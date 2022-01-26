Breaking News:

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Repeat Until Death - Novo Amor: Don't Go, You're Half of Me Now

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Repeat Until Death oleh Novo Amor dalam artikel berikut ini.

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Repeat Until Death - Novo Amor: Don't Go, You're Half of Me Now
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Repeat Until Death dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Repeat Until Death dinyanyikan oleh Ali John Meredith-Lacey atau Novo Amor.

Video klip lagu ini telah tayang di kanal YouTube pribadinya sejak 21 Februari 2019, lalu.

Hingga Rabu (26/1/2022), klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 1,4 juta kali.

Bahkan Repeat Until Death tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: don't go, you're half of me now.

Chord Lagu Repeat Until Death - Novo Amor:

[Verse 1]

C                          G
Low, a part of me now

                      Am
A palm to my mouth

              F
I said it, almost

C                                        G
Snow, brother, I'll bet it all gold

                                         Am
Shudder with blood in my nose

             F
I had it, almost

[Interlude]

C G Am F

[Verse 2]

         C                               G
Don't go, you're half of me now

                                Am
But I'm hardly stood proud

                F
I said it, almost

[Chorus]

                     C                                             G
Oh, I've been low, but damn it, I bet it don't show

                                      Am
It was heaven a moment ago

                      F
Oh, I had it, almost

                      C
We had it, almost

[Interlude]

C G Am F

[Chorus]

      C                      G
Oh, I can't seem to let myself leave you

      Am                       F
But I can't breathe anymore

      C                      G
Oh, I can't seem to not need to need you

       Am                       F
And I can't breathe anymore

C G Am F

Video Klip Lagu Repeat Until Death - Novo Amor:

