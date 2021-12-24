Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu All I Want for Christmas is You - Mariah Carey: Kunci G Mudah Dimainkan

Breaking News:

Lagu All I Want for Christmas is You telah dirilis Mariah Carey pada tanggal 29 Oktober 1994.

Selain itu, musik video All I Want for Christmas is You - Mariah Carey yang diunggah di kanal YouTubenya telah ditonton 719 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 3,6 juta.

Berikut chord Lagu All I Want for Christmas is You - Mariah Carey:

[Intro]
Mallet/Vibraphone
G Em C D

[Verse 1] (slow)
G
I don't want a lot for Christmas
G/B
There's just one thing I need
C
I don't care about the presents
Cm/Eb
Underneath the Christmas tree
G/B                                 B7
I just want you for my own
Em                                    Cm/Eb
More than you could ever know
G/D                            E7
Make my wish come true
Am7              Cm6/D
All I want for Christmas is...
        G   Em C D
You (up tempo)

[Verse 2]
G
I don't want a lot for Christmas

There's just one thing I need
C
I don't care about the presents
Eb6
Underneath the Christmas tree
G
I don't need to hang my stocking
G
There upon the fireplace
C
Santa Claus won't make me happy
Eb6
With a toy on Christmas day

[Chorus]
G                                B7
I just want you for my own
Em                                    Eb6
More than you could ever know
G/D                            E7
Make my wish come true
Am7              Cm6/D
All I want for Christmas is you
G Em C D
You       baby

[Verse 3]
G
I won't ask for much this Christmas
G
I don't even wish for snow
C
I'm just gonna keep on waiting
Eb6
Underneath the mistletoe
G
I won't make a list and send it

To the North Pole for Saint Nick
C
I won't even stay awake to
Eb6
Hear those magic reindeer click

[Chorus]
G                                           B7
'Cause I just want you here tonight
Em                                  Eb6
Holding on to me so tight
G/D                       E7
What more can I do
Am7                      Cm6/Eb
Baby all I want for Christmas is
G Em C D
you     Ooh baby

[Bridge]
B7
All the lights are shining
     Em
So brightly everywhere
B7
And the sound of children's
Em
Laughter fills the air
Eb6
And everyone is singing
G/D                E7
I hear those sleigh bells ringing
Am7
Santa won't you bring me the one I really need
                Am7/D
Won't you please bring my baby to me...

[Verse 4]
     G
Oh I don't want a lot for Christmas

This is all I'm asking for
C
I just want to see my baby
Eb6
Standing right outside my door

[Chorus]
G                                      B7
Oh I just want you for my own
Em                                        Eb6
More than you could ever know
G/D                             E7
Make my wish come true
        Am7             Cm6/D
Baby all I want for Christmas is...
G     Em Am7 D
You

[Outro]
G                   Em              Am7       D
All I want for Christmas is you... baby
G                   Em              Am7       D
All I want for Christmas is you... baby

