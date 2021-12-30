Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Happiest Year - Jaymes Young: Thank You For the Happiest Year of My Life

Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Happiest Year oleh Jaymes Young dalam artikel berikut ini.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Happiest Year dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Happiest Year dinyanyikan oleh Jaymes Young.

Dirilis pada 2019, video klip lagu Happiest Year telah tayang di kanal YouTube pribadi Jaymes Young pada 20 Maret 2020.

Hingga Kamis (30/12/2021), video klip Happiest Year telah ditonton lebih dari 51 juta kali.

Bahkan, lagu ini tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: thank you for the happiest year of my life.

Chord Gitar Lagu Happiest Year - Jaymes Young:

[Intro]

F C Am C G

[Verse 1]

F
I'm really on the ropes this time
Am                                              C G
I've been fighting all my life for you
F                                               G
I never should have said goodbye
Am                                                    C
But maybe that's what stupid people do

[Pre-Chorus]

                                Am G
'Cause you gave me peace
F                  C
And I wasted it
F                C
I'm here to admit
        Am                    C G
That you were my medicine
F                    C
Oh, I couldn't quit
             Am                          C  G
And I'm down on my knees again
Em F       Em   F
Asking for nothing

[Chorus]

                             F                           C G
Thank you for the happiest year of my life
                             Am                        G    C
Thank you for the happiest year of my life, ooh
F       C    Am C G
Ooh, ooh, ooh

[Verse 2]

F
Don't think I could forgive myself
Am                                                    C G
I'm sorry for the ways that I used you
F                                        G
And I could care less right now
Am                                     F                C
But you know, you hurt me pretty good too

[Pre-Chorus]

                                          Am G
Yeah, we made each other bleed
F                     C
And we tasted it
F                    C
I'm here to admit
        Am                       C G
That you were my medicine
F                           C
Oh, love, I couldn't quit
             Am                          C
And I'm down on my knees again

[Chorus]

G                         F                             C G
Thank you for the happiest year of my life
                                      Am                      G C
Oh, thank you for the happiest year of my life, ooh

[Verse 3]
     F                                 C                       Am    C
So wake me up when they build that time machine
G
I want to go back
F                                        C                      Am C
Wake me up when you were sleeping next to me
G                 Em     F     Em     F
'Cause I really loved you, ooh

[Chorus]

                             F                             C Am
Thank you for the happiest year of my life
C                      F                               C   Am
Thank you for the happiest year of my life ooh
C                         F                              C   G
Thank you for the happiest year of my life, yeah
                             Am                          G F
Thank you for the happiest year of my life
C                        Am                         Em F
Thank you for the happiest year of my life
C

Video Klip Lagu Happiest Year - Jaymes Young:

