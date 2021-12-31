Chord Gitar
Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Happiest Year - Jaymes Young: Thank You For the Happiest Year of My Life
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Happiest Year yang dipopulerkan oleh Jaymes Young dalam artikel ini.
Penulis: Adya Ninggar P
Editor: Arif Fajar Nasucha
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Happiest Year yang dipopulerkan oleh Jaymes Young.
Lagu yang dirilis pada tahun 2019 ini tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Wish You Were Here - Avril Lavigne: Damn Damn Damn What Id Do to Have You
Baca juga: Chord Sesuatu yang Indah - Padi: Kini Aku Temukan Telah Aku Dapatkan
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Happiest Year - Jaymes Young:
[Intro]
F C Am C G
[Verse 1]
F
I'm really on the ropes this time
Am C G
I've been fighting all my life for you
F G
I never should have said goodbye
Am C
But maybe that's what stupid people do
[Pre-Chorus]
Am G
'Cause you gave me peace
F C
And I wasted it
F C
I'm here to admit
Am C G
That you were my medicine
F C
Oh, I couldn't quit
Am C G
And I'm down on my knees again
Em F Em F
Asking for nothing
[Chorus]
F C G
Thank you for the happiest year of my life
Am G C
Thank you for the happiest year of my life, ooh
F C Am C G
Ooh, ooh, ooh
[Verse 2]
F
Don't think I could forgive myself
Am C G
I'm sorry for the ways that I used you
F G
And I could care less right now
Am F C
But you know, you hurt me pretty good too
[Pre-Chorus]
Am G
Yeah, we made each other bleed
F C
And we tasted it
F C
I'm here to admit
Am C G
That you were my medicine
F C
Oh, love, I couldn't quit
Am C
And I'm down on my knees again
[Chorus]
G F C G
Thank you for the happiest year of my life
Am G C
Oh, thank you for the happiest year of my life, ooh
[Verse 3]
F C Am C
So wake me up when they build that time machine
G
I want to go back
F C Am C
Wake me up when you were sleeping next to me
G Em F Em F
'Cause I really loved you, ooh
[Chorus]
F C Am
Thank you for the happiest year of my life
C F C Am
Thank you for the happiest year of my life ooh
C F C G
Thank you for the happiest year of my life, yeah
Am G F
Thank you for the happiest year of my life
C Am Em F
Thank you for the happiest year of my life
C
Video Klip
(Tribunnews.com)