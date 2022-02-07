Chord Gitar Open Your Eyes - Alter Bridge, Kunci Gitar Dasar dari Bm

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar Open Your Eyes dari Alter Bridge.

Chord Gitar Open Your Eyes - Alter Bridge:

Intro: D Bm G 2x

Bm

Looking back I clearly see

G D

What it is that's killing me

Bm

Through the eyes of one I know

G D

I see a vision once let go

I had it all



Bm

Constantly it burdens me

D D

Hard to trust and can't believe

Bm

Lost the faith and lost the love

G

When the day is done



Chorus:

D A

Will they open their eyes

Bm G

And realize we are one

A

On and on we stand alone

G

Until our day has come

D A

When they open their eyes

Bm G

And realize we are one



Intro: D A Bm G



Bm

I love the way I feel today

G D

But how I know the sun will fade

Bm

Darker days seem to be

G D

What will always live in me

But still I run



Bm

It's hard to walk this path alone

G D

Hard to know which way to go

Bm

Will I ever save this day

G

Will it ever change



Chorus:

D A

Will they open their eyes

Bm G

And realize we are one

A

On and on we stand alone

G

Until our day has come

D A

When they open their eyes

Bm G

And realize we are one

A

Still the day we carry on

G

I know our day will come

D A

When they open their eyes

Bm G

And realize we are one…



Bm G D

Oh… Oh…..oh

Bm G D

Oh… Oh…..oh

Bm G D

Oh… Oh…..oh

Bm G D

Oh… Oh…..oh yeah



Solo: Bm G D - A - Bm - G (2x)

Bm G



Chorus:

D A

Will they open their eyes

Bm G

And realize we are one

A

(its hard to walk this path alone

G

hard to know which way to go)

D A

Will they open their eyes

Bm G

and realize we are one

A

(lost the faith and lost the love

G

when the day is done)

D A

Will they open their eyes

Bm G

And realize we are one

Coda: D Bm G

Bm G

(Tribunnews.com)