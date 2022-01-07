Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fix You - Coldplay

Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fix You yang dipopulerkan oleh Coldplay.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fix You - Coldplay
Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fix You yang dipopulerkan oleh Coldplay. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fix You yang dipopulerkan oleh Coldplay.

Coldplay merilis lagu Fix You pada 2011 lalu.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fix You - Coldplay:

[Intro] C Em Am G
        C Em Am G

         C
when you try your best but you
Em         Am  G
don't succeed
         C
when you get what you want but
Em             Am  G
not what you need
         C
when you feel so tired but
Em           Am  G
you can't sleep
           C  Em Am G
stuck in reve..rse

         C
when the tears come
          Em        Am   G
streaming down your face
         C
when you lose something you
Em         Am  G
can't replace
         C
when you love someone but
Em            Am  G
it goes to waste
            C  Em Am G
could it be wo..rse ?

[Chorus]
F       Em   G
lights will guide..
    F
you home..
    Em G
and ignite..
     F
your bones
      Em   G
and i will try.. to fix you

[Intro] C Em Am G
        C Em Am G

    C
and high up above or
Em       Am G
down below..
     C
When you're too in love to
Em     Am G
let it go..
           C
But if you never try, and you'll
Em       Am G
never know
                 C  Em Am G
just what you're wo..rth

[Chorus]
F       Em   G
lights will guide..
    F
you home..
    Em G
and ignite..
     F
your bones
      Em   G
and i will try.. to fix you

[Interlude] C F C G Am F C G
            C F C G Am F C G

C              F
tears stream.. down your face
C
when you lose something
G
you cannot replace
Am             F
tears stream.. down your face
    C   G
and i..

C              F
tears stream.. down your face
C
I promise you
       G
I will learn from my mistakes
Am             F
tears stream.. down your face
    C   G
and I..

[Chorus]
F       Em   G
lights will guide..
    F
you home..
    Em G
and ignite..
     F
your bones
      Em   G                C
and i will try.. to fix you

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
