Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Open Your Eyes - Alter Bridge, Kunci Gitar Dasar dari Bm

Inilah chord gitar Open Your Eyes dari Alter Bridge. Kunci gitar mudah dari Bm. Lirik Will they open their eyes, And realize we are one

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Open Your Eyes - Alter Bridge, Kunci Gitar Dasar dari Bm
Tribunnews/Jeprima
Aksi panggung grup musik rock asal Orlando, Alter Bridge saat menggelar konser dalam rangkaian world tour mereka, di Mata Elang International Stadium (MEIS), Ancol, Jakarta Utara, Sabtu (8/3/2014). Alter Bridge digawangi oleh Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, dan Scott Philips. (Tribunnews/Jeprima) 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar Open Your Eyes dari Alter Bridge.

Chord Gitar Open Your Eyes - Alter Bridge:

Intro: D Bm G 2x  

Bm
Looking back I clearly see
G                                  D
What it is that's killing me
Bm
Through the eyes of one I know
G                               D
I see a vision once let go
I had it all

Bm
Constantly it burdens me
D                                     D
Hard to trust and can't believe
Bm
Lost the faith and lost the love
G
When the day is done

Chorus:
            D                  A
Will they open their eyes
         Bm                  G
And realize we are one
A
On and on we stand alone
G
Until our day has come
           D                       A
When they open their eyes
       Bm                       G
And realize we are one

Intro: D A Bm G

Bm
I love the way I feel today
G                                        D
But how I know the sun will fade
Bm
Darker days seem to be
G                                  D
What will always live in me
But still I run

Bm
It's hard to walk this path alone
G                                        D
Hard to know which way to go
Bm
Will I ever save this day
G
Will it ever change

Chorus:
            D                   A
Will they open their eyes
         Bm                  G
And realize we are one
A
On and on we stand alone
G
Until our day has come
           D                       A
When they open their eyes
         Bm                 G
And realize we are one
A
Still the day we carry on
G
I know our day will come
           D                       A
When they open their eyes
          Bm                 G
And realize we are one…

Bm   G              D
Oh…      Oh…..oh
Bm   G              D
Oh…      Oh…..oh
Bm   G              D
Oh…      Oh…..oh
Bm   G              D
Oh…      Oh…..oh yeah

Solo: Bm G D - A - Bm - G  (2x)
          Bm G

Chorus:
            D                    A
Will they open their eyes
          Bm                    G
And realize we are one
A
(its hard to walk this path alone
G
hard to  know which way to go)
               D                   A
Will they open their eyes
         Bm                  G
and realize we are one
A
(lost the faith and lost the love
G
when the day is done)
                 D                A
Will they open their eyes
          Bm                   G
And realize we are one

Coda: D Bm G
           Bm G

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord Gitar Open Your Eyes
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Open Your Eyes
Lirik Lagu Open Your Eyes
Chord Lagu Open Your Eyes
Open Your Eyes
Chord Gitar Open Your Eyes Alter Bridge
Alter Bridge
chord gitar
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Tribun JualBeli
Pasang Iklan
© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan