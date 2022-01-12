Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber: You're Who I'm Thinkin' of

Simak inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Favorite Girl yang dipopulerkan Justin Bieber.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Favorite Girl yang dipopulerkan Justin Bieber.

Lagu Favorite Girl ini termasuk dalam album Justin Bieber yang bertajuk "My World".

Hingga Rabu (12/01/2022), video klip lagu ini telah ditonton lebih dari 7 juta kali di kanal YouTube Justin Bieber.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber:

    F
I always knew you were the best
      C
The coolest girl I know
     Am
So prettier than all the rest
     G
The star of my show
F
So many times I wished
       C
You'd be the one for me
      Am
But never knew it'd get like this
       G
Girl, what you do to me
        Am               F
You're who I'm thinkin' of
                           C
Girl, you ain't my runner up
 
And no matter what
          G
You're always number one
 
             F
My prize possession, one and only
  C
Adore you girl, I want you
     Am
The one I can't live without
        G
That's you, that's you
             F
You're my special little lady
     C
The one that makes me crazy
    Am
Of all the girls I've ever known
      G
It's you, it's you
 
     F
My favorite, my favorite
     C                    Am
My favorite, my favorite girl
              G
My favorite girl
 
        F
You're used to goin' out your way
       C
To impress these Mr. Wrongs
      Am
But you can be yourself with me
       G
I'll take you as you are
 
   F
I know they said believe in love
         C
It's a dream that can't be real
     Am
So girl let's write a fairytale
     G
And show 'em how we feel
 
        Am               F
You're who I'm thinkin' of
                          C
Girl you ain't my runner up
 
And no matter what
          G
You're always number one
 
             F
My prize possession, one and only
  C
Adore you girl, I want you
     Am
The one I can't live without
        G
That's you, that's you
            F
You're my special little lady
     C
The one that makes me crazy
    Am
Of all the girls I've ever known
      G
It's you, it's you
 
     Am
My favorite, my favorite
      F                   C
My favorite, my favorite girl
              G
My favorite girl
 
Baby it's you
      Am
My favorite, my favorite
      F                   C
My favorite, my favorite girl
              G
My favorite girl
 
F
  You take my breath away
G
  With everything you say
         Am
I just wanna be with you
     C
My baby, my baby, oh
 
F
  My miss don't play no games
G
  Treat you no other way
      Am
Than you deserve
         C                      G
'Cause you're the girl of my dreams
 
            F
My prize possession, one and only
  C
Adore you girl, I want you
      Am
The one I can't live without
        G
That's you, that's you
             F
You're my special little lady
     C
The one that makes me crazy
     Am
Of all the girls I've ever known
      G
It's you, it's you
 
             F
My prize possession, one and only
  C
Adore you girl, I want you
     Am
The one I can't live without
        G
That's you, that's you
            F
You're my special little lady
     C
The one that makes me crazy
    Am
Of all the girls I've ever known
      G
It's you, it's you
 
      Am
My favorite, my favorite
      F                   C
my favorite, my favorite girl
              G
My favorite girl
(x2)

