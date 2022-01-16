Chord Gitar
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber, Viral TikTok: Girl, You Ain't My Runner Up
Berikut kunci gitar paling mudah dimainkan lagu Favorite Girl dari Justin Bieber, lengkap dengan liriknya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu Favorite Girl dari Justin Bieber dalam artikel berikut.
Lagu berjudul Favorite Girl dibawakan oleh musisi asal Kanada, Justin Bieber.
Diketahui lagu ini telah dirilis pada 2009 dan kini kembali viral di aplikasi TikTok.
Lagu tersebut masuk dalam album Justin Bieber, My World.
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber:
F I always knew you were the best C The coolest girl I know Am So prettier than all the rest G The star of my show F So many times I wished C You'd be the one for me Am But never knew it'd get like this G Girl, what you do to me Am F You're who I'm thinkin' of C Girl, you ain't my runner up And no matter what G You're always number one F My prize possession, one and only C Adore you girl, I want you Am The one I can't live without G That's you, that's you F You're my special little lady C The one that makes me crazy Am Of all the girls I've ever known G It's you, it's you F My favorite, my favorite C Am My favorite, my favorite girl G My favorite girl F You're used to goin' out your way C To impress these Mr. Wrongs Am But you can be yourself with me G I'll take you as you are F I know they said believe in love C It's a dream that can't be real Am So girl let's write a fairytale G And show 'em how we feel Am F You're who I'm thinkin' of C Girl you ain't my runner up And no matter what G You're always number one F My prize possession, one and only C Adore you girl, I want you Am The one I can't live without G That's you, that's you F You're my special little lady C The one that makes me crazy Am Of all the girls I've ever known G It's you, it's you Am My favorite, my favorite F C My favorite, my favorite girl G My favorite girl Baby it's you Am My favorite, my favorite F C My favorite, my favorite girl G My favorite girl F You take my breath away G With everything you say Am I just wanna be with you C My baby, my baby, oh F My miss don't play no games G Treat you no other way Am Than you deserve C G 'Cause you're the girl of my dreams F My prize possession, one and only C Adore you girl, I want you Am The one I can't live without G That's you, that's you F You're my special little lady C The one that makes me crazy Am Of all the girls I've ever known G It's you, it's you F My prize possession, one and only C Adore you girl, I want you Am The one I can't live without G That's you, that's you F You're my special little lady C The one that makes me crazy Am Of all the girls I've ever known G It's you, it's you Am My favorite, my favorite F C my favorite, my favorite girl G My favorite girl (x2)
