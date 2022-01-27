Chord Gitar
Chord Dasar Lagu Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi: Now The Day Bleeds Into Nightfall
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Arif Tio Buqi Abdulah
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord dasar lagu Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Someone You Loved telah dirilis Lewis Capaldi 2 tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya.
Musik video Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi telah ditonton 453 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 6,2 juta hingga saat ini, Kamis (27/1/2022).
Berikut chord dasar lagu Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi:
[Intro]
C G Am F
[Verse 1]
C G Am F
I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to save me
C G Am F
This all or nothing really got a way of driving me crazy
C G Am
I need somebody to heal, somebody to know, somebody to have, somebody
F
to hold
C G
It's easy to say, but it's never the same
Am F
I guess I kinda liked the way you numbed all the pain
[Chorus]
C G
Now the day bleeds into nightfall
Am F
And you're not here to get me through it all
C G
I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug
Am F
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
[Verse 2]
C G Am F
I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to turn to
C G Am F
This all or nothing way of lovin' got me sleepin' without you
C G Am
Now, I need somebody to know, somebody to heal, somebody to have, just to
F
know how it feels
C G
It's easy to say, but it's never the same
Am F
I guess I kinda liked the way you helped me escape
[Chorus]
C G
Now the day bleeds into nightfall
Am F
And you're not here to get me through it all
C G
I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug
Am F
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
[Bridge]
Dm Am G
And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes
Am Dm
I fall into your arms
Am G
I'll be safe in your sound 'til I come back around
[Chorus]
C G
For now the day bleeds into nightfall
Am F
And you're not here to get me through it all
C G
I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug
Am F
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
C G
But now the day bleeds into nightfall
Am F
And you're not here to get me through it all
C G
I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug
Am F
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
[Outro]
C G
I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug
Am F C
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
(Tribunnews)