Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu My Tears Ricochet - Taylor Swift, dengan Kunci Mudah Dimainkan C
Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord guitar dan lirik lagu My Tears Ricochet yang dipopuleran oleh Taylor Swift.
Penulis: Andari Wulan Nugrahani
Editor: Tiara Shelavie
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord guitar dan lirik lagu My Tears Ricochet yang dipopuleran oleh Taylor Swift.
Lagi ini termasuk dalam album ke-8 Taylor Swift bertajuk 'Foklore' itu berisi 16 daftar lagu yang ditulis dia sendiri.
Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu My Tears Ricochet yang dipopulerkan oleh Taylor Swift.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu My Tears Ricochet - Taylor Swift:
[Intro]
C G Em F
Am G Em F x2
[Verse 1]
Am G
We gather here, we line up
Em F
Weeping in a sunlit room
Am G Em F
And if I'm on fire, you'll be made of ashes too
Am G
Even on my worst day, did I deserve babe
Em F
All the hell you gave me
Am
'Cause I loved you
G Em F
I swear I loved you 'til my dying day
[Chorus]
C Dm Am F C Dm
I didn't have it in myself to go with grace
Am F C Dm
And you're the hero flying around saving face
Am F C
And if I'm dead to you, why are you at the wake
Dm Am
Cursing my name, wishing I stayed
F
Look at how my tears ricochet
[Instrumental]
C Dm Am F
[Verse 2]
Am G Em F
We gather stones, never knowing what they'll mean
Am G Em F
Some to throw, some to make a diamond ring
Am G
You know I didn't want to have to haunt you
Em F
But what a ghostly scene
Am G Em F
You wear the same jewels that I gave you as you bury me
[Chorus]
C Dm Am F C Dm
I didn't have it in myself to go with grace
Am F C Dm
'Cause when I'd fight, you used to tell me I was brave
Am F C
And if I'm dead to you, why are you at the wake
Dm Am
Cursing my name, wishing I stayed
F
Look at how my tears ricochet
[Bridge]
C Dm Am
And I can go anywhere I want
F C
Anywhere I want, just not home
Dm Am
And you can aim for my heart, go for blood
F C
But you would still miss me in your bones
Dm Am F C
And I still talk to you (When I'm screaming at the sky)
Dm Am F
And when you can't sleep at night (You hear my stolen lullabies)
[Final Chorus]
Am F C Dm
I didn't have it in myself to go with grace
Am F C Dm
And so the battleships will sink beneath the waves
Am F C
You had to kill me, but it killed you just the same
Dm Am
Cursing my name, wishing I stayed
F
You turned into your worst fears
C Dm Am
And you're tossing out blame, drunk on this pain,
F
Crossing out the good years
C Dm Am
And you're cursing my name, wishing I stayed
F
Look at how my tears ricochet
[Outro]
C Dm Am F x3
Musik Video:
