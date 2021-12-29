Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Better Man - Robbie Williams, Kunci Gitar Mudah dari C

Inilah chord gitar lagu Better Man dari Robbie Williams. Kunci dasar mudah dimainkan dari C

Inilah chord gitar lagu Better Man dari Robbie Williams.

Chord Gitar Better Man - Robbie Williams:

Intro: C F C F C

                 C
Send someone to love me 
           Am
I need to rest in arms 
         Dm
Keep me safe from harm 
            G
In pouring rain 

                 C
Give me endless summer 
        Am
Lord I fear the cold
          Dm
Feel I'm getting old 
           G
Before my time 

Reff:

               Am              G
       As my soul heals the shame 
                C                Am
       I will grow through this pain 
                 Dm           G
       Lord I'm doing all I can 
                       C
       To be a better man

                   C
Go easy on my conscience 
             Am
'Cause it's not my fault 
        Dm
I know I've been taught 
              G
To take the blame 

                C
Rest assured my angels 
        Am
Will catch my tears 
         Dm
Walk me out of here 
        G
I'm in pain 

Reff :

              Am              G
       As my soul heals the shame 
                                 Am
       I will grow through this pain 
                 Dm          G
       Lord I'm doing all I can 
                       C
       To be a better man

 C                
Once you've found that
                        F
lover You're homeward bound  
               G            Am
Love is all around Love is all around 
 C                              
I know some have fallen
     F 
On stony ground 
     G            E             
But Love is all around 

                 C
Send someone to love me
           Am 
I need to rest in arms 
         Dm
Keep me safe from harm 
            G
In pouring rain  

                 C
Give me endless summer 
        Am
Lord I fear the cold 
          Dm
Feel I'm getting old
           G
Before my time 

Back to: Reff

