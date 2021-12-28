Chord Gitar Jesus of Suburbia - Green Day: I'm the Son of Rage and Love The Jesus of Suburbia

Ilustrasi Chord gitar - Berikut ini chord Gitar Jesus of Suburbia - Green Day, mulai dari kunci C.

Chord Gitar Jesus of Suburbia - Green Day

[Verse 1]

C

I'm the son of rage and love

Am

The Jesus of Suburbia

F

From the Bible of none of the above

G

On a steady diet of

C

Soda pop and Ritalin

Am

No one ever died for my

F

Sins in hell, as far as I can tell

G

At least the ones I've gotten away with

[Chorus 1]

F G

And there's nothing wrong with me

F G

This is how I'm supposed to be

F G

In a land of make believe

That don't believe in me

[Instrumental]

C G F (x2)

[Verse 2]

C

Get my television fix

Am

Sitting on my crucifix

F

The living room or my private womb

G

While the moms and brads are away

C

To fall in love and fall in debt

Am

To alcohol and cigarettes

F

And Mary Jane to keep me insane

G

And doing someone else's cocaine

[Chorus 1]

F G

And there's nothing wrong with me

F G

This is how I'm supposed to be

F G

In a land of make believe

That don't believe in me

[Instrumental]

C G F (x2)

C Am F G

C E Am G F G

[II. City of the Damned]

[Verse 3]

C

At the center of the earth

C/B

In the parking lot

Am G

Of the 7 11 were I was taught

F G

The motto was just a lie

C

It says home is were your heart is

C/B

But what a shame

Am

Cause everyone's heart



G

doesn't beat the same

F G

We're beating out of time

[Chorus 2]

Am G

City of the dead

C F

At the end of another lost highway

Am G F

Sign misleading to nowhere

Am G

City of the damned

C F

Lost children with dirty faces today

Am G F

No one really seems to care

[Verse 4]

C

I read the graffiti

C/B

In the bathroom stall

Am G

Like the holy scriptures of a shopping mall

F G

And so it seemed to confess

C

It didn't say much

C/B

But it only confirmed that

Am G

The center of the earth is the end of the world

F G

And I could really care less

[Chorus 2]

Am G

City of the dead

C F

At the end of another lost highway

Am G F

Sign misleading to nowhere

Am G

City of the damned

C F

Lost children with dirty faces today

Am G F

No one really seems to care

[III. I Don't Care]

[Instrumental]

G C G C F C G

[Interlude]

G C

I don't care if you don't

G C

I don't care if you don't

F C G

I don't care if you don't care (x4)

F G

I don’t care…

[Instrumental]

C C C G# G (x2)

[Verse 5]

C G# G

Everyone is so full of shit

C G# G

Born and raised by hypocrites

C G# G

Hearts recycled but never saved

C G# G

From the cradle to the grave

C G# G

We are the kids of war and peace

C G# G

From Anaheim to the Middle East

C G# G

We are the stories and disciples

C G# G

Of the Jesus of Suburbia

[Pre-Chorus 3]

F G C G

Land of make believe

F G C G

And it don't believe in me

F G C G

Land of make believe

F G

And I don't believe

[Chorus 3]

F G C

And I don’t care (x4)

F G C G

And I don’t care

[IV. Dearly Beloved]

[Verse 6]

G Bm

Dearly beloved are you listening?

C G D

I can’t remember a word that you were saying

G Bm

Are we demented or am I disturbed?

C G D

The space that's in between insane and insecure

G Bm C G D

uuu....

G Bm

Oh therapy, can you please fill the void?

C G D

Am I retarded or am I just overjoyed

G Bm

Nobody's perfect and I stand accused

C G D

For lack of a better word, and that's my best excuse

[Instrumental]

G Bm C G D

[V. Tales of Another Broken Home]

G F C (x4)

[Verse 7]

G F C G F C

To live and not to breathe

G F C G F C

Is to die in tragedy

G F C G F C

To run, to run away

G F C G F C

To find what you believe

[Chorus 4]

C G C G C G D G D G D

And I.. Leave be.. hind

G C G C G C G D G D G D

This hu..rri..cane of fu..cking lies

[Verse 8]

G F C G F C

I lost my faith to this

G F C G F C

This town that don't exist

G F C G F C

So I run, I run away

G F C G

To the light of masochist

[Chorus 4]

C G C G C G D G D G D

And I.. Leave be.. hind

G C G C G C G D G D G D

This hu..rri..cane of fu..cking lies

G C G C G C G D G D G D

And I.. Walked this line

G C G C G C G D G D G D G

A mil..lion and one fu..cking times But not this time

[Instrumental]

G F C (x10)

C G C G C G

D G D G D G (x2)

[Bridge]

C D

I don't feel any shame

G C

I won’t apologize

C D G

When there ain't nowhere you can go

C D

Running away from pain

G C

When you've been victimized

C D

Tales from another broken...

[Outro]

G

Home...

F C G

You’re leaving...

F C G

You’re leaving...

F C G

You’re leaving...

F C

Ah you’re leaving home…

G F C

G F C G

