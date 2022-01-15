Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Favorite Girl yang dipopulerkan Justin Bieber.


TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu dari Justin Bieber berjudul Favorite Girl dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Favorite Girl dipopulerkan oleh musisi asal Kanada, Justin Drew Bieber.
Favorite Girl pertama kali dirilis pada 2009 dan kini kembali viral di TikTok.
Lagu ini termasuk dalam album Justin Bieber bertajuk My World.
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber:
F I always knew you were the best C The coolest girl I know Am So prettier than all the rest G The star of my show F So many times I wished C You'd be the one for me Am But never knew it'd get like this G Girl, what you do to me Am F You're who I'm thinkin' of C Girl, you ain't my runner up And no matter what G You're always number one F My prize possession, one and only C Adore you girl, I want you Am The one I can't live without G That's you, that's you F You're my special little lady C The one that makes me crazy Am Of all the girls I've ever known G It's you, it's you F My favorite, my favorite C Am My favorite, my favorite girl G My favorite girl F You're used to goin' out your way C To impress these Mr. Wrongs Am But you can be yourself with me G I'll take you as you are F I know they said believe in love C It's a dream that can't be real Am So girl let's write a fairytale G And show 'em how we feel Am F You're who I'm thinkin' of C Girl you ain't my runner up And no matter what G You're always number one F My prize possession, one and only C Adore you girl, I want you Am The one I can't live without G That's you, that's you F You're my special little lady C The one that makes me crazy Am Of all the girls I've ever known G It's you, it's you Am My favorite, my favorite F C My favorite, my favorite girl G My favorite girl Baby it's you Am My favorite, my favorite F C My favorite, my favorite girl G My favorite girl F You take my breath away G With everything you say Am I just wanna be with you C My baby, my baby, oh F My miss don't play no games G Treat you no other way Am Than you deserve C G 'Cause you're the girl of my dreams F My prize possession, one and only C Adore you girl, I want you Am The one I can't live without G That's you, that's you F You're my special little lady C The one that makes me crazy Am Of all the girls I've ever known G It's you, it's you F My prize possession, one and only C Adore you girl, I want you Am The one I can't live without G That's you, that's you F You're my special little lady C The one that makes me crazy Am Of all the girls I've ever known G It's you, it's you Am My favorite, my favorite F C my favorite, my favorite girl G My favorite girl (x2)
