Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Youth - Troye Sivan: My Youth, My Youth Is Yours

Lagu Youth telah dirilis Troye Sivan 5 tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Youth - Troye Sivan

Editor: Miftah
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Youth - Troye Sivan: My Youth, My Youth Is Yours
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Youth - Troye Sivan 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Youth - Troye Sivan di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Youth telah dirilis Troye Sivan 5 tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya.

Musik video Youth - Troye Sivan telah ditonton 164 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 2,3 juta hingga saat ini, Jumat (21/01/2022).

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Monsters - Katie Sky feat Timeflies, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish, dengan Kunci Mudah Dimainkan

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Youth - Troye Sivan:

[Verse]

                 G                                           D
What if, what if we run away? What if, what if we left today?
                 Em                                     C
What if we say goodbye to safe and sound?
                       G                                        D
And what if, what if we're hard to find? What if, what if we lost our mind?
                   Em                                  C
What if we were to fall behind, never found.

[Pre-Chorus]

                       G                                      D
And when the lights start flashing like a photobooth,
               Em
And the stars exploding, we'll be fireproof.

[Chorus]

     G                                      Em                                  C
My youth, my youth is yours. Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls.
     G              Am                   Em                              C
My youth, my youth is yours. Run away now, and forevermore.
     G                                             D
My youth, my youth is yours. The truth's so loud you can't ignore,
     Em                            C
My youth, my youth, my youth, my youth is yours.

[Instrumental]

G D Em C

[Verse]

             G                                                 D
What if, what if we start to drive? What if, what if we close our eyes?
                     Em                                                     C
What if we're speeding through red lights into paradise?
                         G                                         D
'Cause we've no time for getting old. Mortal body, timeless souls.
                  Em                           C
Cross your fingers, here we go. Oh, oh, oh.

[Pre-Chorus]

                       G                                         D
And when the lights start flashing like a photobooth,
              Em
And the stars exploding, we'll be fireproof.

[Chorus]

     G                                      Em                                  C
My youth, my youth is yours. Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls.
     G              Am                   Em                              C
My youth, my youth is yours. Run away now, and forevermore.
     G                                             D
My youth, my youth is yours. The truth's so loud you can't ignore,
     Em                             C
My youth, my youth, my youth, my youth is yours.

[Interlude]

G D Em C
                My youth is yours.
G D Em C

[Chorus]

     G                                      Em                                   C
My youth, my youth is yours. Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls.
     G               Am                  Em                              C
My youth, my youth is yours. Run away now, and forevermore.
     G                                             D
My youth, my youth is yours. The truth's so loud you can't ignore,
      Em                           C
My youth, my youth, my youth, my youth is yours.

[Outro]

G D Em C
                My youth is yours.
G D Em C
                My youth is yours.
G D Em C
G D Em C
                My youth is yours.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Buah Hati - Armada: Kan Ku Jaga Oh Dirimu hingga Tua Nanti, Itu Tugasku Kau Buah Hatiku

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Complicated - Avril Lavigne: Whyd You Have to Go and Make Things So Complicated

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Youth - Troye Sivan
Lirik Lagu Youth - Troye Sivan
Chord Lagu Youth - Troye Sivan
Chord Gitar Youth - Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan