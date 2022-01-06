Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu My Tears Ricochet - Taylor Swift, dengan Kunci Mudah Dimainkan C

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord guitar dan lirik lagu My Tears Ricochet yang dipopuleran oleh Taylor Swift.

Lagi ini termasuk dalam album ke-8 Taylor Swift bertajuk ‘Foklore’ itu berisi 16 daftar lagu yang ditulis dia sendiri.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu My Tears Ricochet yang dipopulerkan oleh Taylor Swift.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu My Tears Ricochet - Taylor Swift:

[Intro]

C G Em F

Am G Em F x2



[Verse 1]



Am G

We gather here, we line up

Em F

Weeping in a sunlit room

Am G Em F

And if I'm on fire, you'll be made of ashes too

Am G

Even on my worst day, did I deserve babe

Em F

All the hell you gave me

Am

'Cause I loved you

G Em F

I swear I loved you 'til my dying day



[Chorus]



C Dm Am F C Dm

I didn't have it in myself to go with grace

Am F C Dm

And you're the hero flying around saving face

Am F C

And if I'm dead to you, why are you at the wake

Dm Am

Cursing my name, wishing I stayed

F

Look at how my tears ricochet



[Instrumental]

C Dm Am F



[Verse 2]



Am G Em F

We gather stones, never knowing what they'll mean

Am G Em F

Some to throw, some to make a diamond ring

Am G

You know I didn't want to have to haunt you

Em F

But what a ghostly scene

Am G Em F

You wear the same jewels that I gave you as you bury me



[Chorus]



C Dm Am F C Dm

I didn't have it in myself to go with grace

Am F C Dm

'Cause when I'd fight, you used to tell me I was brave

Am F C

And if I'm dead to you, why are you at the wake

Dm Am

Cursing my name, wishing I stayed

F

Look at how my tears ricochet



[Bridge]



C Dm Am

And I can go anywhere I want

F C

Anywhere I want, just not home

Dm Am

And you can aim for my heart, go for blood

F C

But you would still miss me in your bones

Dm Am F C

And I still talk to you (When I'm screaming at the sky)

Dm Am F

And when you can't sleep at night (You hear my stolen lullabies)



[Final Chorus]



Am F C Dm

I didn't have it in myself to go with grace

Am F C Dm

And so the battleships will sink beneath the waves

Am F C

You had to kill me, but it killed you just the same

Dm Am

Cursing my name, wishing I stayed

F

You turned into your worst fears

C Dm Am

And you're tossing out blame, drunk on this pain,

F

Crossing out the good years

C Dm Am

And you're cursing my name, wishing I stayed

F

Look at how my tears ricochet



[Outro]

C Dm Am F x3

