Chord Dasar Lagu California King Bed - Rihanna, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula dari C

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu California King Bed yang dipopulerkan oleh Rihanna dalam artikel ini.

Lagu California King Bed dirilis lewat album studio kelima Rihanna pada 2010 yang bertajuk Loud.

Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu California King Bed - Rihanna:

Intro : C F C F C F C G

C F

Chest to chest

C F

Nose to nose

C F

Palm to palm

C C

We were always just that close

C F

Wrist to wrist

C F

Toe to toe

C F C C

Lips that just felt just like the inside of a rose

C G C G

So how come when I reach out my fingers

C G Am F

It feels like more than distance between us

C G

In this California king bed

Am F

We're ten thousand miles apart

C G Am

I bet California wishing on these stars of your heart

F

for me

C

My California king

C F

Eye to eye

C F

Cheek to cheek

C F

Side by side

C C

You were sleeping next to me

C F

Arm to arm

C F

Dusk to dawn

C F

With the curtains drawn

C C

And a little last nite on these sheets

C G C G

So how come when I reach out my fingers

C G Am F

It Seems like more than distance between us

C G

In this California king bed

Am F

We're ten thousand miles apart

C G Am

I bet California wishing on these stars of your heart

F

for me

C G Am F

My California king

Interlude : C G Am F

C G

Just when I felt like giving up on us

Am F

You turned around and gave me one last touch

C

That made everything feel better

G

And even then my eyes got better

F

So confused wanna ask you if you love me

But I don’t wanna seem so weak

Am C F G Dm G

Maybe I've been California dreaming

C G

In this California king bed

Am F

We're ten thousand miles apart

C G Am

I bet California wishing on these stars of your heart

F

for me

C G Am F

My California king



C G Am F

My California king

C G

In this California king bed

Am F

We're ten thousand miles apart

C G Am

I bet California wishing on these stars of your heart

F

for me

C

My California king

(Tribunnews.com)