Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Youth - Troye Sivan: My Youth, My Youth Is Yours

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Youth - Troye Sivan di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Youth telah dirilis Troye Sivan 5 tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya.

Musik video Youth - Troye Sivan telah ditonton 164 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 2,3 juta hingga saat ini, Jumat (21/01/2022).

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Youth - Troye Sivan:

[Verse]

G D

What if, what if we run away? What if, what if we left today?

Em C

What if we say goodbye to safe and sound?

G D

And what if, what if we're hard to find? What if, what if we lost our mind?

Em C

What if we were to fall behind, never found.

[Pre-Chorus]

G D

And when the lights start flashing like a photobooth,

Em

And the stars exploding, we'll be fireproof.

[Chorus]

G Em C

My youth, my youth is yours. Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls.

G Am Em C

My youth, my youth is yours. Run away now, and forevermore.

G D

My youth, my youth is yours. The truth's so loud you can't ignore,

Em C

My youth, my youth, my youth, my youth is yours.

[Instrumental]

G D Em C

[Verse]

G D

What if, what if we start to drive? What if, what if we close our eyes?

Em C

What if we're speeding through red lights into paradise?

G D

'Cause we've no time for getting old. Mortal body, timeless souls.

Em C

Cross your fingers, here we go. Oh, oh, oh.

[Pre-Chorus]

G D

And when the lights start flashing like a photobooth,

Em

And the stars exploding, we'll be fireproof.

[Chorus]

G Em C

My youth, my youth is yours. Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls.

G Am Em C

My youth, my youth is yours. Run away now, and forevermore.

G D

My youth, my youth is yours. The truth's so loud you can't ignore,

Em C

My youth, my youth, my youth, my youth is yours.

[Interlude]

G D Em C

My youth is yours.

G D Em C

[Chorus]

G Em C

My youth, my youth is yours. Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls.

G Am Em C

My youth, my youth is yours. Run away now, and forevermore.

G D

My youth, my youth is yours. The truth's so loud you can't ignore,

Em C

My youth, my youth, my youth, my youth is yours.

[Outro]

G D Em C

My youth is yours.

G D Em C

My youth is yours.

G D Em C

G D Em C

My youth is yours.

