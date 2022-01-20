Lirik & Chord Gitar Lagu Favorite Girl - Justine Bieber, Viral di TikTok: You're Who I'm Thinking Of

Ilustrasi chord gitar- Berikut ini lirik dan chord gitar lagu Favorite Girl. Petikan liriknya yakni “You're who i'm thinking of."

TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Berikut ini lirik dan chord gitar lagu Favorite Girl.

Petikan liriknya yakni “You're who i'm thinking of."

Lagu Favorite Girl dibawakan oleh penyanyi Justin Bieber.

Lagu Favorite Girl dirilis pada 2009 lalu.

Kini lagu Favorite Girl menjadi viral di media sosial.

Banyak pengguna TikTok memakai lagu Favorite Girl sebagai backsound video mereka.

Berikut ini lirik dan chord gitar lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber:

Em

I always knew you were the best

Am

The coolest girl I know

C

So Prettier than all the rest

B7

The star of the show

Em

So many times I wish

Am You'd be the one for me

C I never knew you'd be like this, girl,

B7 What did ya do to me

Em

You're who I'm thinking of

Am Girl, you ain't runner up

C B7

And no matter what you're always number one

Em

My prized possession, one and only

Am

I adore ya, girl I want ya

C

The one I can't live without

B7

That's you, that's you

Em

You're my precious little lady

Am

The one that makes me crazy

C

Of all the girls I've ever known

B7

It's you, it's you

Em

My favorite, my favorite,

Am C

my favorite, My favorite girl

B7

My favorite girl

Em

You're always going out your way

Am

To impress these Mr. Wrongs

C But if I ever know you'd get like this,

B7

I'll take you as you are

Em

You always said believe in love,

Am

It's a dream that can't be real

C

Never thought of fairy tales,

B7

I'll show you how it feels

Em

You're who I'm thinking of

Am

Girl, you ain't my runner up

C B7

And no matter what you're always number one

Em

My prized possession, one and only

Am

I adore ya, girl I want ya

C

Of all the girls I've ever known

B7

It's you, it's you

Em

You're my precious little lady

Am

The one that makes me crazy

C

Of all the girls I've ever known

B7

It's you, it's you

Em

My favorite, my favorite,

Am C

my favorite, My favorite girl

B7

My favorite girl

Am

You take my breath away

B7

With everything you say

Em

I just wanna be with you,

Am

My baby, my baby, ohhhh

Am

My Miss don't play no games,

B7

Treats you no other way,

Em Am

Than you deserve

'Cause you're the girl of my dreams

Em

My prized possession, one and only

Am

I adore ya, girl I want ya

C

The one I can't live without

B7

That's you, that's you

Em

You're my precious little lady

Am

The one that makes me crazy

C Of all the girls I've ever known

B7

It's you, it's you

(Tribunnews.com)