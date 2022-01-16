Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber, Viral TikTok: Girl, You Ain't My Runner Up

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu Favorite Girl dari Justin Bieber dalam artikel berikut.

Lagu berjudul Favorite Girl dibawakan oleh musisi asal Kanada, Justin Bieber.

Diketahui lagu ini telah dirilis pada 2009 dan kini kembali viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Lagu tersebut masuk dalam album Justin Bieber, My World.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber:

F I always knew you were the best

C The coolest girl I know

Am So prettier than all the rest

G The star of my show

F So many times I wished

C You'd be the one for me

Am But never knew it'd get like this

G Girl, what you do to me

Am F You're who I'm thinkin' of

C Girl, you ain't my runner up

And no matter what

G You're always number one

F My prize possession, one and only

C Adore you girl, I want you

Am The one I can't live without

G That's you, that's you

F You're my special little lady

C The one that makes me crazy

Am Of all the girls I've ever known

G It's you, it's you

F My favorite, my favorite

C Am My favorite, my favorite girl

G My favorite girl

F You're used to goin' out your way

C To impress these Mr. Wrongs

Am But you can be yourself with me

G I'll take you as you are

F I know they said believe in love

C It's a dream that can't be real

Am So girl let's write a fairytale

G And show 'em how we feel

Am F You're who I'm thinkin' of

C Girl you ain't my runner up

And no matter what

G You're always number one

F My prize possession, one and only

C Adore you girl, I want you

Am The one I can't live without

G That's you, that's you

F You're my special little lady

C The one that makes me crazy

Am Of all the girls I've ever known

G It's you, it's you

Am My favorite, my favorite

F C My favorite, my favorite girl

G My favorite girl

Baby it's you

Am My favorite, my favorite

F C My favorite, my favorite girl

G My favorite girl

F You take my breath away

G With everything you say

Am I just wanna be with you

C My baby, my baby, oh

F My miss don't play no games

G Treat you no other way

Am Than you deserve

C G 'Cause you're the girl of my dreams

F My prize possession, one and only

C Adore you girl, I want you

Am The one I can't live without

G That's you, that's you

F You're my special little lady

C The one that makes me crazy

Am Of all the girls I've ever known

G It's you, it's you

F My prize possession, one and only

C Adore you girl, I want you

Am The one I can't live without

G That's you, that's you

F You're my special little lady

C The one that makes me crazy

Am Of all the girls I've ever known

G It's you, it's you

Am My favorite, my favorite

F C my favorite, my favorite girl

G My favorite girl

(x2)

