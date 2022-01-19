Chord Maroon 5 - Maps, Kunci Gitar Dasar dari F: Following Following Following

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar lagu Maps dari Maroon 5.

Chord Gitar Maps - Maroon 5:

F G Am

I miss the taste of the sweet life

F G Am

I miss the conversation

F G Am

I'm searching for a song tonight

F G Am

I'm changing all of the stations

F G Am

I like to think that we had it all

F G Am

We drew a map to a better place

F G Am

But on that road I'm super fall

F G Am

Oh baby why did you run away?

Dm

I was there for you

Dm

In your darkest times

Am

I was there for you

Am

In your darkest nights

Reff:

F G

But I wonder where were you

Am

When I was at my worst

F G

Down on my knees

Am

And you said you had my back

F G

So I wonder where were you

Am F G

All the roads you took came back to me

Am F

So I'm following the map that leads to you

G Am

The map that leads to you

F

Ain't nothing I can do

G Am

The map that leads to you

F

Following, following, following to you

G Am

The map that leads to you

F

Ain't nothing I can do

G Am

The map that leads to you

Following, following, following

F G Am

I hear your voice in my sleep at night

F G Am

Hard to resist temptation

F G Am

Cause all these strangers come over me

F G Am

Now I can't get over you

F G Am

No I just can't get over you

Dm

I was there for you

Dm

In your darkest times

Am

I was there for you

Am

In your darkest nights

Reff:

F G

But I wonder where were you

Am

When I was at my worst

F G

Down on my knees

Am

And you said you had my back

F G

So I wonder where were you

Am F G

All the roads you took came back to me

Am F

So I'm following the map that leads to you

G Am

The map that leads to you

F

Ain't nothing I can do

G Am

The map that leads to you

F

Following, following, following to you

G Am

The map that leads to you

F

Ain't nothing I can do

G Am

The map that leads to you

Bridge:

Am

Oh oh oh

Am

Oh oh oh

Am

Yeah yeah yeah

Am

Oh oh

Am

Oh oh

Am

Oh I was there for you

Am

Oh In you darkest times

Am

Oh I was there for you

Am

Oh In your darkest nights

Reff:

F G

But I wonder where were you

Am

When I was at my worst

F G

Down on my knees

Am

And you said you had my back

F G

So I wonder where were you

Am F G

All the roads you took came back to me

Am F

So I'm following the map that leads to you

G Am

The map that leads to you

F

Ain't nothing I can do

G Am

The map that leads to you

F

Following, following, following to you

G Am

The map that leads to you

F

Ain't nothing I can do

G Am

The map that leads to you

Following, following, following

