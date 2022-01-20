Chord dan Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber: I Want You To Know That If I Can't Be Close To You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Ghost dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Ghost dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Justin Bieber.

Ghost masuk dalam album terbaru Justin Bieber bertajuk Justice.

Video klip lagu ini telah tayang di kanal YouTube peribadinya sejak 8 Oktober 2021.

Hingga Kamis (20/1/2022), klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 60 juta kali.

Bahkan kini lagu Ghost tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: i want you to know that if i can't be close to you.

Chord Gitar Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber:

[Intro]

Bm G D A x2

[Verse 1]

Bm G D A

Youngblood things, there's always tomorrow

Bm G D A

I miss your touch some nights when I'm hollow

Bm G D A

I know your cross the bridge that I can't follow

[Pre-Chorus]

Bm F#m G

Since the love that you left is all that I get

G Bm A

I want you to know that

[Chorus]

Bm G D

If I can't be close to you

A

I'll settle for the ghost of you

Bm G D A

I miss you more than life

Bm G D

And if you can't be next to me

A

Your memory is ecstasy

Bm G D

I miss you more than life

A

I miss you more than life

[Verse 2]

N.C. D A

Youngblood things, there's always tomorrow

Bm G D A

I need more time, but time can't be borrowed

Bm G D A

I'd leave it all behind if I could follow

[Pre-Chorus]

Bm F#m G

Since the love that you left is all that I get

G Bm A

I want you to know that

[Chorus]

Bm G D

If I can't be close to you

A

I'll settle for the ghost of you

Bm G D A

I miss you more than life, yeah

Bm G D

And if you can't be next to me

A

Your memory is ecstasy

Bm G D

I miss you more than life

A

I miss you more than life

Bm G D A x2

Bm G D

If I can't be close to you

A

I'll settle for the ghost of you

Bm G D A

I miss you more than life

Bm G D

And if you can't be next to me

A

Your memory is ecstasy

Bm G D

I miss you more than life

A

I miss you more than life

