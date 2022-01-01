Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Peace - Taylor Swift, dengan Kunci Mudah Dimainkan F

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord guitar dan lirik lagu Peace yang dipopulerkan oleh Taylor Swift.

Album ke-8 Taylor Swift bertajuk ‘Foklore’ itu berisi 16 daftar lagu yang ditulis dia sendiri.

Yakni Cardigan, The 1, The Last Great American Industry, Exile, My Tears Ricochet, Mirrorball, Seven, August, This is Me Trying, Illicit Afairs, Invisible String, Mad Woman, Ephipany, Betty, Peace, dan Hoax.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Peace - Taylor Swift:

[Intro]

F5 G5 D5

F D Gm

F Bb F Gm7

F C F

[Verse 1]

Gm7 G F

Our coming-of-age has come and gone

Gm7

Suddenly this summer, it's clear

Gm F

I never had the courage of my convictions

Bb

As long as danger is near

F

And it's just around the corner, darlin'

Dm Gm

'Cause it lives in me

F C F Bb

No, I could never give you peace

[Chorus]

Gm Bb F

But I'm a fire and I'll keep your brittle heart warm

Dm Gm

If your cascade, ocean wave blues come

All these people think love's for show

F

But I would die for you in secret

G Gm F

The devil's in the details, but you got a friend in me

Gm F

Would it be enough if I could never give you peace?

[Verse 2]

Gm F

Your integrity makes me seem small

Bb

You paint dreamscapes on the wall

F C F C Bb

I talk shit with my friends, it's like I'm wasting your honor

Dm Bb Dm F C

And you know that I'd swing with you for the fences

Bb

Sit with you in the trenches

F

Give you my wild, give you a child

Bbm Cm F

Give you the silence that only comes when two people understand each other

Gm

Family that I chose, now that I see your brother as my brother

F

Is it enough?

Bb F

But there's robbers to the east, clowns to the west

I'd give you my sunshine, give you my best

Gm F

But the rain is always gonna come if you're standin' with me

[Chorus]

Cm F

But I'm a fire and I'll keep your brittle heart warm

If your cascade, ocean wave blues come

Gm

All these people think love's for show

F

But I would die for you in secret

Bb F

The devil's in the details, but you got a friend in me

[Outro]

Bb F

Would it be enough if I could never give you peace?

Bb F

Would it be enough if I could never give you peace?

Bb F Bb F

Would it be enough if I could never give you peace?

