Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Photograph - Ed Sheeran: Loving Can Hurt Sometime

Lagu yang diciptakan oleh Ed Sheeran untuk mantan pacarnya ini dirilis pada tahun 2015 di album X

Penulis: Inza Maliana
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Photograph - Ed Sheeran: Loving Can Hurt Sometime
Instagram/billboard
Ed Sheeran 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu berjudul Photograph dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi, Ed Sheeran.

Tak sendiri, lagu ini ditulis bersama Johnny McDaid dan Martin Harrington.

Ed menulis lagu ini tentang mantan pacarnya, Nina Nesbitt.

Photograph - Ed Sheeran

Intro: C Am G F

Verse:
                  C
Loving can hurt
                  Am
Loving can hurt sometimes
                  G                              F
But it's th only thing that I know
                    C
When it gets hard
                                Am
you know it can get hard sometimes
             G                                                F
it is the only thing that makes us feel alive

Pre-Chorus:
Am                                          F
We keep this love in a photograph
C                                       G
We made these memories for ourselves
                 Am
where our eyes are never closing
       F
our hearts are never broken
        C                              G
and time's forever frozen still

Chorus:
                  C
So you can keep me inside the pocket of your
G
ripped jeans holding me close until our
Am                                          F
eyes meet, you won't ever be alone
                                         C
Wait for me to come home

Verse:
                 C
Loving can heal
                  Am
Loving can mend your soul
                   G                                 F
And it's the only thing that I know, know
                           C
I swear it will get easier
                                            Am
remember that with every piece of ya
                    G                                                       F
And it's the only thing we take with us when we die

Pre-Chorus:
Am                                         F
We keep this love in a photograph
C                                       G
We made these memories for ourselves
                 Am
where our eyes are never closing
       F
our hearts are never broken
       C                              G
and times forever frozen still

Chorus:
                  C
So you can keep me inside the pocket of your
G
ripped jeans holding me close until our
Am                                        F
eyes meet, you won't ever be alone
                 C
And if you hurt me that's ok baby, only
G
words bleed inside these pages you just
Am                                             F
hold me and I won't ever let you go

Bridge:
                                    Am
Wait for me to come home
                                  F
Wait for me to come home
                                 C
Wait for me to come home
                                  G
Wait for me to come home

Chorus:
                  C
Or you can fit me inside the necklace you got when you were
G
sixteen next to your heart beat where I
Am                                                   F
should be, keep it deep within your soul
                 C
And if you hurt me well that's ok baby, only
G
words bleed inside these pages you just
Am                                             F
hold me and I won't ever let you go
                        C
And when I'm away I will remember how you
G                                                           Am
kissed me under the lamppost back on sixth Street
                                                    F
hearing you whisper through the phone
                                 C
Wait for me to come home

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
