TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu When We Were Young yang dipopulerkan oleh Adele.

Lagu ini rilis perdana pada 22 Januari 2016 oleh Adele, dan merupakan bagian dari album ketiga Adele.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu 'When We Were Young' - Adele:

[Intro]

Am Em F C/E

Dm C

Am Em F C/E Everybody loves the things you do

Dm C From the way you talk to the way you move

Am Em F C/E Everybody here is watching you

Dm C C C/B Cause you feel like home, you're like a dream come true

Am Em F C/E But if by chance you're here alone

Dm C C C/B Can I have a moment before I go

Am Em F C/E Cause I've been by myself all night long

Dm Gsus4 G Hoping you're someone I used to know

F G You look like a movie

Em F You sound like a song

F G My God this reminds me

Em G Of when we were young

[Reff]

C Em F G Let me photograph you in this light, in case it is the last time

C Em F G That we might be exactly like we were before we realized

Am C/E F Fm We were sad of getting old, it made us restless

Dm F Gsus4 G It was just like a movie, it was just like a song

Am Em F C/E I was so scared to face my fears

Dm C C C/B Cause nobody told me that you'd be here

Am Em F C/E And I swear you moved overseas

Dm Gsus4 G That's what you said when you left me

F G You still look like a movie

Em F You still sound like a song

F G My God this reminds me

Em G Of when we were young

[Reff]

C Em F G Let me photograph you in this light, in case it is the last time

C Em F G That we might be exactly like we were before we realized

Am C/E F Fm We were sad of getting old, it made us restless

Dm F G G/Ab It was just like a movie, it was just like a song

Am C/G When we were young

F C/E When we were young

Am C/G When we were young

F G/Ab When we were young

Am C/G F C/E It's hard to admit that, everything just takes me back

Dm To when you were there

G G/Ab To when you were there

Am C/G F C/E And a part of me keeps holding on, just in case it hasn't gone

Dm I guess I still care

G Do you still care?

F G It was just like a movie

Em F It was just like a song

F G My God this reminds me

Em G Of when we were young

[Bridge]

C Em When we were young

F G When we were young

C Em When we were young

F G When we were young

[Reff]

C Em F G Let me photograph you in this light, in case it is the last time

C Em F G That we might be exactly like we were before we realized

Am C/E F G We were sad of getting old, it made us restless

Am C/E F Fm Oh, I'm so mad I'm getting old, it makes me reckless

Dm F Gsus4 G It was just like a movie, it was just like a song