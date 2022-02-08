Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Teenage Mona Lisa - Alfie Castley: Feel Like I'm Talkin To A Teenage Mona Lisa

Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Teenage Mona Lisa oleh Alfie Castley dalam artikel berikut ini.

Editor: Daryono
zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu Teenage Mona Lisa - Alfie Castley: Feel Like I'm Talkin To A Teenage Mona Lisa
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Teenage Mona Lisa dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Teenage Mona Lisa dinyanyikan oleh Alfie Castley.

Audio lagu ini telah dirilis di kanal YouTube pribadinya pada 13 November 2020.

Hingga Selasa (8/2/2022), audio tersebut telah didengarkan lebih dari 800 ribu kali.

Bahkan kini, lagu Teenage Mona Lisa tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: feel like I'm talkin to a teenage mona lisa.

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Widodari - Denny Caknan feat Guyon Waton, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Merasa Indah - Tiara Andini, Viral di TikTok: Pedih Ku Saat Merasa Indah

Chord Gitar Lagu Teenage Mona Lisa - Alfie Castley:

Chorus

                F#m         D             A

Feel like I'm talkin to a teenage mona lisa

     F#m          D           A

So beautiful yet so unsatisfied

            F#m              D              A

And when I take a trip to paris out to meet her

     F#m              D                 A

 
If she dont care At least I'll know I tried

Verse 1

F#m               D                A

Think I'm getting tired of these games now

           C#m        F#m

Least the way that they played out

            D          A          C#m

When your mind is on the wrong side

Bridge

F#m               D              A

When I'm all alone with my thoughts now

        C#m           F#m

And they got all these walls out

   D              A

I will start to realize

     C#m            D

That I dont really love you

                    Bm        E

Do you think that I know you

Chorus

                F#m         D             A

Feel like I'm talkin to a teenage mona lisa

     F#m          D           A

So beautiful yet so unsatisfied

            F#m              D              A

And when I take a trip to paris out to meet her

     F#m              D                 A

If she dont care At least I'll know I tried

Bridge

F#m             D         A

Standin at the top of a mountain

                      F#m

And you dont hear me shoutin

           D                       A       F#m

And I've called around a thousand times

 D                         A

Sighing and you dont even listen

         C#m          F#m

Was it you that I'm missin

      D              A

Maybe I dont wanna realize

     C#m            D

That I dont really love you

                    Bm        E

Do you think that I know you

                F#m         D             A

Feel like I'm talkin to a teenage mona lisa

     F#m          D           A

So beautiful yet so unsatisfied

            F#m              D              A

And when I take a trip to paris out to meet her

     F#m              D                 A

If she dont care At least I'll know I tried

                F#m         D             A

Feel like I'm talkin to a teenage mona lisa

     F#m          D           A

So beautiful yet so unsatisfied

            F#m              D              A

And when I take a trip to paris out to meet her

     F#m              D                 A

If she dont care At least I'll know I tried

Outro

                F#m         D             A

Feel like I'm talkin to a teenage mona lisa

     F#m          D           A

So beautiful yet so unsatisfied

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Lagu Crolatte - Nuca feat Yunan Helmi, dengan Petikan Lirik: Coba Sejenak Mengenal Aku

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Melawan Restu - Mahalini: Indah Semua Cerita

Simak chord gitar lainnya

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Teenage
Mona Lisa
Teenage Mona Lisa
chord gitar lagu berjudul Teenage Mona Lisa
Alfie Castley
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Tribun JualBeli
Pasang Iklan
© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan