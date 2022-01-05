Chord Gitar Abcdefu - Gayle yang Viral di TikTok, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Abcdefu dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Gayle.

Lagu berjudul Abcdefu dirilis pertama kali pada bulan 13 Agustus 2021 lalu.

Lagu Abcdefu milik Gayle ini menceritakan tentang pengalaman pribadinya sendiri.

Lagu Abcdefu ini viral dan masuk dalam salah satu sound populer di TikTok dan beberapa sosial media lainnya.

Berikut Chord Gitar Abcdefu - Gayle:

[Intro]

C Em Am F

[Verse]

C

I swear I meant to

Em

Mean the best when it ended

Am F

Even tried to bite my tongue

when you start shit

C

Now you’re textin’ all

Em

my friends asking questions

Am

They never even liked

F

you in the first place

C Em

Dated a girl that I hate

for the attention

Am F

She only made it two days,

what a connection

C Em

It’s like you’d do anything for my affection

Am

You’re goin’ all about

F

It in the worst ways

[Pre-Chorus]

C Em Am

I was into you, but I’m over it now

F C

And I was tryin’ to be nice

Em

But nothing’s getting through,

Am

so let me spell it out

[Chorus]

N.C. C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k you

E

And your mom and your sister and your job

Am

And your broke-a*s car

F

and that s*it you call art

C

f**k you and your friends that

E

I’ll never see again

Am

Everybody but your dog,

F

you can all f**k off

[Post-Chorus]

C Em Am

Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na

F C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k you

[Verse]

C Em

You said you just needed space

and so I gave it

Am F

When I had nothin’ to say

N.C.

you couldn’t take it

C Em

Told everyone I’m a b*itch,

so I became it

Am F

Always had to put yourself above me

[Pre-Chorus]

C Em Am

I was into you, buit I’m over it now

F C

And I was tryin’ to be nice

Em

But nothing’s getting through,

Am

so let me spell it out

[Chorus]

F C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k you

E

And your mom and your sister and your job

Am

And your craigslist couch

F

and the way your voice sounds

C

f**k you and your friends that

E

I’ll never see again

Am

Everybody but your dog,

F

you can all f**k off

[Post-Chorus]

C Em Am

Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na

F C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k off

C Em Am

Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na

F C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k you

[Outro]

And your mom and your sister and your job

F

And your broke-a*s car and that s**t you call art

C Em

Fuck you and your friends that I’ll never see again

Am F N.C.

Everybody but your dog, you can all f**k off

Video Klip Abcdefu - Gayle:

