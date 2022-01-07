Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Ghost - Justin Bieber: I'll Settle For The Ghost of You, I Miss You More Than Life

Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu "Ghost" dari Justin Bieber: I'll Settle For The Ghost of You, I Miss You More Than Life

Chord Gitar Ghost - Justin Bieber: I'll Settle For The Ghost of You, I Miss You More Than Life
Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu "Ghost" dari Justin Bieber: I'll Settle For The Ghost of You, I Miss You More Than Life 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu berjudul Ghost dari penyanyi asal Kanada, Justin Bieber.

Lagu Ghost terdapat dalam album terbaru Justin Bieber yang bertajuk Justice.

Album Justice dirilis dalam naungan label Def Jam Recordings.

Album tersebut dirilis pada Jumat (19/3/2021) dengan mengusung 16 lagu.

Hingga Januari 2022, video klip lagu Ghost telah ditonton lebih dari 55 juta kali.

Lirik dan Chord Gitar "Ghost" - Justin Bieber

[Intro]
Bm G D A x2

[Verse 1]
Bm G D A
Youngblood things, there's always tomorrow
Bm G D A
I miss your touch some nights when I'm hollow
Bm G D A
I know your cross the bridge that I can't follow

[Pre-Chorus]
Bm F#m G
Since the love that you left is all that I get
G Bm A
I want you to know that

[Chorus]
Bm G D
If I can't be close to you
A
I'll settle for the ghost of you
Bm G D A
I miss you more than life
Bm G D
And if you can't be next to me
A
Your memory is ecstasy
Bm G D
I miss you more than life
A
I miss you more than life

[Verse 2]
N.C. D A
Youngblood things, there's always tomorrow
Bm G D A
I need more time, but time can't be borrowed
Bm G D A
I'd leave it all behind if I could follow

[Pre-Chorus]
Bm F#m G
Since the love that you left is all that I get
G Bm A
I want you to know that

[Chorus]
Bm G D
If I can't be close to you
A
I'll settle for the ghost of you
Bm G D A
I miss you more than life, yeah
Bm G D
And if you can't be next to me
A
Your memory is ecstasy
Bm G D
I miss you more than life
A
I miss you more than life

Bm G D A x2

Bm G D
If I can't be close to you
A
I'll settle for the ghost of you
Bm G D A
I miss you more than life
Bm G D
And if you can't be next to me
A
Your memory is ecstasy
Bm G D
I miss you more than life
A
I miss you more than life

