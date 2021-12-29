Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Monsters - Katie Sky feat Timeflies: I See Your Monsters, I See Your Pain

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Monsters.

Lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh Katie Sky feat Timeflies kini tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Monsters - Katie Sky feat Timeflies:

Chorus:

Am

I see your monsters

F

I see your pain

C

Tell me your problems

G

I’ll chase them away

Am

I’ll be your lighthouse

F

I’ll make it okay

C

When I see your monsters

G

I’ll stand there so brave

C

And chase them all away

Verse:

Am F

In the dark we we

C

We stand apart we we

G Am

Never see that the things we need are staring right at us

F

You just want to hide hide

C

Hide never show your smile smile

G Am

Stand alone when you need someone it’s the hardest thing of all

F

That you see are the bad bad

C

Bad memories take your time and you’ll find me

Chorus:

Am

I see your monsters

F

I see your pain

C

Tell me your problems

G

I’ll chase them away

Am

I’ll be your lighthouse

F

I’ll make it okay

C

When I see your monsters

G

I’ll stand there so brave

And chase them all away

Verse:

Am F

I could see the sky sky

C

Sky beautiful tonight night

G Am

When you breathe why can’t you see the clouds are in your head

F

I would stay there there

C

There’s no need to fear fear

G Am

And when you need to talk it out with someone you can trust

F

What you see are the bad bad

C G

Bad memories take your time and you’ll find me

Chorus:

Am

I see your monsters

F

I see your pain

C

Tell me your problems

G

I’ll chase them away

Am

I’ll be your lighthouse

F

I’ll make it okay

C

When I see your monsters

G

I’ll stand there so brave

And chase them all away

Bridge:

F C G

You got the chance to see the light

F C G

Even in the darkest night

F C G

I will be here like you were for me

F G

So just let me in

Chorus:

Am

I see your monsters

F

I see your pain

C

Tell me your problems

G

I’ll chase them away

Am

I’ll be your lighthouse

F

I’ll make it okay

C

When I see your monsters

G

I’ll stand there so brave

Am

I see your monsters

F

I see your pain

C

Tell me your problems

G

I’ll chase them away

Am

I’ll be your lighthouse

F

I’ll make it okay

C

When I see your monsters

G

I’ll stand there so brave

Am

And chase them all away

Video Klip

