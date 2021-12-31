Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Happiest Year - Jaymes Young: Thank You For the Happiest Year of My Life

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Happiest Year yang dipopulerkan oleh Jaymes Young.

Lagu yang dirilis pada tahun 2019 ini tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Happiest Year - Jaymes Young:

[Intro]

F C Am C G

[Verse 1]

F

I'm really on the ropes this time

Am C G

I've been fighting all my life for you

F G

I never should have said goodbye

Am C

But maybe that's what stupid people do

[Pre-Chorus]

Am G

'Cause you gave me peace

F C

And I wasted it

F C

I'm here to admit

Am C G

That you were my medicine

F C

Oh, I couldn't quit

Am C G

And I'm down on my knees again

Em F Em F

Asking for nothing

[Chorus]

F C G

Thank you for the happiest year of my life

Am G C

Thank you for the happiest year of my life, ooh

F C Am C G

Ooh, ooh, ooh

[Verse 2]

F

Don't think I could forgive myself

Am C G

I'm sorry for the ways that I used you

F G

And I could care less right now

Am F C

But you know, you hurt me pretty good too

[Pre-Chorus]

Am G

Yeah, we made each other bleed

F C

And we tasted it

F C

I'm here to admit

Am C G

That you were my medicine

F C

Oh, love, I couldn't quit

Am C

And I'm down on my knees again

[Chorus]

G F C G

Thank you for the happiest year of my life

Am G C

Oh, thank you for the happiest year of my life, ooh

[Verse 3]

F C Am C

So wake me up when they build that time machine

G

I want to go back

F C Am C

Wake me up when you were sleeping next to me

G Em F Em F

'Cause I really loved you, ooh

[Chorus]

F C Am

Thank you for the happiest year of my life

C F C Am

Thank you for the happiest year of my life ooh

C F C G

Thank you for the happiest year of my life, yeah

Am G F

Thank you for the happiest year of my life

C Am Em F

Thank you for the happiest year of my life

C

