Chord Gitar Lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Favorite Girl yang dipopulerkan Justin Bieber.

Chord Gitar Lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula
Justin Bieber - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Favorite Girl yang dipopulerkan Justin Bieber.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu dari Justin Bieber berjudul Favorite Girl dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Favorite Girl dipopulerkan oleh musisi asal Kanada, Justin Drew Bieber.

Favorite Girl pertama kali dirilis pada 2009 dan kini kembali viral di TikTok.

Lagu ini termasuk dalam album Justin Bieber bertajuk My World.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber:

    F
I always knew you were the best
      C
The coolest girl I know
     Am
So prettier than all the rest
     G
The star of my show
F
So many times I wished
       C
You'd be the one for me
      Am
But never knew it'd get like this
       G
Girl, what you do to me
        Am               F
You're who I'm thinkin' of
                           C
Girl, you ain't my runner up
 
And no matter what
          G
You're always number one
 
             F
My prize possession, one and only
  C
Adore you girl, I want you
     Am
The one I can't live without
        G
That's you, that's you
             F
You're my special little lady
     C
The one that makes me crazy
    Am
Of all the girls I've ever known
      G
It's you, it's you
 
     F
My favorite, my favorite
     C                    Am
My favorite, my favorite girl
              G
My favorite girl
 
        F
You're used to goin' out your way
       C
To impress these Mr. Wrongs
      Am
But you can be yourself with me
       G
I'll take you as you are
 
   F
I know they said believe in love
         C
It's a dream that can't be real
     Am
So girl let's write a fairytale
     G
And show 'em how we feel
 
        Am               F
You're who I'm thinkin' of
                          C
Girl you ain't my runner up
 
And no matter what
          G
You're always number one
 
             F
My prize possession, one and only
  C
Adore you girl, I want you
     Am
The one I can't live without
        G
That's you, that's you
            F
You're my special little lady
     C
The one that makes me crazy
    Am
Of all the girls I've ever known
      G
It's you, it's you
 
     Am
My favorite, my favorite
      F                   C
My favorite, my favorite girl
              G
My favorite girl
 
Baby it's you
      Am
My favorite, my favorite
      F                   C
My favorite, my favorite girl
              G
My favorite girl
 
F
  You take my breath away
G
  With everything you say
         Am
I just wanna be with you
     C
My baby, my baby, oh
 
F
  My miss don't play no games
G
  Treat you no other way
      Am
Than you deserve
         C                      G
'Cause you're the girl of my dreams
 
            F
My prize possession, one and only
  C
Adore you girl, I want you
      Am
The one I can't live without
        G
That's you, that's you
             F
You're my special little lady
     C
The one that makes me crazy
     Am
Of all the girls I've ever known
      G
It's you, it's you
 
             F
My prize possession, one and only
  C
Adore you girl, I want you
     Am
The one I can't live without
        G
That's you, that's you
            F
You're my special little lady
     C
The one that makes me crazy
    Am
Of all the girls I've ever known
      G
It's you, it's you
 
      Am
My favorite, my favorite
      F                   C
my favorite, my favorite girl
              G
My favorite girl
(x2)

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
