Chord dan Lirik Lagu Monsters - Katie Sky ft Timeflies: I See Your Monsters, I See Your Pain

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Monsters dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Monsters dipopulerkan oleh Katie Sky berkolaborasi dengan Timeflies.

Video klip Monsters telah rilis di kanal YouTube TImeflies4850 pada 16 April 2014.

Hingga Selasa (28/12/2021), klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 11 juta kali.

Kini lagu ini viral di aplikasi TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: i see your monsters I see your pain, tell me your problems I’ll chase them away.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Through Fire And Flames - DragonForce, So Far Away We Wait For The Day

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dont Look Back in Anger - Oasis: Slip Inside The Eye of Your Mind

Chord Gitar Lagu Monsters - Katie Sky ft Timeflies:

Chorus:

Am

I see your monsters

F

I see your pain

C

Tell me your problems

G

I’ll chase them away

Am

I’ll be your lighthouse

F

I’ll make it okay

C

When I see your monsters

G

I’ll stand there so brave

C

And chase them all away

Verse:

Am F

In the dark we we

C

We stand apart we we

G Am

Never see that the things we need are staring right at us

F

You just want to hide hide

C

Hide never show your smile smile

G Am

Stand alone when you need someone it’s the hardest thing of all

F

That you see are the bad bad

C

Bad memories take your time and you’ll find me

Chorus:

Am

I see your monsters

F

I see your pain

C

Tell me your problems

G

I’ll chase them away

Am

I’ll be your lighthouse

F

I’ll make it okay

C

When I see your monsters

G

I’ll stand there so brave

And chase them all away

Verse:

Am F

I could see the sky sky

C

Sky beautiful tonight night

G Am

When you breathe why can’t you see the clouds are in your head

F

I would stay there there

C

There’s no need to fear fear

G Am

And when you need to talk it out with someone you can trust

F

What you see are the bad bad

C G

Bad memories take your time and you’ll find me

Chorus:

Am

I see your monsters

F

I see your pain

C

Tell me your problems

G

I’ll chase them away

Am

I’ll be your lighthouse

F

I’ll make it okay

C

When I see your monsters

G

I’ll stand there so brave

And chase them all away

Bridge:

F C G

You got the chance to see the light

F C G

Even in the darkest night

F C G

I will be here like you were for me

F G

So just let me in

Chorus:

Am

I see your monsters

F

I see your pain

C

Tell me your problems

G

I’ll chase them away

Am

I’ll be your lighthouse

F

I’ll make it okay

C

When I see your monsters

G

I’ll stand there so brave

Am

I see your monsters

F

I see your pain

C

Tell me your problems

G

I’ll chase them away

Am

I’ll be your lighthouse

F

I’ll make it okay

C

When I see your monsters

G

I’ll stand there so brave

Am

And chase them all away

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Lintang Sewengi - Ndarboy Genk: Yen Ono Salah Ning Uripku

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Bernafas Tanpamu - Last Child, Bila Harus Kisah Cinta Ini Ku Akhiri

Video Klip Lagu Monsters - Katie Sky ft Timeflies:

(Tribunnews.com)