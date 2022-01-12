Chord Gitar Lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber: You're Who I'm Thinkin' of

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Favorite Girl yang dipopulerkan Justin Bieber.

Lagu Favorite Girl ini termasuk dalam album Justin Bieber yang bertajuk "My World".

Hingga Rabu (12/01/2022), video klip lagu ini telah ditonton lebih dari 7 juta kali di kanal YouTube Justin Bieber.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber:

F I always knew you were the best

C The coolest girl I know

Am So prettier than all the rest

G The star of my show

F So many times I wished

C You'd be the one for me

Am But never knew it'd get like this

G Girl, what you do to me

Am F You're who I'm thinkin' of

C Girl, you ain't my runner up

And no matter what

G You're always number one

F My prize possession, one and only

C Adore you girl, I want you

Am The one I can't live without

G That's you, that's you

F You're my special little lady

C The one that makes me crazy

Am Of all the girls I've ever known

G It's you, it's you

F My favorite, my favorite

C Am My favorite, my favorite girl

G My favorite girl

F You're used to goin' out your way

C To impress these Mr. Wrongs

Am But you can be yourself with me

G I'll take you as you are

F I know they said believe in love

C It's a dream that can't be real

Am So girl let's write a fairytale

G And show 'em how we feel

Am F You're who I'm thinkin' of

C Girl you ain't my runner up

And no matter what

G You're always number one

F My prize possession, one and only

C Adore you girl, I want you

Am The one I can't live without

G That's you, that's you

F You're my special little lady

C The one that makes me crazy

Am Of all the girls I've ever known

G It's you, it's you

Am My favorite, my favorite

F C My favorite, my favorite girl

G My favorite girl

Baby it's you

Am My favorite, my favorite

F C My favorite, my favorite girl

G My favorite girl

F You take my breath away

G With everything you say

Am I just wanna be with you

C My baby, my baby, oh

F My miss don't play no games

G Treat you no other way

Am Than you deserve

C G 'Cause you're the girl of my dreams

F My prize possession, one and only

C Adore you girl, I want you

Am The one I can't live without

G That's you, that's you

F You're my special little lady

C The one that makes me crazy

Am Of all the girls I've ever known

G It's you, it's you

F My prize possession, one and only

C Adore you girl, I want you

Am The one I can't live without

G That's you, that's you

F You're my special little lady

C The one that makes me crazy

Am Of all the girls I've ever known

G It's you, it's you

Am My favorite, my favorite

F C my favorite, my favorite girl

G My favorite girl

(x2)



