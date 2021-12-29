Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Monsters - Katie Sky feat Timeflies: I See Your Monsters, I See Your Pain
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Monsters yang dipopulerkan oleh Katie Sky feat Timeflies, lengkap dengan video klipnya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Monsters.
Lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh Katie Sky feat Timeflies kini tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Monsters - Katie Sky feat Timeflies:
Chorus:
Am
I see your monsters
F
I see your pain
C
Tell me your problems
G
I’ll chase them away
Am
I’ll be your lighthouse
F
I’ll make it okay
C
When I see your monsters
G
I’ll stand there so brave
C
And chase them all away
Verse:
Am F
In the dark we we
C
We stand apart we we
G Am
Never see that the things we need are staring right at us
F
You just want to hide hide
C
Hide never show your smile smile
G Am
Stand alone when you need someone it’s the hardest thing of all
F
That you see are the bad bad
C
Bad memories take your time and you’ll find me
Chorus:
Am
I see your monsters
F
I see your pain
C
Tell me your problems
G
I’ll chase them away
Am
I’ll be your lighthouse
F
I’ll make it okay
C
When I see your monsters
G
I’ll stand there so brave
And chase them all away
Verse:
Am F
I could see the sky sky
C
Sky beautiful tonight night
G Am
When you breathe why can’t you see the clouds are in your head
F
I would stay there there
C
There’s no need to fear fear
G Am
And when you need to talk it out with someone you can trust
F
What you see are the bad bad
C G
Bad memories take your time and you’ll find me
Chorus:
Am
I see your monsters
F
I see your pain
C
Tell me your problems
G
I’ll chase them away
Am
I’ll be your lighthouse
F
I’ll make it okay
C
When I see your monsters
G
I’ll stand there so brave
And chase them all away
Bridge:
F C G
You got the chance to see the light
F C G
Even in the darkest night
F C G
I will be here like you were for me
F G
So just let me in
Chorus:
Am
I see your monsters
F
I see your pain
C
Tell me your problems
G
I’ll chase them away
Am
I’ll be your lighthouse
F
I’ll make it okay
C
When I see your monsters
G
I’ll stand there so brave
Am
I see your monsters
F
I see your pain
C
Tell me your problems
G
I’ll chase them away
Am
I’ll be your lighthouse
F
I’ll make it okay
C
When I see your monsters
G
I’ll stand there so brave
Am
And chase them all away
Video Klip
