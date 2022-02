Chord Gitar Lagu Somebody To You - The Vamps feat Demi Lovato, yang Viral di TikTok

Cuplikan video klip lagu Somebody To You dari The Vamps

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Somebody To You dari The Vamps feat Demi Lovato dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Somebody To You dipopulerkan oleh The Vamps bersama mantan penyanyi Disney, Demi Lovato.

Single Somebody To You pertama kali dirilis pada April 2014 dalam debut album mereka bertajuk Meet The Vamps.

Album perdana The Vamps itu berada di bawah naungan label Mercury Records.

Meski telah lama rilis, lagu Somebody To You kembali populer di aplikasi TikTok.

Berikut Chord Gitar Lagu Somebody To You - The Vamps feat Demi Lovato:

**

(Yeah you)

C F C C F C

(Yeah you)



*

C F C

I used to wanna be

C F C

Living like there's only me

Am

But now I spend my time

F

Thinking 'bout a way to get you off my mind

C

(Yeah you)

C F C

I used to be so tough

C F C

Never really gave enough

G

And then you caught my eye

F

Giving me the feeling of a lightning strike



#

C

(Yeah you)

Look at me now

I'm falling

G

Can't even talk, still stuttering

Am

This ground of mine keeps shaking

F

Oh oh oh now



* Reff

C

All I wanna be

G

All I ever wanna be, yeah, yeah

Is somebody to you

Am

All I wanna be

F

All I ever wanna be, yeah, yeah

Is somebody to you

C

Everybody's tryna be a billionaire

G

But every time I look at you I just don't care

Am

Cos all I wanna be

F

All I ever wanna be, yeah, yeah

Is somebody to you

C F C

(Yeah you)

*

C F C

I used to run around

C F C

I didn't wanna settle down

Am

But now I wake each day

F

Looking for a way that I can see your face

C

(Yeah you)

C F C

I've got your photograph

C F C

But baby I need more than that

G

I need to know your lips

F

Nothing ever mattered to me more than this



#

C

(Yeah you)

Look at me now

I'm falling

G

Can't even talk, still stuttering

Am

This ground of mine keeps shaking

F

Oh oh oh now



* Reff

C

All I wanna be

G

All I ever wanna be, yeah, yeah

Is somebody to you

Am

All I wanna be

F

All I ever wanna be, yeah, yeah

Is somebody to you

C

Everybody's tryna be a billionaire

G

But every time I look at you I just don't care

Am

Cos all I wanna be

F

All I ever wanna be, yeah, yeah

Is somebody to you



*

C

(Yeah you)

Look at me now

I'm falling

G

Can't even talk, still stuttering

Am

All I wanna be

F

All I ever wanna be, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah



C

(Yeah you)

All I wanna be

G

All I ever wanna be, yeah, yeah

Is somebody to you

Am

All I wanna be

F

All I ever wanna be, yeah, yeah

Is somebody to you

C

(Yeah you)

All I wanna be

G

All I ever wanna be, yeah, yeah

Is somebody to you (somebody to you)

Am

All I wanna be

F

All I ever wanna be, yeah, yeah

Is somebody to you

C

(Yeah you)

Everybody's tryna be a billionaire

G

But every time I look at you I just don't care (I just don't care)

Am

Cos all I wanna be

F

All I ever wanna be, yeah, yeah (yeah)

Is somebody to you (somebody to you)

C G

Am

Cos all I wanna be

F

All I ever wanna be, yeah, yeah

Is somebody to you

C F C

(Yeah you)

(Yeah you)

(Tribunnews.com)