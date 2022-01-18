Chord dan Lirik Lagu Heat Weaves - Glass Animals: You Look So Broken When You Cry

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Heat Weaves dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Heat Weaves dipopulerkan oleh band asal Inggris, Glass Animal.

Video klip lagu ini telah dirilis di kanal YouTube Glass Animals pada 30 Juni 2020.

Hingga Selasa (18/1/2022), klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 137 juta kali.

Bahkan lagu ini viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: you look so broken when you cry, one more and then I say goodbye.

Chord Gitar Lagu Heat Weaves - Glass Animals:

G#m F#

(Last night all I think about is you

C#m B

Don't stop, baby, you can walkthrough

G#m F#

Don't wanna but I think about you

C#m B G#m F#

You know that I'm never gonna do)

C#m B

Road shimmer wigglin' the vision

G#m F#

Heat, heat waves, I’m swimmin' in a mirror

E B

Road shimmer wigglin' the vision

G#m F#

Heat, heat waves, I’m swimmin' in a—

[Chorus]

C#m B

Sometimes all I think about is you

G#m F#

Late nights in the middle of June

E B

Heatwaves been fakin' me out

G#m F#

Can’t make you happier now

C#m B

Sometimes all I think about is you

G#m F#

Late nights in the middle of June

E B

Heatwaves been fakin' me out

G#m F#

Can’t make you happier now

[Verse 1]

C#m B

Usually I put somethin' on TV

G#m F#

So we never think about you and me

E B

But today I see our reflections clearly

G#m F#

In Hollywood, layin' on the screen

E B

You just need a better life than this

G#m F#

You need somethin' I can never give

E B

Fake water all across the road

G#m F#

It's gone now, the night has come, but

[Chorus]

C#m B

Sometimes all I think about is you

G#m F#

Late nights in the middle of June

E B

Heat waves been fakin' me out

G#m F#

Can’t make you happier now

[Verse 2]

C#m B

You can't fight it, you can't breathe

G#m F#

You say somethin' so lovin', but

C#m B

Now I gotta let you go

G#m F#

You'll be better off in someone new

C#m B

I don't wanna be alone

G#m F#

You know it hurts me too

E F#

You look so broken when you cry

G#m F#

One more and then I say goodbye

[Chorus]

C#m B

Sometimes all I think about is you

G#m F#

Late nights in the middle of June

E B

Heatwaves been fakin' me out

G#m F#

Can’t make you happier now

C#m B

Sometimes all I think about is you

G#m F#

Late nights in the middle of June

E B

Heatwaves been fakin' me out

G#m F#

Can’t make you happier now

[Bridge]

E E

I just wanna know what you're dreamin' of

F# F#

When you sleep and smile so comfortable

G#m G#m

I just wish that I could give you that

B B B B

That look that's perfectly un-sad

E F#

Sometimes all I think about is you

G#m D#

Late nights in the middle of June

E F#

Heatwaves been fakin' me out

G#m B

Heatwaves been fakin' me out

[Chorus]

C#m B

Sometimes all I think about is you

G#m F#

Late nights in the middle of June

E B

Heatwaves been fakin' me out

G#m F#

Can’t make you happier now

C#m B

Sometimes all I think about is you

G#m F#

Late nights in the middle of June

E B

Heatwaves been fakin' me out

G#m F#

Can’t make you happier now

[Outro]

C#m B

Road shimmer wigglin' the vision

G#m F#

Heat, heat waves, I’m swimmin' in a mirror

E B

Road shimmer wigglin' the vision

G#m F#

Heat, heat waves, I’m swimmin' in a mirror

Video Klip Lagu Heat Weaves - Glass Animals:

