Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Monsters - Katie Sky ft Timeflies: Tell Me Your Problems

Lagu Monsters telah dirilis 7 tahun lalu di kanal YouTube Timeflies4850.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Monsters - Katie Sky ft Timeflies: Tell Me Your Problems
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Monsters - Katie Sky ft Timeflies 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Monsters - Katie Sky ft Timeflies di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Monsters telah dirilis 7 tahun lalu di kanal YouTube Timeflies4850.

Musik video Monsters - Katie Sky ft Timeflies telah ditonton 11 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 208 ribu.

Belakangan ini, lagu Monsters sedang viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Monsters - Katie Sky ft Timeflies:

Chorus:

                            Am
I see your monsters
                       F
I see your pain
                                     C
Tell me your problems
                                 G
I’ll chase them away
                            Am
I’ll be your lighthouse
                          F
I’ll make it okay
                                   C
When I see your monsters
                                   G
I’ll stand there so brave
                             C
And chase them all away

Verse:

Am                      F
In the dark we we
                           C
We stand apart we we
                                           G                                                       Am
Never see that the things we need are staring right at us
                                              F
You just want to hide hide
                                                          C
Hide never show your smile smile
                                                          G                                                     Am
Stand alone when you need someone it’s the hardest thing of all
                                              F
That you see are the bad bad
              C                                                             
Bad memories take your time and you’ll find me

Chorus:

                          Am
I see your monsters
                       F
I see your pain
                                C
Tell me your problems
                                 G
I’ll chase them away
                           Am
I’ll be your lighthouse
                         F
I’ll make it okay
                                    C
When I see your monsters
                                    G
I’ll stand there so brave

And chase them all away

Verse:    

  Am                               F
I could see the sky sky
                                          C
Sky beautiful tonight night
                                                    G                                                          Am
When you breathe why can’t you see the clouds are in your head
                                       F
I would stay there there
                                            C
There’s no need to fear fear
                                                    G                                                      Am
And when you need to talk it out with someone you can trust
                                                   F
What you see are the bad bad
          C                                                                     G
Bad memories take your time and you’ll find me

Chorus:

                            Am
I see your monsters
                           F
I see your pain
                                 C
Tell me your problems
                           G
I’ll chase them away
                            Am
I’ll be your lighthouse
                           F
I’ll make it okay
                                  C
When I see your monsters
                                     G
I’ll stand there so brave

And chase them all away

Bridge:

F                            C                    G
  You got the chance to see the light
F                           C               G
  Even in the darkest night
F                          C                             G
  I will be here like you were for me
F                        G
  So just let me in

Chorus:

                        Am
I see your monsters
                           F
I see your pain
                             C
Tell me your problems
                             G
I’ll chase them away
                           Am
I’ll be your lighthouse
                     F
I’ll make it okay
                                         C
When I see your monsters
                                    G
I’ll stand there so brave

                     Am
I see your monsters
                      F
I see your pain
                                   C
Tell me your problems
                              G
I’ll chase them away
                              Am
I’ll be your lighthouse
                              F
I’ll make it okay
                                    C
When I see your monsters
                                   G
I’ll stand there so brave
                                Am
And chase them all away

Video Klip Lagu Monsters - Katie Sky ft Timeflies:

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
