Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu When We Were Young - Adele

Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu When We Were Young yang dipopulerkan oleh Adele.

Lagu ini rilis perdana pada 22 Januari 2016 oleh Adele, dan merupakan bagian dari album ketiga Adele. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu When We Were Young yang dipopulerkan oleh Adele.

Lagu ini rilis perdana pada 22 Januari 2016 oleh Adele, dan merupakan bagian dari album ketiga Adele.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu 'When We Were Young' - Adele:

[Intro]
Am   Em    F   C/E
Dm       C
 
Am          Em                   F    C/E
  Everybody loves the things you do
                  Dm                  C
 From the way you talk to the way you move
Am          Em              F      C/E
  Everybody here is watching  you
                     Dm                            C        C C/B
 Cause you feel like home, you're like a dream come  true
 
Am          Em                  F     C/E
  But if by chance you're here alone
              Dm              C    C C/B
 Can I have a moment before I go
Am                   Em               F     C/E
  Cause I've been by myself all night long
               Dm                Gsus4  G
 Hoping you're someone I used to know
 
                  F      G
 You look like a movie
                  Em     F
 You sound like a song
               F         G
 My God this reminds me
                 Em     G
 Of when we were young
 
[Reff]
        C              Em                F              G
 Let me photograph you in this light, in case it is the last time
         C          Em            F              G
 That we might be exactly like we were before we realized
          Am            C/E             F         Fm
 We were sad of getting old, it made us restless
                    Dm     F                    Gsus4  G
 It was just like a movie,   it was just like a song
 
Am          Em                F      C/E
   I was so scared to face my fears
              Dm                    C      C C/B
 Cause nobody told me that you'd be here
Am            Em            F     C/E
  And I swear you moved overseas
                Dm                   Gsus4 G
 That's what you  said when you left me
 
                        F     G
 You still look like a movie
                        Em    F
 You still sound like a song
               F         G
 My God this reminds me
                 Em     G
 Of when we were young
 
[Reff]
        C              Em                F              G
 Let me photograph you in this light, in case it is the last time
         C          Em            F              G
 That we might be exactly like we were before we realized
          Am            C/E             F         Fm
 We were sad of getting old, it made us restless
                    Dm     F                    G     G/Ab
 It was just like a movie,   it was just like a song
 
      Am            C/G
 When we were young
      F             C/E
 When we were young
      Am            C/G
 When we were young
      F             G/Ab
 When we were young
 
      Am      C/G         F               C/E
 It's hard to admit that, everything just takes me back
         Dm
 To when you were there
         G              G/Ab
 To when you were there
       Am               C/G         F               C/E
 And a part of me keeps holding on, just in case it hasn't gone
         Dm
 I guess I still care
    G
 Do you still care?
 
                     F     G
 It was just like a movie
                    Em    F
 It was just like a song
               F         G
 My God this reminds me
                 Em     G
 Of when we were young
 
[Bridge]
      C             Em
 When we were young
      F             G
 When we were young
      C             Em
 When we were young
      F             G
 When we were young
 
[Reff]
        C              Em                F              G
 Let me photograph you in this light, in case it is the last time
         C          Em            F              G
 That we might be exactly like we were before we realized
         Am             C/E             F       G
 We were sad of getting old, it made us restless
            Am              C/E              F        Fm
 Oh, I'm so mad I'm getting old, it makes me reckless
                    Dm     F                    Gsus4 G
 It was just like a movie,   it was just like a song
               C
 When we were young

