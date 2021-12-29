Chord Gitar Better Man - Robbie Williams, Kunci Gitar Mudah dari C

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar lagu Better Man dari Robbie Williams.

Chord Gitar Better Man - Robbie Williams:

Intro: C F C F C

C

Send someone to love me

Am

I need to rest in arms

Dm

Keep me safe from harm

G

In pouring rain

C

Give me endless summer

Am

Lord I fear the cold

Dm

Feel I'm getting old

G

Before my time

Reff:

Am G

As my soul heals the shame

C Am

I will grow through this pain

Dm G

Lord I'm doing all I can

C

To be a better man

C

Go easy on my conscience

Am

'Cause it's not my fault

Dm

I know I've been taught

G

To take the blame

C

Rest assured my angels

Am

Will catch my tears

Dm

Walk me out of here

G

I'm in pain

Reff :

Am G

As my soul heals the shame

Am

I will grow through this pain

Dm G

Lord I'm doing all I can

C

To be a better man

C

Once you've found that

F

lover You're homeward bound

G Am

Love is all around Love is all around

C

I know some have fallen

F

On stony ground

G E

But Love is all around

C

Send someone to love me

Am

I need to rest in arms

Dm

Keep me safe from harm

G

In pouring rain

C

Give me endless summer

Am

Lord I fear the cold

Dm

Feel I'm getting old

G

Before my time

Back to: Reff

