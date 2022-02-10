Chord Gitar Heal The World - Michael Jackson, Kunci Gitar Dasar dari D

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar Heal The World dari Michael Jackson.

Lagu yang rilis pada 1991 ini termuat dalam album bertajuk Dangerous.

Video klip resmi Heal the World baru diunggah pada 23 Oktober 2009 di kanal YouTube Michael Jackson.

Hingga Kamis (10/2/2022), video klip Heal the World sudah ditonton lebih dari 194 juta kali.

Chrod Gitar Heal The World - Michael Jackson:

Verse:

D Em F#m Em

There's a place in your heart and I know that it is love

D Em F#m Em

and this place could be much brighter than tomorrow

D Em F#m Em

and if you really try you'll find there's no need to cry

D Em F#m Em

in this place you'll feel there's no hurt or sorrow

G F#m G F#m

There are ways to get there if you care enough for the living

Em

make a little space

A

make a better place

Refrain:

D Em

Heal the world make it a better place

A D

for you and for me and the entire human race

Bm F#m G F#m

There are people dying if you care enough for the living

Em A D

make a better place for you and for me

Verse:

D Em F#m Em

If you want to know why there's a love that cannot lie

D Em F#m Em

love is strong it only cares of joyful giving

D Em F#m Em

if we try we shall see in this bliss we cannot feel

D Em F#m Em

fear or dread we stop existing and start living

G F#m G F#m

then it feels that always love's enough for us growing

Em

so make a better world

A

make a better world...

Refrain:

Post-Chorus:

C D

And the dream we were conceived in will reveal a joyful face

C D

and the world we once believed in will shine again in grace

Bm F#m G

then why do we keep strangling life wound this earth crucify its soul

Em A

though it's plain to see this world is heavenly be God's glow

Verse:

D Em F#m Em

We could fly so high let our spritis never die

D Em F#m Em

in my heart I feel you are all my brothers

D Em F#m Em

Create a world with no fear togehter we cry happy tears

D Em F#m Em

see the nations turn their swords into plowshares

G F#m G F#m

we could really get there if you cared enough for the living

Em

make a little space

A

make a better place

Refrain:

Refrain 2:

E F#m

Heal the world make it a better place

B E

for you and for me and the entire human race

C#m G#m A G#m

There are people dying if you care enough for the living

F#m B E

make a better place for you and for me

Outro:

C#m G#m A G#m

There are people dying if you care enough for the living

F#m B E

make a better place for you and for me (x2)

You and for me....

(Tribunnews.com)