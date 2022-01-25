Chord Gitar Heat Waves – Glass Animal, Viral di TikTok: I Just Wanna Know What You’re Dreamin’ Of

Ilustrasi chord gitar- Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Heat Waves. Petikan liriknya yakni "I Just Wanna Know What You’re Dreamin’ Of."





Lagu Heat Waves dibawakan oleh grup band asal Inggris Glass Animal.

Lagu Heat Waves dirilis pada Juni 2020 lalu.





Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Heat Waves - Glass Animal:

C#m B

G#m F#

(Last night all I think about is you

C#m B

Don't stop, baby, you can walk through

G#m F#

Don't wanna but I think about you

C#m B G#m F#*

You know that I'm never gonna do)

C#m B

Road shimmer wigglin' the vision

G#m F#

Heat, heat waves, I’m swimmin' in a mirror

E B

Road shimmer wigglin' the vision

G#m F#*

Heat, heat waves, I’m swimmin' in a—

[Chorus]

C#m B

Sometimes all I think about is you

G#m F#

Late nights in the middle of June

E B

Heat waves been fakin' me out

G#m F#

Can’t make you happier now

C#m B

Sometimes all I think about is you

G#m F#

Late nights in the middle of June

E B

Heat waves been fakin' me out

G#m F#

Can’t make you happier now

[Verse 1]

C#m B

Usually I put somethin' on TV

G#m F#

So we never think about you and me

E B

But today I see our reflections clearly

G#m F#

In Hollywood, layin' on the screen

E B

You just need a better life than this

G#m F#

You need somethin' I can never give

E B

Fake water all across the road

G#m F#

It's gone now, the night has come, but

[Chorus]

C#m B

Sometimes all I think about is you

G#m F#

Late nights in the middle of June

E B

Heat waves been fakin' me out

G#m F#

Can’t make you happier now

[Verse 2]

C#m B

You can't fight it, you can't breathe

G#m F#

You say somethin' so lovin', but

C#m B

Now I gotta let you go

G#m F#

You'll be better off in someone new

C#m B

I don't wanna be alone

G#m F#

You know it hurts me too

E* F#*

You look so broken when you cry

G#m* F#*

One more and then I say goodbye

[Chorus]

C#m B

Sometimes all I think about is you

G#m F#

Late nights in the middle of June

E B

Heat waves been fakin' me out

G#m F#

Can’t make you happier now

C#m B

Sometimes all I think about is you

G#m F#

Late nights in the middle of June

E B

Heat waves been fakin' me out

G#m F#

Can’t make you happier now

[Bridge]

E* *

I just wanna know what you're dreamin' of

F# *

When you sleep and smile so comfortable

G#m* *

I just wish that I could give you that

B* * * *

That look that's perfectly un-sad

E* F#*

Sometimes all I think about is you

G#m* D#*

Late nights in the middle of June

E* F#*

Heat waves been fakin' me out

G#m* B*

Heat waves been fakin' me out

[Chorus]

C#m B

Sometimes all I think about is you

G#m F#

Late nights in the middle of June

E B

Heat waves been fakin' me out

G#m F#

Can’t make you happier now

C#m B

Sometimes all I think about is you

G#m F#

Late nights in the middle of June

E B

Heat waves been fakin' me out

G#m F#

Can’t make you happier now

[Outro]

C#m B

Road shimmer wigglin' the vision

G#m F#

Heat, heat waves, I’m swimmin' in a mirror

E B

Road shimmer wigglin' the vision

G#m F#*

Heat, heat waves, I’m swimmin' in a mirror

C#m B G#m F#

E B G#m F#*

C#m* B* G#m F#*

E* G#m* C#m* F#*

