Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber: I Miss You More Than Life

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu berjudul Ghost dari penyanyi asal Kanada, Justin Bieber.

Lagu Ghost terdapat dalam album terbaru Justin Bieber yang bertajuk Justice.

Album Justice dirilis dalam naungan label Def Jam Recordings.

Album tersebut dirilis pada Jumat (19/3/2021) dengan mengusung 16 lagu.

Hingga Februari 2022, video klip lagu Ghost telah ditonton lebih dari 73 juta kali.

Lirik dan Chord Gitar "Ghost" - Justin Bieber

[Intro]

Bm G D A x2

[Verse 1]

Bm                           G                                D A

Youngblood things, there's always tomorrow

    Bm                    G                                           D A

I miss your touch some nights when I'm hollow

   Bm                                      G                       D A

I know your cross the bridge that I can't follow

[Pre-Chorus]

                Bm               F#m    G

Since the love that you left is all that I get

    G     Bm     A

I want you to know that

[Chorus]

       Bm        G                 D

If I can't be close to you

                A

I'll settle for the ghost of you

Bm       G                    D A

I miss you more than life

                   Bm       G           D

And if you can't be next to me

                  A

Your memory is ecstasy

Bm        G                    D

I miss you more than life

           A

I miss you more than life

[Verse 2]

N.C.                                                               D A

Youngblood things, there's always tomorrow

     Bm                      G                                  D A

I need more time, but time can't be borrowed

      Bm                      G                     D A

I'd leave it all behind if I could follow

[Pre-Chorus]

                Bm              F#m     G

Since the love that you left is all that I get

    G     Bm       A

I want you to know that

[Chorus]

      Bm        G                D

If I can't be close to you

               A

I'll settle for the ghost of you

Bm       G                      D   A

I miss you more than life, yeah

                  Bm         G             D

And if you can't be next to me

                  A

Your memory is ecstasy

Bm        G                     D

I miss you more than life

             A

I miss you more than life

Bm G D A x2

      Bm          G               D

If I can't be close to you

               A

I'll settle for the ghost of you

Bm        G                        D A

I miss you more than life

                  Bm          G            D

And if you can't be next to me

                  A

Your memory is ecstasy

Bm         G                   D

I miss you more than life

          A

I miss you more than life

