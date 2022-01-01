Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu LOVE - Nat King Cole: L Is For The Way You Look at Me
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu LOVE yang dibawakan oleh penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Nat King Cole.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu LOVE yang dinyanyikan oleh Nat King Cole.
Lagu ini dirilis pada 1965 dan masuk pada album dengan judul yang sama.
Album tersebut merupakan album terakhir Nat King Cole sebelum meninggal dunia pada 15 Februari 1965.
Nat King Cole memiliki nama lengkap yaitu Nathaniel Adams Cole dan merupakan penyanyi sekaligus pianis jazz asal Amerika Serikat.
Chord dan Lirik Lagu LOVE - Nat King Cole:
G Em7 Am7 D7
L is for the way you look at me
Am7 D7 G
O is for the only one I see
G7 C
V is very, very extraordinary
A A7 D A7 D7
E is even more than anyone that you adore can
[Chorus]
G Em7 Am7 D7
Love is all that I can give to you
Am7 D7 G
Love is more than just a game for two
G7
Two in love can make it
C Cm
Take my heart and please dont break it
G D7 G G#
Love was made for me and you
[Instrumental break]
G# Fm7 A#m7 D#7
A#m7 D#7 G#
G#7
C#
G# D#7 G# A
[Verse]
A F#m7 Bm7 E7
L is for the way you look at me
Bm7 E7 A
O is for the only one I see
A7 D
V is very, very extraordinary
B7 E E7
E is even more than anyone that you adore can
[Chorus]
A F#m7 Bm7 E7
Love is all that I can give to you
Bm7 E7 A
Love is more than just a game for two
A7
Two in love can make it
D
Take my heart and please don't break it
A E7 A
Love was made for me and you
A E7 A
Love was made for me and you
A E7 A G F# F E A
Love was made for me and you
