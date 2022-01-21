Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Youth - Troye Sivan: My Youth, My Youth Is Yours
Lagu Youth telah dirilis Troye Sivan 5 tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Youth - Troye Sivan
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Youth - Troye Sivan di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Youth telah dirilis Troye Sivan 5 tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya.
Musik video Youth - Troye Sivan telah ditonton 164 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 2,3 juta hingga saat ini, Jumat (21/01/2022).
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Youth - Troye Sivan:
[Verse]
G D
What if, what if we run away? What if, what if we left today?
Em C
What if we say goodbye to safe and sound?
G D
And what if, what if we're hard to find? What if, what if we lost our mind?
Em C
What if we were to fall behind, never found.
[Pre-Chorus]
G D
And when the lights start flashing like a photobooth,
Em
And the stars exploding, we'll be fireproof.
[Chorus]
G Em C
My youth, my youth is yours. Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls.
G Am Em C
My youth, my youth is yours. Run away now, and forevermore.
G D
My youth, my youth is yours. The truth's so loud you can't ignore,
Em C
My youth, my youth, my youth, my youth is yours.
[Instrumental]
G D Em C
[Verse]
G D
What if, what if we start to drive? What if, what if we close our eyes?
Em C
What if we're speeding through red lights into paradise?
G D
'Cause we've no time for getting old. Mortal body, timeless souls.
Em C
Cross your fingers, here we go. Oh, oh, oh.
[Pre-Chorus]
G D
And when the lights start flashing like a photobooth,
Em
And the stars exploding, we'll be fireproof.
[Chorus]
G Em C
My youth, my youth is yours. Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls.
G Am Em C
My youth, my youth is yours. Run away now, and forevermore.
G D
My youth, my youth is yours. The truth's so loud you can't ignore,
Em C
My youth, my youth, my youth, my youth is yours.
[Interlude]
G D Em C
My youth is yours.
G D Em C
[Chorus]
G Em C
My youth, my youth is yours. Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls.
G Am Em C
My youth, my youth is yours. Run away now, and forevermore.
G D
My youth, my youth is yours. The truth's so loud you can't ignore,
Em C
My youth, my youth, my youth, my youth is yours.
[Outro]
G D Em C
My youth is yours.
G D Em C
My youth is yours.
G D Em C
G D Em C
My youth is yours.
