Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fix You - Coldplay
Penulis: Andari Wulan Nugrahani
Editor: Arif Fajar Nasucha
Coldplay merilis lagu Fix You pada 2011 lalu.
Coldplay merilis lagu Fix You pada 2011 lalu.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fix You - Coldplay:
[Intro] C Em Am G
C Em Am G
C
when you try your best but you
Em Am G
don't succeed
C
when you get what you want but
Em Am G
not what you need
C
when you feel so tired but
Em Am G
you can't sleep
C Em Am G
stuck in reve..rse
C
when the tears come
Em Am G
streaming down your face
C
when you lose something you
Em Am G
can't replace
C
when you love someone but
Em Am G
it goes to waste
C Em Am G
could it be wo..rse ?
[Chorus]
F Em G
lights will guide..
F
you home..
Em G
and ignite..
F
your bones
Em G
and i will try.. to fix you
[Intro] C Em Am G
C Em Am G
C
and high up above or
Em Am G
down below..
C
When you're too in love to
Em Am G
let it go..
C
But if you never try, and you'll
Em Am G
never know
C Em Am G
just what you're wo..rth
[Chorus]
F Em G
lights will guide..
F
you home..
Em G
and ignite..
F
your bones
Em G
and i will try.. to fix you
[Interlude] C F C G Am F C G
C F C G Am F C G
C F
tears stream.. down your face
C
when you lose something
G
you cannot replace
Am F
tears stream.. down your face
C G
and i..
C F
tears stream.. down your face
C
I promise you
G
I will learn from my mistakes
Am F
tears stream.. down your face
C G
and I..
[Chorus]
F Em G
lights will guide..
F
you home..
Em G
and ignite..
F
your bones
Em G C
and i will try.. to fix you
