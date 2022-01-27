TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord dasar lagu Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Someone You Loved telah dirilis Lewis Capaldi 2 tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya.

Musik video Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi telah ditonton 453 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 6,2 juta hingga saat ini, Kamis (27/1/2022).

Berikut chord dasar lagu Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi:

[Intro]

C G Am F



[Verse 1]

C G Am F

I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to save me

C G Am F

This all or nothing really got a way of driving me crazy

C G Am

I need somebody to heal, somebody to know, somebody to have, somebody

F

to hold

C G

It's easy to say, but it's never the same

Am F

I guess I kinda liked the way you numbed all the pain



[Chorus]

C G

Now the day bleeds into nightfall

Am F

And you're not here to get me through it all

C G

I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug

Am F

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved



[Verse 2]

C G Am F

I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to turn to

C G Am F

This all or nothing way of lovin' got me sleepin' without you

C G Am

Now, I need somebody to know, somebody to heal, somebody to have, just to

F

know how it feels

C G

It's easy to say, but it's never the same

Am F

I guess I kinda liked the way you helped me escape



[Chorus]

C G

Now the day bleeds into nightfall

Am F

And you're not here to get me through it all

C G

I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug

Am F

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved



[Bridge]

Dm Am G

And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes

Am Dm

I fall into your arms

Am G

I'll be safe in your sound 'til I come back around



[Chorus]

C G

For now the day bleeds into nightfall

Am F

And you're not here to get me through it all

C G

I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug

Am F

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved



C G

But now the day bleeds into nightfall

Am F

And you're not here to get me through it all

C G

I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug

Am F

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved



[Outro]

C G

I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug

Am F C

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

(Tribunnews)