TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu When We Were Young yang dipopulerkan oleh Adele.
Lagu ini rilis perdana pada 22 Januari 2016 oleh Adele, dan merupakan bagian dari album ketiga Adele.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu 'When We Were Young' - Adele:
[Intro] Am Em F C/E Dm C Am Em F C/E Everybody loves the things you do Dm C From the way you talk to the way you move Am Em F C/E Everybody here is watching you Dm C C C/B Cause you feel like home, you're like a dream come true Am Em F C/E But if by chance you're here alone Dm C C C/B Can I have a moment before I go Am Em F C/E Cause I've been by myself all night long Dm Gsus4 G Hoping you're someone I used to know F G You look like a movie Em F You sound like a song F G My God this reminds me Em G Of when we were young [Reff] C Em F G Let me photograph you in this light, in case it is the last time C Em F G That we might be exactly like we were before we realized Am C/E F Fm We were sad of getting old, it made us restless Dm F Gsus4 G It was just like a movie, it was just like a song Am Em F C/E I was so scared to face my fears Dm C C C/B Cause nobody told me that you'd be here Am Em F C/E And I swear you moved overseas Dm Gsus4 G That's what you said when you left me F G You still look like a movie Em F You still sound like a song F G My God this reminds me Em G Of when we were young [Reff] C Em F G Let me photograph you in this light, in case it is the last time C Em F G That we might be exactly like we were before we realized Am C/E F Fm We were sad of getting old, it made us restless Dm F G G/Ab It was just like a movie, it was just like a song Am C/G When we were young F C/E When we were young Am C/G When we were young F G/Ab When we were young Am C/G F C/E It's hard to admit that, everything just takes me back Dm To when you were there G G/Ab To when you were there Am C/G F C/E And a part of me keeps holding on, just in case it hasn't gone Dm I guess I still care G Do you still care? F G It was just like a movie Em F It was just like a song F G My God this reminds me Em G Of when we were young [Bridge] C Em When we were young F G When we were young C Em When we were young F G When we were young [Reff] C Em F G Let me photograph you in this light, in case it is the last time C Em F G That we might be exactly like we were before we realized Am C/E F G We were sad of getting old, it made us restless Am C/E F Fm Oh, I'm so mad I'm getting old, it makes me reckless Dm F Gsus4 G It was just like a movie, it was just like a song C When we were young
