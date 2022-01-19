Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Infinity - Jaymes Young: Cause I Love You For Infinity

Lagu Infinity telah dirilis James Young pada tahun 2017. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Infinity - Jaymes Young.

Lagu Infinity telah dirilis James Young pada tahun 2017.

Musik video Infinity - Jaymes Young telah ditonton 6,9 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 139 ribu hingga saat ini, Rabu (19/01/2022).

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Infinity - Jaymes Young:

[Intro]

F     Dm  Am Em
Oh, oh-o
F     Dm  Am
Oh, oh-o

[Verse 1]

Em            F                        Dm   Am
Baby this love, I'll never let it die
Em                                     F                        Dm         Am C EM
Can't be touched by no one, I'd like to see him try
F
I'm a mad man for your touch
                Dm         Am
Girl, I've lost control
Em              F
I'm gonna make this last forever
                               Dm              Am
Don't tell me it's impossible

[Chorus]

                Em                F
'Cause I love you for infinity
Dm                           Am
I love you for infinity
 Em                         F
'Cause I love you for infinity
Dm                        Am
I love you for infinity

[Instrumental]

Em F Dm Am (x2)

[Verse 2]

Em                       F
Oh darling, my soul
                      Dm             Am
You know it aches for your's
                               Em             F                 Dm                Am
And you've been filling this hole since you were born
Em       F
'Cause you're the reason I believe in fate
                   Dm       Am
You're my paradise
Em   F                                                                 Dm        Am
And I'll do anything to be your love, or be your sacrifice

[Chorus]

               Em                 F
'Cause I love you for infinity
   Dm                        Am
I love you for infinity
Em                                          F
'Cause I love you for infinity
  Dm                          Am
I love you for infinity

[Instrumental]

Em F Dm Am (x2)
Em

[Bridge]

F                           C                           Am
Meet me at the bottom of the ocean
                    Em         F
Where the time is frozen
                         C                    Am
Where all the universe is open
                  Dm                            F
Love isn't random, we are chosen
         C                                          Am
And we could wear the same crown
          Em                              F
Keep slowing your heart down
                     Dm           Am
We are the gods now

[Chorus]

                Dm               F
'Cause I love you for infinity
   Dm                     Am
I love you for infinity
                                           Dm F
'Cause I love you for infinity
                         Dm       Am C
I love you for infinity

[Outro]

F Dm Am Em (x5)

