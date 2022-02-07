Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Open Your Eyes - Alter Bridge, Kunci Gitar Dasar dari Bm
Lirik Will they open their eyes, And realize we are one
Penulis: Facundo Chrysnha Pradipha
Editor: Whiesa Daniswara
Inilah chord gitar Open Your Eyes dari Alter Bridge.
Chord Gitar Open Your Eyes - Alter Bridge:
Intro: D Bm G 2x
Bm
Looking back I clearly see
G D
What it is that's killing me
Bm
Through the eyes of one I know
G D
I see a vision once let go
I had it all
Bm
Constantly it burdens me
D D
Hard to trust and can't believe
Bm
Lost the faith and lost the love
G
When the day is done
Chorus:
D A
Will they open their eyes
Bm G
And realize we are one
A
On and on we stand alone
G
Until our day has come
D A
When they open their eyes
Bm G
And realize we are one
Intro: D A Bm G
Bm
I love the way I feel today
G D
But how I know the sun will fade
Bm
Darker days seem to be
G D
What will always live in me
But still I run
Bm
It's hard to walk this path alone
G D
Hard to know which way to go
Bm
Will I ever save this day
G
Will it ever change
Chorus:
D A
Will they open their eyes
Bm G
And realize we are one
A
On and on we stand alone
G
Until our day has come
D A
When they open their eyes
Bm G
And realize we are one
A
Still the day we carry on
G
I know our day will come
D A
When they open their eyes
Bm G
And realize we are one…
Bm G D
Oh… Oh…..oh
Bm G D
Oh… Oh…..oh
Bm G D
Oh… Oh…..oh
Bm G D
Oh… Oh…..oh yeah
Solo: Bm G D - A - Bm - G (2x)
Bm G
Chorus:
D A
Will they open their eyes
Bm G
And realize we are one
A
(its hard to walk this path alone
G
hard to know which way to go)
D A
Will they open their eyes
Bm G
and realize we are one
A
(lost the faith and lost the love
G
when the day is done)
D A
Will they open their eyes
Bm G
And realize we are one
Coda: D Bm G
Bm G
