Tell Me telah dirilis Ariana Grande 7 tahun lalu di kanal Youtubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande:

[Intro]

G C Em D

[Chorus]

G                             C
Santa tell me if you're really there

             Em
Don't make me fall in love again

   D                                          G
If he won't be here next year

                             C
Santa tell me if he really cares

           Em                                                            D                G
Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year

[Verse 1]

                                              C
Feeling Christmas all around

                                              G
And I'm trying to play it cool

                                            C                                                            G
But it's hard to focus when I see him walking 'cross the room

                                              C
Let it snow, is blasting now

                                               G
But I won't get it in the mood

                                          C                                        G
I'm avoiding every mistletoe until I know it's true love

                   C
That he thinks of

                    Bm                        D
So next Christmas I'm not all alone boy

[Chorus]

G                             C
Santa tell me if you're really there

             Em
Don't make me fall in love again

   D                                          G
If he won't be here next year

                             C
Santa tell me if he really cares

           Em                                                            D                G
Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year

[Verse 2]

                                                    C
I've been down this road before

                                                  G
Fell in love on Christmas night

                                               C                                                        G
But on New Year's Day I woke up and you wasn't by my side

                                                C
Now I need someone to hold

                                  G
Be my fire in the cold

                                        C                                              G
But it's hard to tell if this is just a fling or if it's true love

                  C
That he thinks of

                     Bm                        D
So next Christmas I'm not all alone boy

[Chorus]

G                             C
Santa tell me if you're really there

             Em
Don't make me fall in love again

   D                                          G
If he won't be here next year

                             C
Santa tell me if he really cares

           Em                                                            D                G
Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year

[Bridge]

            C                                                         Em (D)
Oh I wanna have him beside me like ooh

              C                                      Em (Eb)
On the 25th by the fireplace ooh

                       G                           (F#m)
But I don't want no broken heart

  C                                     D
This year I got to be smart

           G C
Oh baby

                    Em                              D
If he won't be, if he won't be here

[Chorus]

G                             C
Santa tell me if you're really there

             Em
Don't make me fall in love again

   D                                          G
If he won't be here next year

                             C
Santa tell me if he really cares

           Em                                                            D                G
Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year

G                             C
Santa tell me if you're really there

             Em
Don't make me fall in love again

   D                                          G
If he won't be here next year

                             C
Santa tell me if he really cares

           Em                                                            D                G
Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
