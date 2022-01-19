Chord Maroon 5 - Maps, Kunci Gitar Dasar dari F: Following Following Following

Breaking News:

Chord Maroon 5 - Maps

Inilah chord gitar lagu Maps dari Maroon 5.

Maroon 5

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar lagu Maps dari Maroon 5.

Chord Gitar Maps - Maroon 5:

F                  G           Am
I miss the taste of the sweet life
F                 G          Am
I miss the conversation
F                      G                Am
I'm searching for a song tonight
F                     G             Am
I'm changing all of the stations
F                 G              Am
I like to think that we had it all

F                     G          Am
We drew a map to a better place
F                       G        Am
But on that road I'm super fall
F                 G               Am
Oh baby why did you run away?

           Dm
I was there for you
                Dm
In your darkest times
              Am
I was there for you
              Am
In your darkest nights

Reff:

             F           G
But I wonder where were you
      Am
When I was at my worst
         F    G
Down on my knees
          Am
And you said you had my back
            F             G
So I wonder where were you
Am                            F      G
All the roads you took came back to me
Am                                  F
So I'm following the map that leads to you
G                      Am
The map that leads to you
              F
Ain't nothing I can do
G                      Am
The map that leads to you
                                F
Following, following, following to you
G                    Am
The map that leads to you
              F
Ain't nothing I can do
G                    Am
The map that leads to you
Following, following, following

F                  G               Am
I hear your voice in my sleep at night
F              G       Am
Hard to resist temptation
F                G                 Am
Cause all these strangers come over me
      F           G   Am
Now I can't get over you
        F         G  Am
No I just can't get over you

      Dm
I was there for you
         Dm
In your darkest times
        Am
I was there for you
          Am
In your darkest nights

Reff:
              F          G
But I wonder where were you
     Am
When I was at my worst
      F    G
Down on my knees
                  Am
And you said you had my back
          F             G
So I wonder where were you
Am                           F      G
All the roads you took came back to me
         Am                      F
So I'm following the map that leads to you
G                      Am
The map that leads to you
              F
Ain't nothing I can do
G                      Am
The map that leads to you
                                  F
Following, following, following to you
G                      Am
The map that leads to you
                F
Ain't nothing I can do
G                      Am
The map that leads to you

Bridge:

Am
Oh oh oh
Am
Oh oh oh
Am
Yeah yeah yeah
Am
Oh oh
Am
Oh oh

               Am
Oh I was there for you
                    Am
Oh In you darkest times
                Am
Oh I was there for you
                      Am
Oh In your darkest nights

Reff:

              F        G
But I wonder where were you
     Am
When I was at my worst
           F    G
Down on my knees
          Am
And you said you had my back
           F             G
So I wonder where were you
Am                       F      G
All the roads you took came back to me
    Am                          F
So I'm following the map that leads to you
 G                      Am
The map that leads to you
                   F
Ain't nothing I can do
G                      Am
The map that leads to you
                          F
Following, following, following to you
G                         Am
The map that leads to you
                   F
Ain't nothing I can do
 G                           Am
The map that leads to you
Following, following, following

