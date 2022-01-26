Chord Gitar
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Repeat Until Death - Novo Amor: Don't Go, You're Half of Me Now
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Repeat Until Death oleh Novo Amor dalam artikel berikut ini.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Repeat Until Death dalam artikel berikut ini.
Lagu Repeat Until Death dinyanyikan oleh Ali John Meredith-Lacey atau Novo Amor.
Video klip lagu ini telah tayang di kanal YouTube pribadinya sejak 21 Februari 2019, lalu.
Hingga Rabu (26/1/2022), klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 1,4 juta kali.
Bahkan Repeat Until Death tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: don't go, you're half of me now.
Chord Lagu Repeat Until Death - Novo Amor:
[Verse 1]
C G
Low, a part of me now
Am
A palm to my mouth
F
I said it, almost
C G
Snow, brother, I'll bet it all gold
Am
Shudder with blood in my nose
F
I had it, almost
[Interlude]
C G Am F
[Verse 2]
C G
Don't go, you're half of me now
Am
But I'm hardly stood proud
F
I said it, almost
[Chorus]
C G
Oh, I've been low, but damn it, I bet it don't show
Am
It was heaven a moment ago
F
Oh, I had it, almost
C
We had it, almost
[Interlude]
C G Am F
[Chorus]
C G
Oh, I can't seem to let myself leave you
Am F
But I can't breathe anymore
C G
Oh, I can't seem to not need to need you
Am F
And I can't breathe anymore
C G Am F
Video Klip Lagu Repeat Until Death - Novo Amor:
