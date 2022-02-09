Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Its All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion: Baby Baby If I Kiss You Like This

Berikut lirik dan chord gitar lagu Its All Coming Back to Me Now dari Celine Dion, lengkap dengan video klip.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Chord Lagu Its All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion: Baby Baby If I Kiss You Like This
Freepik
Berikut lirik dan chord gitar lagu Its All Coming Back to Me Now dari Celine Dion, lengkap dengan video klip. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Its All Coming Back to Me Now dari Celine Dion.

Lagu berjudul Its All Coming Back to Me Now  yang dinyanyikan oleh Celine Dion dirilis pada 1996, silam.

Lagu Its All Coming Back to Me Now termuat dalam album bertajuk 'Falling Into'.

Lirik dan Chord Its All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion

Intro:

C G C G

C                                                             F
There were nights when the wind was so cold
              Dm                Em
That my body froze in bed
                Am
If I just listened to it
Dm                         F       G
Right outside the window
                  C                                       F
There were days when the sun was so cruel
                   Dm                  Em
That all the tears turned to dust
                Am
And I just knew my eyes were
Dm                  F   C G
Drying up forever

Em           Am               F          G           C
I finished crying in the instant that you left
         Em                     Am                      F  G
And I can't remember where or when or how
         Em                    Am                     F       G     F        G
And I banished every memory you and I had ever made

                      C
But when you touch me like this
              G
And you hold me like that
         Am          Dm
I just have to admit
              F                G
That it's all coming back to me
             C
When I touch you like this
          G
And I hold you like that
           Am          Dm
It's so hard to believe but
     F                 G
It's all coming back to me

       C                                              F
(It's all coming back, it's all coming back to me now)
                  Am                 F
There were moments of gold
                         Em               F
And there were flashes of light
                   Am                         F
There were things I'd never do again
                        Em                      F
But then they'd always seemed right
                   Am                      Em
There were nights of endless pleasure
            Am                 F        Dm
It was more than any laws allow
F
Baby Baby

     C
If I kiss you like this
                 G
And if you whisper like that
          Am           Dm
It was lost long ago
           F                G
But it's all coming back to me
          C
If you want me like this
                 G
And if you need me like that
          Am           Dm
It was dead long ago
            F               G
But it's all coming back to me
          Am       Dm
It's so hard to resist
             F                G
And it's all coming back to me
         Am       Dm
I can barely recall
            F               Dm             Am
But it's all coming back to me now

G C F Dm G C F Dm

                            C                                       F
There were those empty threats and hollow lies
              Dm                       Em
And whenever you tried to hurt me
         Am                  Dm
I just hurt you even worse
                      F    G
And so much deeper
                   C                                       F
There were hours that just went on for days
           Dm                     Em                     Am
When alone at last we'd count up all the chances
                Dm              F      C G
That were lost to us forever

Em                Am                    F               G       C
But you were history with the slamming of the door
         Em                     Am                     F    G
And I made myself so strong again somehow
         Em                 Am           F          G               F
And I never wasted any of my time on you since then

            C
But if I touch you like this
                 G
And if you kiss me like that
         Am        Dm
It was so long ago
            F               G
But it's all coming back to me
          C
If you touch me like this
             G
And if I kiss you like that
          Am                 Dm
It was gone with the wind
            F               G
But it's all coming back to me

       C                                                F
(It's all coming back, it's all coming back to me now)
                  Am              F
There were moments of gold
                         Em           F
And there were flashes of light
                  Am                    F
There were things I'd never do again
                        Em                     F
But then they'd always seemed right
                    Am                    Em
There were nights of endless pleasure
           Am                       F         Dm
It was more than all your laws allow
F
Baby Baby

                C
When you touch me like this
                       G
And when you hold me like that
          Am                Dm
It was gone with the wind
             F              G
But it's all coming back to me
                C
When you see me like this
                    G
And when I see you like that
              Am               Dm
Then we see what we want to see
F                G
All coming back to me
       Am                Dm
The flesh and the fantasies
F                G
All coming back to me
         Am     Dm
I can barely recall
            F               G                Am
But it's all coming back to me now

G F Dm G C F Dm

                C
If you forgive me all this
          G
If I forgive you all that
          Am            Dm
We forgive and forget
              F              G
And it's all coming back to me
                C
When you see me like this
                   G
And when I see you like that
            Am               Dm
We see just what we want to see
F                G
All coming back to me
        Am               Dm
The flesh and the fantasies
F                 G
All coming back to me
          Am    Dm                F               G               C
I can barely recall but it's all coming back to me now

                        Dm
(It's all coming back to me now)
                       C
And when you kiss me like this
                        Dm
(It's all coming back to me now)
                   C
And when I touch you like that
                        Dm
(It's all coming back to me now)
          C
If you do it like this
                        Dm
(It's all coming back to me now)
         G         C
And if we . . .

