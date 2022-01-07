Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Monsters - Katie Sky ft Timeflies: Tell Me Your Problems
Lagu Monsters telah dirilis 7 tahun lalu di kanal YouTube Timeflies4850. Belakangan ini, lagu Monsters sedang viral di aplikasi TikTok.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Arif Fajar Nasucha
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Monsters - Katie Sky ft Timeflies di dalam artikel ini.
Musik video Monsters - Katie Sky ft Timeflies telah ditonton 11 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 208 ribu.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Monsters - Katie Sky ft Timeflies:
Chorus:
Am
I see your monsters
F
I see your pain
C
Tell me your problems
G
I’ll chase them away
Am
I’ll be your lighthouse
F
I’ll make it okay
C
When I see your monsters
G
I’ll stand there so brave
C
And chase them all away
Verse:
Am F
In the dark we we
C
We stand apart we we
G Am
Never see that the things we need are staring right at us
F
You just want to hide hide
C
Hide never show your smile smile
G Am
Stand alone when you need someone it’s the hardest thing of all
F
That you see are the bad bad
C
Bad memories take your time and you’ll find me
Chorus:
Am
I see your monsters
F
I see your pain
C
Tell me your problems
G
I’ll chase them away
Am
I’ll be your lighthouse
F
I’ll make it okay
C
When I see your monsters
G
I’ll stand there so brave
And chase them all away
Verse:
Am F
I could see the sky sky
C
Sky beautiful tonight night
G Am
When you breathe why can’t you see the clouds are in your head
F
I would stay there there
C
There’s no need to fear fear
G Am
And when you need to talk it out with someone you can trust
F
What you see are the bad bad
C G
Bad memories take your time and you’ll find me
Chorus:
Am
I see your monsters
F
I see your pain
C
Tell me your problems
G
I’ll chase them away
Am
I’ll be your lighthouse
F
I’ll make it okay
C
When I see your monsters
G
I’ll stand there so brave
And chase them all away
Bridge:
F C G
You got the chance to see the light
F C G
Even in the darkest night
F C G
I will be here like you were for me
F G
So just let me in
Chorus:
Am
I see your monsters
F
I see your pain
C
Tell me your problems
G
I’ll chase them away
Am
I’ll be your lighthouse
F
I’ll make it okay
C
When I see your monsters
G
I’ll stand there so brave
Am
I see your monsters
F
I see your pain
C
Tell me your problems
G
I’ll chase them away
Am
I’ll be your lighthouse
F
I’ll make it okay
C
When I see your monsters
G
I’ll stand there so brave
Am
And chase them all away
Video Klip Lagu Monsters - Katie Sky ft Timeflies:
