Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Infinity - Jaymes Young: Cause I Love You For Infinity
Lagu Infinity telah dirilis James Young pada tahun 2017. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Infinity - Jaymes Young.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Infinity - Jaymes Young di dalam artikel ini.
Musik video Infinity - Jaymes Young telah ditonton 6,9 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 139 ribu hingga saat ini, Rabu (19/01/2022).
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Infinity - Jaymes Young:
[Intro]
F Dm Am Em
Oh, oh-o
F Dm Am
Oh, oh-o
[Verse 1]
Em F Dm Am
Baby this love, I'll never let it die
Em F Dm Am C EM
Can't be touched by no one, I'd like to see him try
F
I'm a mad man for your touch
Dm Am
Girl, I've lost control
Em F
I'm gonna make this last forever
Dm Am
Don't tell me it's impossible
[Chorus]
Em F
'Cause I love you for infinity
Dm Am
I love you for infinity
Em F
'Cause I love you for infinity
Dm Am
I love you for infinity
[Instrumental]
Em F Dm Am (x2)
[Verse 2]
Em F
Oh darling, my soul
Dm Am
You know it aches for your's
Em F Dm Am
And you've been filling this hole since you were born
Em F
'Cause you're the reason I believe in fate
Dm Am
You're my paradise
Em F Dm Am
And I'll do anything to be your love, or be your sacrifice
[Chorus]
Em F
'Cause I love you for infinity
Dm Am
I love you for infinity
Em F
'Cause I love you for infinity
Dm Am
I love you for infinity
[Instrumental]
Em F Dm Am (x2)
Em
[Bridge]
F C Am
Meet me at the bottom of the ocean
Em F
Where the time is frozen
C Am
Where all the universe is open
Dm F
Love isn't random, we are chosen
C Am
And we could wear the same crown
Em F
Keep slowing your heart down
Dm Am
We are the gods now
[Chorus]
Dm F
'Cause I love you for infinity
Dm Am
I love you for infinity
Dm F
'Cause I love you for infinity
Dm Am C
I love you for infinity
[Outro]
F Dm Am Em (x5)
