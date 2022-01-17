Chord Gitar Lagu Abcdefu - Gayle, Kunci dari C: And Your Mom and Your Sister and Your Job

Breaking News:

Simak inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Abcdefu yang dinyanyikan oleh Gayle.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Abcdefu yang dinyanyikan oleh Gayle.

Lagu ini pertama kali dirilis pada 13 Agustus 2021.

Hingga Senin (17/1/2022) video klip lagu ini telah ditonton lebih dari 61 juta kali di kanal YouTube GAYLE.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Abcdefu - Gayle:

[Intro]

C Em Am F

[Verse]

C

I swear I meant to

                Em

Mean the best when it ended

Am                            F

Even tried to bite my tongue

when you start shit

C

Now you’re textin’ all

    Em

my friends asking questions

        Am

They never even liked

                F

you in the first place

C                            Em

Dated a girl that I hate

for the attention

Am                             F

She only made it two days,

what a connection

C                               Em

It’s like you’d do anything for my affection

            Am

You’re goin’ all about

  F

It in the worst ways

[Pre-Chorus]

C              Em                       Am

I was into you, but I’m over it now

       F                         C

And I was tryin’ to be nice

                               Em

But nothing’s getting through,

                         Am

so let me spell it out

[Chorus]

N.C.                    C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k you

                                        E

And your mom and your sister and your job

               Am

And your broke-a*s car

             F

and that s*it you call art

      C

f**k you and your friends that

    E

I’ll never see again

         Am

Everybody but your dog,

            F

you can all f**k off

[Post-Chorus]

C               Em                 Am

Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na

       F            C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k you

[Verse]

C                                      Em

You said you just needed space

and so I gave it

Am                             F

When I had nothin’ to say

N.C.

you couldn’t take it

C                               Em

Told everyone I’m a b*itch,

so I became it

Am                                     F

Always had to put yourself above me

[Pre-Chorus]

C               Em                        Am

I was into you, buit I’m over it now

       F                         C

And I was tryin’ to be nice

                                 Em

But nothing’s getting through,

                         Am

so let me spell it out

[Chorus]

        F                C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k you

                                       E

And your mom and your sister and your job

               Am

And your craigslist couch

            F

and the way your voice sounds

      C

f**k you and your friends that

    E

I’ll never see again

         Am

Everybody but your dog,

            F

you can all f**k off

[Post-Chorus]

C               Em                Am

Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na

        F           C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k off

C                Em                Am

Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na

        F                 C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k you

[Outro]

And your mom and your sister and your job

                                                    F

And your broke-a*s car and that s**t you call art

        C                                           Em

Fuck you and your friends that I’ll never see again

         Am                                      F  N.C.

Everybody but your dog, you can all f**k off

(Tribunnews.com)

