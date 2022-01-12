Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber: You're Who I'm Thinkin' of
Simak inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Favorite Girl yang dipopulerkan Justin Bieber.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Favorite Girl yang dipopulerkan Justin Bieber.
Lagu Favorite Girl ini termasuk dalam album Justin Bieber yang bertajuk "My World".
Hingga Rabu (12/01/2022), video klip lagu ini telah ditonton lebih dari 7 juta kali di kanal YouTube Justin Bieber.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber:
F I always knew you were the best C The coolest girl I know Am So prettier than all the rest G The star of my show F So many times I wished C You'd be the one for me Am But never knew it'd get like this G Girl, what you do to me Am F You're who I'm thinkin' of C Girl, you ain't my runner up And no matter what G You're always number one F My prize possession, one and only C Adore you girl, I want you Am The one I can't live without G That's you, that's you F You're my special little lady C The one that makes me crazy Am Of all the girls I've ever known G It's you, it's you F My favorite, my favorite C Am My favorite, my favorite girl G My favorite girl F You're used to goin' out your way C To impress these Mr. Wrongs Am But you can be yourself with me G I'll take you as you are F I know they said believe in love C It's a dream that can't be real Am So girl let's write a fairytale G And show 'em how we feel Am F You're who I'm thinkin' of C Girl you ain't my runner up And no matter what G You're always number one F My prize possession, one and only C Adore you girl, I want you Am The one I can't live without G That's you, that's you F You're my special little lady C The one that makes me crazy Am Of all the girls I've ever known G It's you, it's you Am My favorite, my favorite F C My favorite, my favorite girl G My favorite girl Baby it's you Am My favorite, my favorite F C My favorite, my favorite girl G My favorite girl F You take my breath away G With everything you say Am I just wanna be with you C My baby, my baby, oh F My miss don't play no games G Treat you no other way Am Than you deserve C G 'Cause you're the girl of my dreams F My prize possession, one and only C Adore you girl, I want you Am The one I can't live without G That's you, that's you F You're my special little lady C The one that makes me crazy Am Of all the girls I've ever known G It's you, it's you F My prize possession, one and only C Adore you girl, I want you Am The one I can't live without G That's you, that's you F You're my special little lady C The one that makes me crazy Am Of all the girls I've ever known G It's you, it's you Am My favorite, my favorite F C my favorite, my favorite girl G My favorite girl (x2)
