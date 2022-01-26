Chord dan Lirik Lagu Repeat Until Death - Novo Amor: Don't Go, You're Half of Me Now

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Repeat Until Death dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Repeat Until Death dinyanyikan oleh Ali John Meredith-Lacey atau Novo Amor.

Video klip lagu ini telah tayang di kanal YouTube pribadinya sejak 21 Februari 2019, lalu.

Hingga Rabu (26/1/2022), klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 1,4 juta kali.

Bahkan Repeat Until Death tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: don't go, you're half of me now.

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Lagu LOVE - Nat King Cole: L Is For The Way You Look at Me

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber: No Matter What Youre Always Number One, dari Em

Chord Lagu Repeat Until Death - Novo Amor:

[Verse 1]

C G

Low, a part of me now

Am

A palm to my mouth

F

I said it, almost

C G

Snow, brother, I'll bet it all gold

Am

Shudder with blood in my nose

F

I had it, almost

[Interlude]

C G Am F

[Verse 2]

C G

Don't go, you're half of me now

Am

But I'm hardly stood proud

F

I said it, almost

[Chorus]

C G

Oh, I've been low, but damn it, I bet it don't show

Am

It was heaven a moment ago

F

Oh, I had it, almost

C

We had it, almost

[Interlude]

C G Am F

[Chorus]

C G

Oh, I can't seem to let myself leave you

Am F

But I can't breathe anymore

C G

Oh, I can't seem to not need to need you

Am F

And I can't breathe anymore

C G Am F

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber: My Prize Possession, One and Only

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber: No Matter What Youre Always Number One, dari Em

Video Klip Lagu Repeat Until Death - Novo Amor:

Simak chord gitar lainnya

(Tribunnews.com)