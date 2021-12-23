Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande: Fell In Love On Christmas Night
Musik video Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande telah ditonton 247 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 2,8 juta.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Santa Tell Me telah dirilis Ariana Grande 7 tahun lalu di kanal Youtubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande:
[Intro]
G C Em D
[Chorus]
G C
Santa tell me if you're really there
Em
Don't make me fall in love again
D G
If he won't be here next year
C
Santa tell me if he really cares
Em D G
Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year
[Verse 1]
C
Feeling Christmas all around
G
And I'm trying to play it cool
C G
But it's hard to focus when I see him walking 'cross the room
C
Let it snow, is blasting now
G
But I won't get it in the mood
C G
I'm avoiding every mistletoe until I know it's true love
C
That he thinks of
Bm D
So next Christmas I'm not all alone boy
[Chorus]
G C
Santa tell me if you're really there
Em
Don't make me fall in love again
D G
If he won't be here next year
C
Santa tell me if he really cares
Em D G
Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year
[Verse 2]
C
I've been down this road before
G
Fell in love on Christmas night
C G
But on New Year's Day I woke up and you wasn't by my side
C
Now I need someone to hold
G
Be my fire in the cold
C G
But it's hard to tell if this is just a fling or if it's true love
C
That he thinks of
Bm D
So next Christmas I'm not all alone boy
[Chorus]
G C
Santa tell me if you're really there
Em
Don't make me fall in love again
D G
If he won't be here next year
C
Santa tell me if he really cares
Em D G
Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year
[Bridge]
C Em (D)
Oh I wanna have him beside me like ooh
C Em (Eb)
On the 25th by the fireplace ooh
G (F#m)
But I don't want no broken heart
C D
This year I got to be smart
G C
Oh baby
Em D
If he won't be, if he won't be here
[Chorus]
G C
Santa tell me if you're really there
Em
Don't make me fall in love again
D G
If he won't be here next year
C
Santa tell me if he really cares
Em D G
Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year
G C
Santa tell me if you're really there
Em
Don't make me fall in love again
D G
If he won't be here next year
C
Santa tell me if he really cares
Em D G
Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year
