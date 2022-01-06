Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu My Tears Ricochet - Taylor Swift, dengan Kunci Mudah Dimainkan C

Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord guitar dan lirik lagu My Tears Ricochet yang dipopuleran oleh Taylor Swift.

Lagi ini termasuk dalam album ke-8 Taylor Swift bertajuk ‘Foklore’ itu berisi 16 daftar lagu yang ditulis dia sendiri.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu My Tears Ricochet - Taylor Swift:

 [Intro]
C   G   Em  F 
Am  G  Em  F  x2

[Verse 1]

Am           G
  We gather here, we line up
Em                      F
Weeping in a sunlit room
    Am           G     Em                      F
And   if I'm on fire, you'll be made of ashes too
Am                  G
Even on my worst day,  did I deserve babe
Em                   F
   All the hell you gave me
Am
  'Cause I loved you
G                   Em                  F
  I swear I loved you   'til my dying day

[Chorus]

C    Dm           Am          F                C      Dm
        I didn't have it in myself to go with grace
                Am          F       C         Dm
And you're the hero flying around saving face
            Am               F                  C
And if I'm dead to you, why are you at the wake
            Dm               Am
Cursing my name, wishing I stayed
            F
Look at how my tears ricochet

[Instrumental] 
C    Dm   Am   F

[Verse 2] 

Am           G       Em                            F
  We gather stones, never knowing what they'll mean
Am         G      Em                        F
  Some to throw, some to make a diamond ring
       Am                   G
  You know I didn't want to   have to haunt you
Em                        F
  But what a ghostly scene
Am                        G                Em             F
  You wear the same jewels  that I gave you  as you bury me 

[Chorus]

C    Dm           Am          F                C     Dm
        I didn't have it in myself to go with grace
                 Am                 F       C           Dm
'Cause when I'd fight, you used to tell me I   was brave
            Am               F                  C
And if I'm dead to you, why are you at the wake
            Dm               Am
Cursing my name, wishing I stayed
            F
Look at how my tears ricochet

[Bridge]

C              Dm             Am
  And I can go anywhere I want
         F                 C
Anywhere I want, just not home
                 Dm                       Am
And you can aim for my heart, go for blood
                     F               C
But you would still miss me in your bones
           Dm            Am            F                 C
And I still  talk to you    (When I'm screaming at the sky)
                  Dm              Am              F
And when you can't sleep at night  (You hear my stolen lullabies)

[Final Chorus]

          Am          F                C     Dm
I didn't have it in myself to go with grace
            Am                F         C          Dm
And so the battleships will sink beneath  the waves
            Am              F                   C
You had to kill me, but it killed you just the same
              Dm               Am
Cursing my name, wishing I stayed
                      F
You turned into your worst fears
C                          Dm                   Am
  And you're tossing out blame, drunk on this pain,
                  F
Crossing out the good years
           C              Dm               Am
And you're    cursing my name, wishing I stayed
            F
Look at how my tears ricochet 

[Outro]
C  Dm  Am  F  x3

Musik Video:

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
