Chord dan Lirik Lagu Teenage Mona Lisa - Alfie Castley: Feel Like I'm Talkin To A Teenage Mona Lisa

Lagu Teenage Mona Lisa dinyanyikan oleh Alfie Castley.

Audio lagu ini telah dirilis di kanal YouTube pribadinya pada 13 November 2020.

Hingga Selasa (8/2/2022), audio tersebut telah didengarkan lebih dari 800 ribu kali.

Bahkan kini, lagu Teenage Mona Lisa tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: feel like I'm talkin to a teenage mona lisa.

Chord Gitar Lagu Teenage Mona Lisa - Alfie Castley:

Chorus

F#m D A

Feel like I'm talkin to a teenage mona lisa

F#m D A

So beautiful yet so unsatisfied

F#m D A

And when I take a trip to paris out to meet her

F#m D A



If she dont care At least I'll know I tried





Verse 1

F#m D A

Think I'm getting tired of these games now

C#m F#m

Least the way that they played out

D A C#m

When your mind is on the wrong side





Bridge

F#m D A

When I'm all alone with my thoughts now

C#m F#m

And they got all these walls out

D A

I will start to realize

C#m D

That I dont really love you

Bm E

Do you think that I know you





Chorus

F#m D A

Feel like I'm talkin to a teenage mona lisa

F#m D A

So beautiful yet so unsatisfied

F#m D A

And when I take a trip to paris out to meet her

F#m D A

If she dont care At least I'll know I tried





Bridge

F#m D A

Standin at the top of a mountain

F#m

And you dont hear me shoutin

D A F#m

And I've called around a thousand times

D A

Sighing and you dont even listen

C#m F#m

Was it you that I'm missin

D A

Maybe I dont wanna realize

C#m D

That I dont really love you

Bm E

Do you think that I know you

F#m D A

Feel like I'm talkin to a teenage mona lisa

F#m D A

So beautiful yet so unsatisfied

F#m D A

And when I take a trip to paris out to meet her

F#m D A

If she dont care At least I'll know I tried

F#m D A

Feel like I'm talkin to a teenage mona lisa

F#m D A

So beautiful yet so unsatisfied

F#m D A

And when I take a trip to paris out to meet her

F#m D A

If she dont care At least I'll know I tried





Outro

F#m D A

Feel like I'm talkin to a teenage mona lisa

F#m D A

So beautiful yet so unsatisfied

