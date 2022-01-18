Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu California Gurls - Katy Perry feat Snoop Dogg, yang Viral di TikTok

Lagu California Gurls pertama kali dirilis pada 2010 silam. Hampir 12 tahun berlalu, lagu ini menjadi viral di TikTok.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar  dan lirik lagu California Gurls yang dipopulerkan oleh Katy Perry feat Snoop Dogg.

California Gurls tergabung dalam album Teenage Dream.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu California Gurls - Katy Perry feat Snoop Dogg:

[Verse 1]

F#m A               A C#m
I      know a place
          G#m               A       A C#m
Where the grass is really greener
G#m    A               A C#m
Warm,    wet and wild
              G#m                A     A C#m
There must be something in the water
G#m      A                A C#m
Sipping,   gin and juice
       G#m              A          A C#m
Laying underneath the palm trees
    G#m    A                    A C#m
The boys,    break their necks
          G#m              A          B     C#m
Trying to creep a little sneak peek,   at us

[Bridge]

B                     C#m
You could travel the world
    A
But nothing comes close to the golden coast
B                    C#m
Once you party with us
          A
You’ll be falling in love oh   ohohohohoh

[Chorus]

D/F# A             B            C#m
Cali-fornia girls, we’re unforgettable
E/G#   A         B         C#m
Daisy Dukes, bikinis on top
E/G#        A         B                    C#m
Sun-kissed skin, so hot we'll melt your popsicle
E/G#      A      B         C#m
  Ohohohohoh,   oh   ohohohohoh

E/G#   A                   B    C#m
Cali-fornia girls, we’re undeniable
E/G#           A                 B   C#m
Fine, fresh, fierce, we got it on lock
E/G#        A          B         C#m
West coast represent, now put your hands up
E/G#      A      B         C#m
  Ohohohohoh,   oh   Ohohohohoh

[Verse 2]

G#m   A            A C#m
Sex    on a beach       
G#m          A          A C#m
We get sand in our stilettos
   G#m     A             A C#m
We freak     in my jeep         
  G#m      A          A C#m
Snoop Doggy Dogg on the stereo

[Bridge]

B                     C#m
You could travel the world
    A
But nothing comes close to the golden coast
B                    C#m
Once you party with us
          A
You’ll be falling in love oh   ohohohohoh

[Chorus]

D/F# A             B            C#m
Cali-fornia girls, we’re unforgettable
E/G#   A         B         C#m
Daisy Dukes, bikinis on top
E/G#        A         B                    C#m
Sun-kissed skin, so hot we'll melt your popsicle
E/G#      A      B         C#m
  Ohohohohoh,   oh   ohohohohoh

E/G#   A                   B    C#m
Cali-fornia girls, we’re undeniable
E/G#           A                 B   C#m
Fine, fresh, fierce, we got it on lock
E/G#        A          B         C#m
West coast represent, now put your hands up
E/G#      A      B         C#m
  Ohohohohoh,   oh   Ohohohohoh

