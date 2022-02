Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mean - Taylor Swift, Kunci Dasar Mudah Dimainkan

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu Mean yang dinyanyikan Taylor Swift.

Wanita dengan nama lengkap Taylor Alison Swift merupakan penyanyi dan penulis lagu kelahiran Amerika Serikat pada 13 Desember 1989.

Taylor adalah salah satu dari penyanyi terlaris sepanjang sejarah dan dia terkenal dengan lagunya yang ber-genre Country Pop.

Mean merupakan sigle ketiga dalam album Speak Now yang dirilis pada 25 Oktober 2010.

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Mean oleh Taylor Swift:

D A G

You, with your words like knives, and swords and weapons that you use against me

D A G

You, have knocked me off my feet again, got me feeling like a nothing

D A G

You, with your voice like nails on a chalkboard calling me out when I'm wounded

D A G

You, picking on the weaker man

A G A

Well you can take me down with just one single blow, but you don't know what you don't know and

D A Em G

Someday, I'll be living in a big ol' city,

D A G

And all you're ever gonna be is mean.

D A Em G

Someday, I'll be big enough so you can't hit me,

D A G

And all you're ever gonna be is mean.

D G D

Why you gotta be so mean?

D A G

You, with your switching sides and your wildfire lies and your humiliation

D A G

You, have pointed out my flaws again, as if I don't already see them,

D A G

I walk with my head down trying to block you out 'cause I'll never impress you,

D A G

I just wanna feel okay again.

A G

I'll bet you got pushed around, somebody made you cold,

A

But the cycle ends right now 'cause you wont take me down that road.

But you don't know what you don't know.

D A Em G

Someday, I'll be living in a big ol' city,

D A G

And all you're ever gonna be is mean.

D A Em G

Someday, I'll be big enough so that you can't hit me,

D A G

And all you're ever gonna be is mean.

D A G D A G

Why you gotta be so mean?

Woah

A G

And I can see you years from now in a bar talking over a football game,

A G

With that same big loud opinion but nobody's listening,

A G Em

Washed up and ranting about the same old bitter things,

A G Em

Drunk and rumbling on about how I can't sing,

D A G

All you are is mean.

D A G D A G D

All you are is mean, and a liar, and pathetic, and alone in life and mean.

A G G

And mean, and mean,

D (Just Sung)

But someday, I'll be living in a big ol' city,

G

And all you're ever gonna be is mean.

Yeah, yeah.

D A G

Someday, I'll be living in a big ol' city,

D A G

And all you're ever gonna be is mean.

Why ya gotta be so

D A G

Someday, I'll be living in a big ol' city,

D A G

And all you're ever gonna be is mean.

Yeah

D A G

Some Day I'll be big enough so you can't hit me

D A G

And all your ever gonna be is mean

D

Why ya gotta be so mean

(Tribunnews.com)