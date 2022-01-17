Chord Gitar Lagu Abcdefu - Gayle, Kunci dari C: And Your Mom and Your Sister and Your Job

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Abcdefu yang dinyanyikan oleh Gayle.

Lagu ini pertama kali dirilis pada 13 Agustus 2021.

Hingga Senin (17/1/2022) video klip lagu ini telah ditonton lebih dari 61 juta kali di kanal YouTube GAYLE.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Abcdefu - Gayle:

[Intro]

C Em Am F

[Verse]

C

I swear I meant to

Em

Mean the best when it ended

Am F

Even tried to bite my tongue

when you start shit

C

Now you’re textin’ all

Em

my friends asking questions

Am

They never even liked

F

you in the first place

C Em

Dated a girl that I hate

for the attention

Am F

She only made it two days,

what a connection

C Em

It’s like you’d do anything for my affection

Am

You’re goin’ all about

F

It in the worst ways

[Pre-Chorus]

C Em Am

I was into you, but I’m over it now

F C

And I was tryin’ to be nice

Em

But nothing’s getting through,

Am

so let me spell it out

[Chorus]

N.C. C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k you

E

And your mom and your sister and your job

Am

And your broke-a*s car

F

and that s*it you call art

C

f**k you and your friends that

E

I’ll never see again

Am

Everybody but your dog,

F

you can all f**k off

[Post-Chorus]

C Em Am

Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na

F C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k you

[Verse]

C Em

You said you just needed space

and so I gave it

Am F

When I had nothin’ to say

N.C.

you couldn’t take it

C Em

Told everyone I’m a b*itch,

so I became it

Am F

Always had to put yourself above me

[Pre-Chorus]

C Em Am

I was into you, buit I’m over it now

F C

And I was tryin’ to be nice

Em

But nothing’s getting through,

Am

so let me spell it out

[Chorus]

F C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k you

E

And your mom and your sister and your job

Am

And your craigslist couch

F

and the way your voice sounds

C

f**k you and your friends that

E

I’ll never see again

Am

Everybody but your dog,

F

you can all f**k off

[Post-Chorus]

C Em Am

Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na

F C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k off

C Em Am

Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na

F C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k you

[Outro]

And your mom and your sister and your job

F

And your broke-a*s car and that s**t you call art

C Em

Fuck you and your friends that I’ll never see again

Am F N.C.

Everybody but your dog, you can all f**k off

