Chord Dasar Lagu Someone You Loved -  Lewis Capaldi: Now The Day Bleeds Into Nightfall

Lagu Someone You Loved telah dirilis Lewis Capaldi 2 tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya. Berikut chord dasar lagu Someone You Loved -  Lewis Capaldi

Chord Dasar Lagu Someone You Loved -  Lewis Capaldi: Now The Day Bleeds Into Nightfall
(Capture Youtube Lewis Capaldi)
Lewis Capaldi. (Capture Youtube Lewis Capaldi) 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord dasar lagu Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Someone You Loved telah dirilis Lewis Capaldi 2 tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya.

Musik video Someone You Loved -  Lewis Capaldi telah ditonton 453 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 6,2 juta hingga saat ini, Kamis (27/1/2022).

Berikut chord dasar lagu Someone You Loved -  Lewis Capaldi:

[Intro]
C G Am F

[Verse 1]
C                                            G                                                Am       F
I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to save me
C                                          G                                          Am   F
This all or nothing really got a way of driving me crazy
                                        C                                  G                             Am                        
I need somebody to heal, somebody to know, somebody to have, somebody
         F
to hold
                      C                                    G
It's easy to say, but it's never the same
                            Am                                                        F
I guess I kinda liked the way you numbed all the pain

[Chorus]
                             C                      G
Now the day bleeds into nightfall
                             Am                                           F
And you're not here to get me through it all
                                C                                                 G
I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug
                                     Am                                              F
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

[Verse 2]
C                                             G                                                Am     F
I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to turn to
C                                               G                                        Am        F
This all or nothing way of lovin' got me sleepin' without you
                                                  C                                  G                             Am             
Now, I need somebody to know, somebody to heal, somebody to have, just to
                    F
know how it feels
                      C                                   G
It's easy to say, but it's never the same
                           Am                                                  F
I guess I kinda liked the way you helped me escape

[Chorus]
                              C                        G
Now the day bleeds into nightfall
                              Am                                       F
And you're not here to get me through it all
                                 C                                                G
I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug
                                    Am                                                F
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

[Bridge]
     Dm                Am                                  G
And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes
             Am        Dm
I fall into your arms
           Am                                       G
I'll be safe in your sound 'til I come back around

[Chorus]
                                     C                        G
For now the day bleeds into nightfall
                              Am                                        F
And you're not here to get me through it all
                                C                                                G
I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug
                                    Am                                              F
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

                                      C                        G
But now the day bleeds into nightfall
                              Am                                        F
And you're not here to get me through it all
                                 C                                               G
I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug
                                   Am                                                F
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

[Outro]
                                 C                                                G
I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug
                                    Am                                               F       C
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

