Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Infinity - Jaymes Young: Cause I Love You For Infinity

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Infinity - Jaymes Young:

[Intro]

F Dm Am Em

Oh, oh-o

F Dm Am

Oh, oh-o

[Verse 1]

Em F Dm Am

Baby this love, I'll never let it die

Em F Dm Am C EM

Can't be touched by no one, I'd like to see him try

F

I'm a mad man for your touch

Dm Am

Girl, I've lost control

Em F

I'm gonna make this last forever

Dm Am

Don't tell me it's impossible

[Chorus]

Em F

'Cause I love you for infinity

Dm Am

I love you for infinity

Em F

'Cause I love you for infinity

Dm Am

I love you for infinity

[Instrumental]

Em F Dm Am (x2)

[Verse 2]

Em F

Oh darling, my soul

Dm Am

You know it aches for your's

Em F Dm Am

And you've been filling this hole since you were born

Em F

'Cause you're the reason I believe in fate

Dm Am

You're my paradise

Em F Dm Am

And I'll do anything to be your love, or be your sacrifice

[Chorus]

Em F

'Cause I love you for infinity

Dm Am

I love you for infinity

Em F

'Cause I love you for infinity

Dm Am

I love you for infinity

[Instrumental]

Em F Dm Am (x2)

Em

[Bridge]

F C Am

Meet me at the bottom of the ocean

Em F

Where the time is frozen

C Am

Where all the universe is open

Dm F

Love isn't random, we are chosen

C Am

And we could wear the same crown

Em F

Keep slowing your heart down

Dm Am

We are the gods now

[Chorus]

Dm F

'Cause I love you for infinity

Dm Am

I love you for infinity

Dm F

'Cause I love you for infinity

Dm Am C

I love you for infinity

[Outro]

F Dm Am Em (x5)

