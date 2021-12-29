Chord Gitar Better Man - Robbie Williams, Kunci Gitar Mudah dari C

Chord Gitar
Penulis: Facundo Chrysnha Pradipha
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar lagu Better Man dari Robbie Williams.
Chord Gitar Better Man - Robbie Williams:
Intro: C F C F C
C
Send someone to love me
Am
I need to rest in arms
Dm
Keep me safe from harm
G
In pouring rain
C
Give me endless summer
Am
Lord I fear the cold
Dm
Feel I'm getting old
G
Before my time
Reff:
Am G
As my soul heals the shame
C Am
I will grow through this pain
Dm G
Lord I'm doing all I can
C
To be a better man
C
Go easy on my conscience
Am
'Cause it's not my fault
Dm
I know I've been taught
G
To take the blame
C
Rest assured my angels
Am
Will catch my tears
Dm
Walk me out of here
G
I'm in pain
Reff :
Am G
As my soul heals the shame
Am
I will grow through this pain
Dm G
Lord I'm doing all I can
C
To be a better man
C
Once you've found that
F
lover You're homeward bound
G Am
Love is all around Love is all around
C
I know some have fallen
F
On stony ground
G E
But Love is all around
C
Send someone to love me
Am
I need to rest in arms
Dm
Keep me safe from harm
G
In pouring rain
C
Give me endless summer
Am
Lord I fear the cold
Dm
Feel I'm getting old
G
Before my time
Back to: Reff
