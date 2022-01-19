Chord Maroon 5 - Maps, Kunci Gitar Dasar dari F: Following Following Following

Chord Gitar
Inilah chord gitar lagu Maps dari Maroon 5. kunci gitar dasar dari F
Chord Gitar Maps - Maroon 5:
F G Am
I miss the taste of the sweet life
F G Am
I miss the conversation
F G Am
I'm searching for a song tonight
F G Am
I'm changing all of the stations
F G Am
I like to think that we had it all
F G Am
We drew a map to a better place
F G Am
But on that road I'm super fall
F G Am
Oh baby why did you run away?
Dm
I was there for you
Dm
In your darkest times
Am
I was there for you
Am
In your darkest nights
Reff:
F G
But I wonder where were you
Am
When I was at my worst
F G
Down on my knees
Am
And you said you had my back
F G
So I wonder where were you
Am F G
All the roads you took came back to me
Am F
So I'm following the map that leads to you
G Am
The map that leads to you
F
Ain't nothing I can do
G Am
The map that leads to you
F
Following, following, following to you
G Am
The map that leads to you
F
Ain't nothing I can do
G Am
The map that leads to you
Following, following, following
F G Am
I hear your voice in my sleep at night
F G Am
Hard to resist temptation
F G Am
Cause all these strangers come over me
F G Am
Now I can't get over you
F G Am
No I just can't get over you
Dm
I was there for you
Dm
In your darkest times
Am
I was there for you
Am
In your darkest nights
Reff:
F G
But I wonder where were you
Am
When I was at my worst
F G
Down on my knees
Am
And you said you had my back
F G
So I wonder where were you
Am F G
All the roads you took came back to me
Am F
So I'm following the map that leads to you
G Am
The map that leads to you
F
Ain't nothing I can do
G Am
The map that leads to you
F
Following, following, following to you
G Am
The map that leads to you
F
Ain't nothing I can do
G Am
The map that leads to you
Bridge:
Am
Oh oh oh
Am
Oh oh oh
Am
Yeah yeah yeah
Am
Oh oh
Am
Oh oh
Am
Oh I was there for you
Am
Oh In you darkest times
Am
Oh I was there for you
Am
Oh In your darkest nights
Reff:
F G
But I wonder where were you
Am
When I was at my worst
F G
Down on my knees
Am
And you said you had my back
F G
So I wonder where were you
Am F G
All the roads you took came back to me
Am F
So I'm following the map that leads to you
G Am
The map that leads to you
F
Ain't nothing I can do
G Am
The map that leads to you
F
Following, following, following to you
G Am
The map that leads to you
F
Ain't nothing I can do
G Am
The map that leads to you
Following, following, following
