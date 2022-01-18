Chord Gitar Lagu California Gurls - Katy Perry feat Snoop Dogg, yang Viral di TikTok

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu California Gurls yang dipopulerkan oleh Katy Perry feat Snoop Dogg.

Lagu California Gurls pertama kali dirilis pada 2010 silam.

California Gurls tergabung dalam album Teenage Dream.

Hampir 12 tahun berlalu, lagu ini menjadi viral di TikTok.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu California Gurls - Katy Perry feat Snoop Dogg:

[Verse 1]

F#m A A C#m

I know a place

G#m A A C#m

Where the grass is really greener

G#m A A C#m

Warm, wet and wild

G#m A A C#m

There must be something in the water

G#m A A C#m

Sipping, gin and juice

G#m A A C#m

Laying underneath the palm trees

G#m A A C#m

The boys, break their necks

G#m A B C#m

Trying to creep a little sneak peek, at us

[Bridge]

B C#m

You could travel the world

A

But nothing comes close to the golden coast

B C#m

Once you party with us

A

You’ll be falling in love oh ohohohohoh

[Chorus]

D/F# A B C#m

Cali-fornia girls, we’re unforgettable

E/G# A B C#m

Daisy Dukes, bikinis on top

E/G# A B C#m

Sun-kissed skin, so hot we'll melt your popsicle

E/G# A B C#m

Ohohohohoh, oh ohohohohoh

E/G# A B C#m

Cali-fornia girls, we’re undeniable

E/G# A B C#m

Fine, fresh, fierce, we got it on lock

E/G# A B C#m

West coast represent, now put your hands up

E/G# A B C#m

Ohohohohoh, oh Ohohohohoh

[Verse 2]

G#m A A C#m

Sex on a beach

G#m A A C#m

We get sand in our stilettos

G#m A A C#m

We freak in my jeep

G#m A A C#m

Snoop Doggy Dogg on the stereo

[Bridge]

B C#m

You could travel the world

A

But nothing comes close to the golden coast

B C#m

Once you party with us

A

You’ll be falling in love oh ohohohohoh

[Chorus]

D/F# A B C#m

Cali-fornia girls, we’re unforgettable

E/G# A B C#m

Daisy Dukes, bikinis on top

E/G# A B C#m

Sun-kissed skin, so hot we'll melt your popsicle

E/G# A B C#m

Ohohohohoh, oh ohohohohoh

E/G# A B C#m

Cali-fornia girls, we’re undeniable

E/G# A B C#m

Fine, fresh, fierce, we got it on lock

E/G# A B C#m

West coast represent, now put your hands up

E/G# A B C#m

Ohohohohoh, oh Ohohohohoh

