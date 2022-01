Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Every Summertime - NIKI: Baby, I'd Give Up Anything to Travel Inside

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Every Summertime yang dipopulerkan NIKI dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Every Summertime dirilis pada bulan Agustus 2021.

Selain itu, lagu Every Summertime juga menjadi original soundtrack film Marvel yang berjudul Sang-chi.

Hingga kini (7/1/2022), official musik video Every Summertime telah disaksikan lebih dari 3,8 juta kali di YouTube 88 rising.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Every Summertime - NIKI:

[Intro]

D C (2x)

[Verse 1]

D

Eighteen, we were undergrads

C

Stayed out late, never made it to class, uh

D

Outer Richmond in a taxi cab

C

You were sweatin' bullets on the way to my Dad's

G Em A D C

And oh, you said, "Baby, think?we're?movin'?too fast!"

[Pre-Chorus 1]

G Em G D D7

And I swear the magnolias flashed a smile (Flashed a smile)

G Bm G Em A A

And that's when I caught me hopin' you'd stay a while (Stay a while)



[Chorus]

F C

Baby, I'd give up anything to travel inside your mind

F C

Baby, I fall in love again come every summertime

F C

My daddy taught me to choose 'em wisely but you don't have to try

F A

'Cause, baby, I fall in lov? every summertim?

[Verse 2]

D

Twenty-five, man we're missin' church

C

Laugh 'bout everyone we're hatin' at work

D

Dinner with your sister and the jokes kinda hurt

C G Em

Cry the way home and you're puttin' me first, oh

A D C

Yeah, you just always know what to say

[Pre-Chorus 2]

G Em G D D7

We're strolling down the boulevard, and dancing under streetlights (Oh, the lights

G Bm G Em A A

Every year we get older and I'm still on your side (Oh, I)

[Chorus]

F C

Baby, I'd give up anything to travel inside your mind

F C

Baby, I fall in love again come every summertime

F C

My daddy taught me to choose 'em wisely but you don't have to try

F A

'Cause, baby, I fall in lov? every summertim?

[Outro]

F

Every day is summertime

C

Every day is summertime

F C

Every day is summertime with you

F

Every day is summertime

C

Every day is summertime

F C

Every day is summertime with you

F C (4x)

(Tribunnews.com)